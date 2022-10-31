Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
Hardin Northern Fall Sports Awards Ceremony Scheduled
The Hardin Northern Fall Sports Awards will be held Wednesday, November 9th at 6:00 pm in the high school gym. All high school athletes in Cross County, Golf, Football, Volleyball and Cheerleading will be recognized. Junior high athletes will not be recognized at the award ceremony. They will be given...
SportsGrid
Betting Insights: Tennessee to Win the National Championship
Josh Heupel has been a home-run hire thus far in Knoxville. The Tennessee Volunteers are off to an 8-0 start and have already notched a marquee win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Naturally, they’ve been a trendy team in the National Championship futures betting market, where their odds have seen considerable movement in recent weeks.
atozsports.com
Kentucky defensive coordinator sounded humbled after playing Tennessee Vols
After every game the Tennessee Vols have played this season, the opposing head coach and/or defensive coordinator has been at a complete loss. From Nick Saban to Brian Kelly, it’s been a who’s who of frustrated coaches this season. You can add Kentucky Wildcats defensive coordinator Brad White...
wgnsradio.com
5 Rutherford Co. Players 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists
Five Rutherford County football players have been named semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards. That includes four of the five semifinalists in all of Class 6A. Two time defending state champion Oakland had quarterback Kade Hewitt nominated. Blackman had two - Justin Brown and Jack Risner. Smyrna Arion Carter was also one of the semifinalist. Oakland kicker Jacob Taylor is a Kicker of the Year semifinalist.
Three Vols named to Preseason All-SEC Teams by league's coaches
Three Tennessee basketball players received preseason recognition on Wednesday afternoon when the SEC released its preseason coaches All-SEC teams on Wednesday morning. The coaches' preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. Senior guard Santiago...
atozsports.com
Jeremy Pruitt gives thoughts on Vols’ defense under Josh Heupel and explains why he recruited Hendon Hooker
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt spoke with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week and they talked quite a bit about UT and their 8-0 start to the season. Pruitt touched on the Vols’ improved defense against Kentucky and discussed why he recruited quarterback Hendon Hooker to Tennessee.
wktn.com
Kenton’s Holiday Season Kick-off 3 Weeks Away
The Holiday Season in the Kenton Historic Courthouse District kicks off in just three weeks. The Kenton Lions Club Christmas Parade will start at 6:30pm on Tuesday November 22. It is billed as Ohio’s Biggest Small Town Christmas Parade, and features over 40 Christmas and holiday floats lining the streets...
$150,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Murfreesboro
The drawing held Oct. 29, 2022, created thousands of winners in the state, including a $150,000 winner in Murfreesboro and four winners of $50,000 each in Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. All five of these lucky players matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball. Details include:. $150,000...
wktn.com
Obituary for Marley Sage Ward
A memorial service for Marley Sage Ward will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Friends and Family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home. Marley passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her...
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
wgnsradio.com
Ice Cream Shop on Murfreesboro Square Teams with Rising Country Star
Rising country star Charly Reynolds has partnered with Hattie Jane’s Creamery for an exclusive signature cone available now at all their locations and shipping nationwide. The starlet loves ice cream and jumped at the chance to partner with Hattie Jane’s, a small-batch creamery and scoop shop born and raised in Tennessee.
wktn.com
Y Updating Program Fees for Non-Members
Starting in January 2023 the Hardin County Family YMCA will be updating program fees for non-members. Monday/Wednesday/Friday Basketball will now be $15/month or $3 drop in fee if you are playing basketball with the group. This is not a guest pass option for individuals that want to come in on...
wktn.com
Kenton Lions Club Releases Minutes of Wednesday Meeting
The Kenton Lions club held a regular meeting on Wednesday November 2, 2022, at the Kenton Elks. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 pm by Lion President Bill Keller with 22 members and 1 guest present. President Lion Bill Keller led with the pledge and a prayer. The...
thunder1320.com
Winning lottery ticket purchased in Manchester
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot saw no winners, however there were five purchased lottery tickets from Middle Tennessee businesses worth at least $50,000 in winnings. One of those tickets was bought at BZ Mart at 5506 McMinnville Hwy. in Manchester. One ticket purchased in Murfreesboro awarded one lucky winner $150,000 as...
wktn.com
Obituary for James “Jim” Kelly
A graveside service for James “Jim” Kelly will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Dola Cemetery with Pastor Donald Webb officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Jim passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at...
wktn.com
Three Blood Drives in November
There are three blood drives scheduled in the month of November. It will go from 8am until 2pm Wednesday at the Hardin Northern High School. The next one is Monday November 14 from noon until 6 at the Kenton Moose Lodge. The last one this month is on Monday November...
Tennessee Tribune
Reality Show Comes to Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most popular and long-running reality television shows is coming to Nashville. “Married at First Sight,” a Lifetime staple, will be filming in Music City for its 16th season. It will chronicle the events behind various singles and the trip to matrimony. The show will present longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson as they assist 10 Tennessee singles, helping themm find their stranger spouses.
Local woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Nashville
A local woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while visiting Nashville, Tennessee last week.
wktn.com
Obituary for Marilyn F. Oborn
There will be no services for Marilyn F. Oborn at this time. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Marilyn passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Hardin Hills Health Center in Kenton....
wktn.com
Alliance Spotlights Freed Center
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance’s latest Tourism Spotlight focused on the Freed Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Ohio Northern University. The Alliance called the Freed Center the epicenter for arts and culture in the Village of Ada. It features a 551 seat theatre...
Comments / 0