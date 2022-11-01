Read full article on original website
rajah.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoiler Results (11/7/2022)
The November 7, 2022 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is in the can. Prior to the live AEW Dynamite on TBS television program on Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling taped matches and footage for their upcoming YouTube digital series. AEW Dark: Elevation on 11/7 will feature the following. AEW DARK:...
rajah.com
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 9 matchups such as Jon Cruz vs. Danhausen, Dante Martin vs. Encore, Dean Alexander vs. Kip Sabian, The Trustbusters' Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss and Tony Deppen vs. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm vs. Diamanté.
rajah.com
New Title Match Announced For AEW Full Gear 2022
You can officially pencil in a new championship contest for AEW Full Gear 2022. Ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view event from All Elite Wrestling, a new interim championship contest was announced. On this week's AEW Dynamite, an Interim Women's Championship match was announced for the PPV show, which takes place...
rajah.com
Action Andretti Reflects On AEW Dark Clash With QT Marshall
During the October 11th edition of AEW Dark, Action Andretti tested his skills against QT Marshall, in a one on one matchup. Earlier this week, Andretti appeared on MCW Backstage Pass, and shared his thoughts on the contest. Check out the hgihlights below. On receiving word of the match:. “In...
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Makes Surprise AEW Debut
A WWE Hall of Famer just made a surprise debut on All Elite Wrestling 'Dynamite.'
411mania.com
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ROH Title Match on AEW Dynamite, Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champs
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.” In hyping up the match, Tony Khan listed off a number of former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He stated the following (via <WrestlingInc.com)
ewrestlingnews.com
Whatever Happened To Chubby Dudley?, AEW & WWE Stars Attend World Series (Photo)
ECW Original Bay Ragni (Chubby Dudley) will be re-watching the first episode of ECW TV. You can check out the announcement below:. WWE Superstar Drew Gulak and AEW’s Wheeler Yuta and Bryce Remsburg were in attendance at Tuesday night’s World Series game, which saw the Philadelphia Phillies defeating the Houston Astros, 7-0.
ComicBook
How the 2022 World Series Will Affect WWE SmackDown, AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT This Week
The 2022 MLB World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros will continue to affect both WWE and AEW programming this week. Game 2 between the two teams forced last week's Friday Night SmackDown to be shunted from FOX to FS1 and saw a major drop in viewership as a result. The same was supposed to happen this week after the teams split the first two games, but Game 3 was then delayed due to heavy rainfall in Philadelphia.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Believes WWE 'Missed The Boat' With Top AEW Star
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes a current AEW star could have become something more in WWE. "He [Claudio Castagnoli] should have been a five-time world champion before he left WWE," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show." "Not once did they give him the world title. I'm really surprised because that kid can do it all in the ring. He is the pound-for-pound strongest wrestler I've ever seen. The stuff he does in that ring is incredible ... He's Superman. He's the real-life Superman."
rajah.com
AEW Rampage Preview For This Week (11/4/2022)
The lineup is set for this week's episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program this Friday night, November 4, 2022, new matches were announced for the show. During this week's AEW Dynamite on TBS program, we were informed of a women's...
PWMania
Details on Jeff Jarrett’s AEW Deal, Set to Work Behind the Scenes to Expand Live Events
AEW President Tony Khan revealed on his Twitter account that Jarrett has signed a full-time contract with AEW. Jarrett made his AEW debut on Dynamite this week. He smashed Darby Allin over the head with a guitar. In addition to this ongoing storyline, Jarrett will be hard at work behind...
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite later tonight from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland and it was previously announced that reigning AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will be defending his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Luchasaurus and AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix in a 3-Way Match.
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Show In Baltimore, MD. (11/2/2022)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns tonight from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland for this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight's two-hour AEW on TBS program is Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty in an AEW Championship Eliminator match, Chris Jericho puts the ROH World Championship on-the-line against an opponent yet to be named, Jade Cargill puts her TBS Women's Championship up in a showdown against Marina Shafir and Darby Allin goes one-on-one against Jay Lethal.
wrestlinginc.com
Top NJPW Star Hoped To Meet Bryan Danielson At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door
This past June, All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling joined forces for a crossover event where stars from the respective promotions competed in the same matches. Legendary NJPW talent Kazuchika Okada felt essential for such a historical event, and when the card was finally established, he was one of three men challenging Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, with Okada adamant that the "Forbidden Door" would open once again.
rajah.com
Brock Anderson Reveals Conversation He Had With CM Punk Behind-The-Scenes In AEW
Brock Anderson recently appeared as a guest on The Family Business podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star and son of Arn Anderson revealed a conversation he had behind-the-scenes with CM Punk. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
wrestlingworld.co
AEW Dynamite Results, Nov 2: Jade Cargill 41-0, Multiple Titles Defended, Jeff Jarrett Debuts
The referee ejected both Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh from ringside which caused a mysterious “Sting” figure to rock Darby Allin with a bat on the outside before rolling him back into the ring. Jay Lethal hit the Lethal Injection for the win. Post-match, Cole Karter was revealed...
Katsuyori Shibata Appears On 11/2 AEW Dynamite, Will Face Orange Cassidy On 11/4 AEW Rampage
Katsuyori Shibata is set to face Orange Cassidy on Friday's Rampage. After Orange Cassidy was successfully able to defend his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix on the November 2 edition of Dynamite, PAC quickly made his presence known and attacked Cassidy. The attack didn't last for long though, as Katsuyori Shibata stormed down to the ring to run off PAC from causing further damage.
rajah.com
WWE The Bump Recap (11/2): The Bump Crew Chats With Drew McIntyre
WWE The Bump (11/2) -Kayla and Matt Camp welcome the viewers onboard, until Matt gives a rundown of today’s lineup. -The Bump crew share their thoughts on the latest episodes of Smackdown and Monday Night Raw, until Drew McIntyre joins the show. Drew McIntyre. In the midst of WWE’s...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star And AEW's Wheeler Yuta Attend World Series Game Together
The metaphorical Forbidden Door has commonly been opened between AEW and various other promotions such as NJPW and Impact Wrestling — with WWE not being one opened very often. For John Cena's 20-year anniversary with WWE, AEW allowed Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight to send in video messages congratulating Cena on his achievement; outside of that and an appearance by Jericho on Steve Austin's "Broken Skull Sessions," AEW and WWE have remained separate entities.
rajah.com
Matt Cardona Reveals He Is Responsible For AEW's Existence
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how the Z! True Long Island Story changed the pro wrestling business as well as how he is responsible for AEW's existence.
