Daily Beast
Migos Rapper Quavo Seen Yelling for Help After Takeoff Was Shot Dead in Houston
Takeoff, one third of the rap trio Migos, was shot dead early Tuesday morning in Houston in front of horrified friends and family, including fellow Migos star Quavo, who was filmed calling for help to save the 28-year-old rapper’s life. Law enforcement sources and witnesses cited by TMZ said...
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
What Was Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Net Worth At the Time of His Death?
Takeoff was shot and killed in the early hours of the morning on November 1. What was his net worth at the time of his death?
Takeoff, dead at 28 in shooting, was 'chill' Migos member
At just 28, rapper Takeoff had cultivated a rich hip-hop legacy with Migos — along with a reputation as the trio's most lowkey member — before he was killed in a shooting early Tuesday.Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene outside a Houston bowling alley, police there said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. No arrests had been made, and police were imploring witnesses to come forward with information.Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff grew up in suburban Atlanta — Gwinnett County was less than flatteringly name-checked in a couple Migos tracks — alongside the two other members of the group....
Kelly Rowland, Keke Palmer, and More Mourn Takeoff's Death: "There Are No Words"
The music world is mourning the death of Takeoff, who died at age 28 in the early hours of Nov. 1. The rapper, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was one-third of the rap group Migos, alongside his family members Quavo and Offset. The Georgia native also collaborated with artists like Travis Scott, Birdman, Gucci Mane, Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch, DJ Khaled, Calvin Harris, John Legend, and Snoop Dogg. After news of his death broke, his friends and colleagues shared remembrances and tributes to the rap superstar and the legacy he leaves behind.
dexerto.com
Migos rapper TakeOff killed aged 28 reportedly over a dice game
TakeOff, Georgia rapper and one-third of rap group Migos, has been shot and killed in Houston on November 1. He was 28 years old. According to a report from TMZ, police were called to a bowling alley in Houston just after 2:30am, after reports of a shooting. TakeOff was with...
papermag.com
Desiigner Quits Rap Over Takeoff's Death
Desiigner says he's quitting rap over Takeoff's death. "Why do we fucking do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done," Desiigner continued, before going on to bemoan the fact that he "can't even call" anyone from Quality Control Music, including Migos' other two members, Quavo and Offset.
Dazed
Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has died
Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has reportedly died after being shot in Houston, Texas. Rumours that the rapper had died abounded on social media this morning, with the news seemingly confirmed by TMZ in the last hour. According to TMZ, Takeoff was shot in the early hours of...
ETOnline.com
Offset Changes His Profile Picture to One of Takeoff After Migos Rapper's Death
Offset is quietly remembering Takeoff in the wake of his death. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to his social media platforms on Wednesday following the death of his cousin and Migos bandmate at the age of 28. Though Offset, 30, has not released a statement following...
Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28
Takeoff — born Kirshnik Khari Ball — one-third of Migos, has died at age 28, Rolling Stone confirmed. Reps for Takeoff did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment, but according to a TMZ report, the Atlanta rapper was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley in the early hours of Nov. 1, where he was with other Migos member Quavo (also Takeoff's uncle). The Houston Police Department was called to the fatal scene after learning of a shooting that took place following a dice game. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.
KHOU
Who was TakeOff? The rise of Migos
HOUSTON — Born June 14, 1994, as Krishnic Khari Ball in the Atlanta area, he was most known for his rap persona TakeOff. He was one-third of the world-renowned rap group Migos. The trio was made up of TakeOff, his uncle, Quavo, and cousin Offset. The group was formed...
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff Stole The Show On Migos “Cross The Country”
Today, hip-hop is mourning the loss of Takeoff. The youngest out of the three Migos, he became a pivotal force throughout their journey from the Nawfside to international stages. He and Quavo held down the fort while Offset was incarcerated, while also helping shape the distinct rap patterns that the Migos became known for.
Click2Houston.com
Remembering Migos rapper Takeoff: See photos through the years with family, friends, best performances
Rapper Takeoff, one third of the Atlanta-based rap group Migos, was killed in a shooting at a private party early Tuesday in Houston. Takeoff, whose legal name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. The chart-topping trio, featuring Takeoff’s cousin Offset and uncle Quavo, released hits like “Motorsport” and “Bad and...
Migos rapper Takeoff killed at age 28 in downtown Houston
Takeoff, who was one-third of the platinum-selling rap group Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday in Houston. CNN's Rosa Flores has the report.
Yardbarker
Current and former Alabama players react to death of Rapper Takeoff
The hip-hop community is mourning the tragic loss of one of its biggest stars. Kirshnik Ball, better known as “Takeoff,” was shot and killed Tuesday morning in a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Takeoff was one-third of the popular group “Migos” that was formed in Lawrenceville, Ga. He,...
Drake Remembers The ‘Best Memories’ Touring With Takeoff After Migos Rapper’s Death
Drake took to Instagram on Nov. 1 to remember the late rapper Takeoff, who died hours earlier. Drizzy had previously toured with Takeoff’s group, Migos, in 2018, and had fond memories of living it up with the late star. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote, alongside a phot of himself and Takeoff onstage. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now. Rest easy space man Take.”
