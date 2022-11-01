Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Alabama State Health Department warns of increased RSV cases, risk
Donating blood is about to get a lot easier in Dothan. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers broke ground on a new location on November 1. Dothan Police are investigating a Halloween night incident that saw a vehicle driven into a crowd of people that resulted in 3 injuries and one woman arrested for tampering.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama experiencing early start to flu season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flu season is off to a fast start in Central Alabama. The latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows significant flu activity across the entire state. Physicians say it's been quite a start to the flu season. "It's a little bit earlier than...
Alabama Kids Are Snorting Their Halloween Candy
I have lived in Alabama since 1988 and I never dreamed these problems would show up in Dixieland. Halloween candy tainted with fentanyl was a real threat across the USA. Drug cartels were reportedly trying to inject the deadly drug into candy coming across the border. Why? Who really knows?
It’s time to ‘fall back’: What to know about the upcoming time change in Alabama
It's almost time to move your clocks back an hour.
wbrc.com
Alabama food stamp recipients getting more grocery money each month due to inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets and the USDA is now increasing monthly SNAP benefits to help EBT users’ budgets each month nationwide. Every year, the USDA revisits SNAP benefit allotments. Now, EBT card holders are getting 12.5 percent more money to spend...
WSFA
Total lunar eclipse will be visible in Alabama Nov. 8
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mark your calendars for an astronomical event you don’t want to miss. Next Tuesday, November 8th, starting just after 2 a.m. a total lunar eclipse will occur in Alabama’s night sky. Total lunar eclipses are very special and worthwhile for all types of audiences....
wbrc.com
USDA gives millions in grant money to rural Alabama hospitals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Department of Agriculture, announced it’s investing millions in nearly a dozen rural healthcare providers across the state. Several of them are in West Alabama. In a press conference Tuesday Nivory Gordon, USDA’s Rural Alabama State Director, announced that 11 Alabama hospitals or healthcare...
WSFA
Veteran suicide prevention town hall held in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Veterans in Alabama face a silent battle with suicide regularly, and a group wants to save lives with awareness and prevention. Alabama’s Challenge held a town hall Wednesday at the Crump Senior Center with multiple organizations tailored to mental health for veterans. “It’s not about...
She spoke up. Now, an Alabama plastic surgeon’s license has been revoked.
Erin Reeves spoke up. Now, Alabama has revoked the medical license of her former employer, Robert Bolling, who state medical licensure officials found to be "unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to his patients."
WSFA
$7.3M awarded to support rural healthcare providers across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $7.3 million in grants in projects aimed at improving healthcare facilities across rural parts of Alabama. According to the USDA, the grant money will go to support 11 different projects across the state. The investments will help build, renovate...
utv44.com
Alabama DHR accepting applications for next round of child care bonuses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Licensed child care providers have until Dec. 2 to apply for the fifth quarter of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR). The grants pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff to...
Alabama schools lead nation in gains for Black, Hispanic students during pandemic, researchers say
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Black and Hispanic students in Alabama school districts made some of the greatest learning gains during the pandemic, according to a national analysis released last week. On Friday, an analysis of state...
WSFA
Alabama Media Group will end publication of newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Media Group, which operates AL.com and three Alabama-based newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register, announced today that early next year it will stop publishing newspapers. The company will continue as a digital-only platform for news content, it announced. An article on AL.com states, “The Birmingham News,...
Breaking down Amendment 2 on Alabama’s 2022 ballot
The broadband amendment comes at a time when Alabama continues to lag behind in access.
Alabama officials urge voters to consider Amendment 1, Aniah’s Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama voters head to the polls next week. On the ballot is Amendment 1, a law named in memory of Aniah Blanchard. Aniah is the college student who was kidnapped and murdered in 2019. Mobile’s Mayor, Sandy Stimpson, plus a number of other mayors from Alabama and Governor Kay Ivey, are […]
Lawmakers reaction to the second largest jackpot in Powerball history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Powerball jackpot is tonight and the pot is up to $1 billion. For years lawmakers have pushed to get a lottery in Alabama but it always comes up short. The latest push was last session. State Senator Greg Albritton’s comprehensive gambling bill failed to pass. But each year Alabamians still […]
WSFA
Experts urge customers not to panic buy diesel during supply lag
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Experts are urging diesel customers to keep calm and avoid panic buying at the pump. “When enough people participate in that behavior, it causes gas stations to temporarily run out of fuel when they normally wouldn’t,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama. Inventory levels...
altoday.com
Orphans would no longer be the jurisdiction of probate court if Amendment 5 passes
Voters will go to the polls on November 8 to elect our leaders going forward. In addition, Alabamians are considering a number of state constitutional amendments. Amendment 5 would remove orphans’ business from the jurisdiction of county probate courts. County probate courts would continue to be responsible for adoptions, guardianships, and granting letters of testamentary.
thebamabuzz.com
Conecuh Sausage got a shoutout in Eater for its “cult-following”—find out more
As Alabamians, we already know exactly what makes Conecuh Sausage so special. Its secret blend of spices and delightful *snap* with every bite makes it a staple in many dishes and a fan-favorite across the state. Read on to learn more about the Alabama delicacy and its feature in popular food publication Eater.
alreporter.com
Ivey declares November as “Thank Alabama Teachers Month”
Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks to the Thank Alabama Teachers Month press event at George Washington Carver High School in Montgomery. (Governor's Office/Hal Yeager) Governor Kay Ivey joined Alabama education leaders Tuesday at Carver High School to proclaim November as “Thank Alabama Teachers Month.”. This is the third annual...
