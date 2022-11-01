Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Risk Level Three Predatory Offender Moved to Bemidji
The Bemidji Police Department has issued a Notification of Relocation in Minnesota regarding a Risk Level Three Predatory Offender that has recently moved to the Bemidji area. Authorities state that Micheal Warren Smith, 37, became a resident of Bemidji on October 26th and is currently living near Mississippi Ave. Smith...
bemidjistate.edu
Gallery: Halloween Comes to Campus
Bemidji State University was bustling around the Halloween holiday, with residents of Birch, Linden, Oak and Tamarack Halls providing community members with treats and child-friendly games and activities. Student costume contests, an open mic night presented by BSU’s Milk Tooth student club and pumpkin carving were also part of the spookiest night on campus.
FOX 21 Online
42-Year-Old Deer River Woman Pleas Guilty To Murder and Arson
lptv.org
Itasca Co. Woman Pleads Guilty to Murder and Arson Charges
An Itasca County woman recently pled guilty in court to charges of murder and arson in relation to a July 2022 crime. According to the Itasca County Attorney’s Office, on October 31st, 42-year-old Crystal Marie Wilson of Deer River pled guilty in court to a 2nd degree intentional murder charge and a 1st degree arson charge. Wilson faces up to 448 months in prison. During the plea hearing, Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam told the court that the state will seek two consecutive sentences if Wilson is found guilty of both offenses.
Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman could face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.
HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. -- Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman may face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 12 at 8:22 p.m. on Sunrise Drive in Rockwood Township, which is southwest of Bemidji. Officials say a mother was driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she turned to give her baby a bottle in the backseat. The vehicle then went off the side of the road and into the ditch, then came back across the road and overturned in the opposite ditch. When emergency responders arrived, the mother was found on the ground next to the damaged vehicle with one of her legs pinned underneath. She was extricated and airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. A passerby had removed the child, who appeared uninjured, from inside the vehicle. The sheriff's office says multiple charges are pending against the mother, but did not specify what type of charges.
bemidjistate.edu
Treats and Tales at Milk Tooth’s Halloween Spooktacular
On Oct. 27, students and staff were invited to participate in a Halloween costume contest and open mic reading co-hosted by Milk Tooth and the Campus Activities Board. Four p.m. on the Thursday before Halloween isn’t exactly recognized as a magical witching hour. But the editors of Milk Tooth, Bemidji State University’s student-run literary magazine, didn’t let that stop them.
