China's rocket booster falls from space, crash lands in the Pacific Ocean
The charred remnants of a rocket booster plunged uncontrolled back to Earth Friday morning, an event decried in the West as an irresponsibly risky move by the China National Space Administration. The rocket reentered the atmosphere over the south-central Pacific Ocean just after 6 a.m. ET, according to the US...
NASA's Artemis I mega moon rocket heads back to the pad ahead of third launch attempt
The hulking rocket at the heart of NASA's plans to return humans to the moon is headed back to the launchpad Friday as the space agency gears up for another attempt to get the Artemis I mission off the ground. Liftoff of the uncrewed test mission is slated for November...
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’
Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
This month's Southern Taurids meteor shower will feature bright fireballs in the sky
Never mind that Halloween is over, because "Halloween fireballs," as NASA calls them, can still be seen blazing bright in the night sky over the next few weeks, thanks to the Southern Taurids meteor shower. The shower's estimated peak isn't until Saturday, November 5, according to EarthSky, and the Taurids...
