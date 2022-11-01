ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Impact of Racism Could Slow Recovery After Heart Attack

By Cara Murez
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIv81_0iuLu00n00

TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Discrimination doesn’t just cause emotional pain in the moment, it may affect a victim's physical recovery from a heart attack, new research suggests.

In studying more than 2,600 heart attack survivors between the ages of 18 and 55, researchers found that those reporting more perceived discrimination were more likely to have poorer outcomes.

A year after their heart attacks, they had more physical limitations and chest pain, lower quality of life and impaired mental health.

Perceived discrimination — being treated unfairly because of personal characteristics such as race, gender or sexual orientation — was already associated with risk factors for having a heart attack.

Discrimination is a chronic stressor, said study author Andrew Arakaki , a doctoral candidate at the Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, Conn.

“It's linked to a heightened reactive stress response as well as chronic systemic inflammation," Arakaki said. "There’s quite a bit of literature out there about the impact of chronic inflammation on cardiovascular disease, and so that may be part of the underlying mechanism, but I think that what makes discrimination stand out from some other chronic psychosocial stressors is that it's also really closely linked to structural barriers to health." That includes things like economic status, access to health insurance and neighborhood investment.

It may be that disadvantaged people have trouble accessing essential post-care visits.

While the researchers determined that perceived discrimination affected heart-specific outcomes, they didn’t find the same link with general health outcomes, Arakaki said.

It will be important to assess and consider the burden of discrimination when treating young heart attack patients, he added.

“It could also help identify patients who may have, or who are at higher risk for, worse recovery trajectories,” Arakaki said.

The researchers used the VIRGO study (Variation in Recovery: Role of Gender on Outcomes of Young AMI Patients) to analyze health outcomes after heart attack. The 2,670 participants were treated in the hospital for heart attacks between 2008 and 2012.

About 76% were white people, 17% were Black and 6% identified their race as “other,” which included American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian, Pacific Islander and East Indian. Ethnicity was considered apart from race, and nearly 8% of participants identified as Hispanic.

The patients completed three questionnaires one month after their heart attack and again at the 12-month mark.

About one-third of participants said they experienced discrimination in their everyday lives. Higher exposure to this behavior was associated with worse heart attack recovery on the Seattle Angina Questionnaire, which asks about frequency and duration of chest pain, physical stability and treatment satisfaction.

“One of the things we know is that stressors in general impact both the onset of disease and recovery from any sort of disease,” said Tené Lewis , an associate professor of epidemiology at Emory University in Atlanta, who was not involved in the new study.

“And one of the things we found in some of the work that I've done is that discrimination is a particularly potent stressor. It actually sometimes matters more than some of the other stressors that we study,” she added.

It hits hard, Lewis said, because people are social beings.

“When people are excluded or mistreated or their dignity is violated, that is experienced as a severe psychological insult that has real health implications,” she said.

For what happens in the health care system, quality of care indicators are needed. But it’s hard to police interpersonal behavior in everyday life, she added.

To counteract psychological stressors like discrimination, Lewis suggested people seek physical activity and surround themselves with people who treat them well.

“Having compassion for yourself and really engaging in self-care, recognizing, especially if you've had a heart attack, that you're going to have a range of experiences in the clinical encounter that you can't control in addition to experiences in daily life that you can't control,” Lewis said. “So, then what are you doing to take care of yourself in that arena?”

Arakaki said follow-up is needed in a more diverse population, along with more study of potential ways to identify targets for intervention. Because most of the participants were white women, the findings may not apply across the population. The study didn’t break down outcomes by race, gender, ethnicity or other status.

“I think that the interventions will certainly focus more on potentially improving access to care in that early recovery period, [and] there's been some recent work looking at social worker intervention in the clinical setting,” Arakaki said. “It's also important to acknowledge that clinicians may not be trained or have the capacity to … implement some of these interventions. I think that those are some important steps that we need to take before we can really with certainty make any recommendations to patients or providers.”

The findings are scheduled for presentation Sunday at an American Heart Association meeting in Chicago and online.

Research presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on heart attack .

SOURCES: Andrew Arakaki, MPH, doctoral candidate, Yale School of Public Health, New Haven, Conn.; Tené Lewis, PhD, associate professor, Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University, Atlanta; presentation, American Heart Association meeting, Nov. 6, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Iron induces chronic heart failure in half of heart attack survivors, according to new study

A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, Ph.D., of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about 50% of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the way for treatments that have the potential to prevent heart failure in nearly half a million people a year in the United States, and many millions more worldwide.
sciencetimes.com

A Second Chance Life After a Heart Attack

A heart attack is one of the most serious health issues you'll ever come up against- you're truly against the clock. Without oxygenated blood being pumped around your body from the heart, you only have a matter of minutes before your organs (including the brain) begin to shut down. To make matters worse, many heart attacks happen in the early hours in the morning when most people are sleeping. Researchers found that at around 6:30 a.m. the circadian system sends out an increased amount of PAI-1 cells which blocks blood clots from breaking down. This explains why this happens predominantly at this time, and it can add another element of risk to a situation which already has a high chance of fatality. Medical advancements, fast transport and better hospital access in the modern world means that you do have a better chance of survival than in the past. But if you've experienced a heart attack and lived to tell the tale, then you should still consider yourself incredibly lucky. Life after a heart attack really should be thought of as a second chance, and it's important that once you've recovered you do everything you can to prevent it from happening again. Here are a few ways you can do so.
Healthline

What Is MONA and Is It Still Used During a Heart Attack?

MONA is a mnemonic that was taught to medical professionals, such as doctors, nurses, and emergency medical technicians (EMTs), for the initial management of a suspected heart attack. It stands for:. morphine. oxygen therapy. nitrates. aspirin. MONA is no longer taught to new health professionals. Emerging research, including. , suggests...
seniorresource.com

How Leg Pains Could be an Early Sign of Heart Attack or Stroke

I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?
DOPE Quick Reads

Older Adults Are 40% More Likely To Develop Heart Disease & Cancer If They Always Get Less Than 5 Hours Of Sleep Nightly

Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine if sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study particularly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over 25 years. [i]
MedicalXpress

Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery

Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
MedicineNet.com

What Blood Pressure Is Considered Life-Threatening?

A sudden fall or spike in blood pressure can be dangerous. Blood pressure is the force of pushing blood against the walls of the blood vessels. When the heart beats pump the blood, the blood pressure is higher and is called systolic pressure. When the heart is at rest in between the beats, the blood pressure lowers, which is called diastolic pressure.
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Surges Linked To Spike in Heart Attack Deaths – “Like Nothing Seen Before”

New study shows heart attack increase has been most prominent in young adults, especially those ages 25-44. Researchers at the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai conducted a new data analysis and found that deaths from heart attacks rose significantly during pandemic surges, including the COVID-19 Omicron surges, overall reversing a heart-healthier pre-pandemic trend.
MedicalXpress

Mild thyroid disorders can cause severe heart problems

It has been known for more than 200 years that severe thyrotoxicosis may lead to cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat), one of the major reasons for sudden cardiac death. However, the risk associated with mild hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism hasn't been understood so far. A systematic evaluation of 32 studies with 1.3...
shefinds

These Are The Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To A Cardiologist

Heart health is no joke; it’s one of the essential components in your overall wellness, and if your heart isn’t in good shape, the rest of your body can’t be, either. While there are many factors that play into cardiovascular health, such as stress levels, exercise, and lifestyle choices like cigarette and alcohol use, one of the most important things to keep in mind is your diet. Putting heart-healthy ingredients on your plate every day can help you live a longer life—and on the other hand, there are certain foods cardiologists say you should avoid at all costs in order to protect yourself from heart disease.
MedicalXpress

Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options

Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
CNET

How to Check Your Heart Health at Home Without Any Equipment

Your heart plays a key role in your body, delivering oxygen to every other organ and keeping you alive. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for most racial and ethnic groups in the US, per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and someone in the US has a heart attack every 40 seconds.
Medical News Today

What is holiday heart syndrome?

Holiday heart syndrome (HHS) is a heart condition that typically develops as a result of excessive alcohol consumption or binge drinking. It is so-called because it most often occurs during the holiday season. The primary symptom of HHS is a fast and irregular heartbeat. However, most cases of HHS are...
UPI News

Ablation to treat atrial fibrillation may be riskier for women

While a common non-drug treatment called ablation exists for the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), the procedure can be more problematic for women than for men. A-fib, a chaotic electrical pattern in the upper chambers of the heart, affects up to 20% of Americans during their lifetimes. It can...
News-Medical.net

People with COVID-19 infection are at increased risk of cardiovascular problems and mortality

COVID-19 infection is linked to a subsequent heightened risk of poor cardiovascular health and death, particularly among those whose infection is severe requiring hospital admission, finds a large UK Biobank study, published online in the journal Heart. The risk, which is independent of known contributory factors, is greatest within the...
Health Digest

Those Being Treated For High Blood Pressure May Get A Cognitive Boost From Meds

Almost half of the adult population (47%) in the United States has high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It's important to control high blood pressure — whether it be through lifestyle changes or medication prescribed by a doctor — otherwise, your risk of developing a heart attack or stroke increases significantly, per the CDC. In addition, the Alzheimer's Society reports that several studies have shown that people with high blood pressure in mid-life were more susceptible to developing vascular dementia in older age.
Medical News Today

How long do menopause symptoms last?

Menopause is a natural stage after a person’s final menstrual cycle. Menopause symptoms typically last for around 4 years. Menopause is part of sexual maturation and is not a disease or condition, although people may experience many symptoms of menopause. Doctors define menopause as occurring 1 year after a...
reviewofoptometry.com

How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye

This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
UPI News

Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A class of Type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, according to a new study led by the University of Arizona. The researchers said this drug class, also known as thiazolidinediones or TZDs, which helps insulin work better, may effectively prevent dementia in patients at high risk who have mild or moderate Type 2 diabetes.
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy