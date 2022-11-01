ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtvy.com

Alabama State Health Department warns of increased RSV cases, risk

Donating blood is about to get a lot easier in Dothan. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers broke ground on a new location on November 1. Dothan Police are investigating a Halloween night incident that saw a vehicle driven into a crowd of people that resulted in 3 injuries and one woman arrested for tampering.
DOTHAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama experiencing early start to flu season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flu season is off to a fast start in Central Alabama. The latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows significant flu activity across the entire state. Physicians say it's been quite a start to the flu season. "It's a little bit earlier than...
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Kids Are Snorting Their Halloween Candy

I have lived in Alabama since 1988 and I never dreamed these problems would show up in Dixieland. Halloween candy tainted with fentanyl was a real threat across the USA. Drug cartels were reportedly trying to inject the deadly drug into candy coming across the border. Why? Who really knows?
WSFA

Total lunar eclipse will be visible in Alabama Nov. 8

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mark your calendars for an astronomical event you don’t want to miss. Next Tuesday, November 8th, starting just after 2 a.m. a total lunar eclipse will occur in Alabama’s night sky. Total lunar eclipses are very special and worthwhile for all types of audiences....
wbrc.com

USDA gives millions in grant money to rural Alabama hospitals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Department of Agriculture, announced it’s investing millions in nearly a dozen rural healthcare providers across the state. Several of them are in West Alabama. In a press conference Tuesday Nivory Gordon, USDA’s Rural Alabama State Director, announced that 11 Alabama hospitals or healthcare...
WSFA

Veteran suicide prevention town hall held in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Veterans in Alabama face a silent battle with suicide regularly, and a group wants to save lives with awareness and prevention. Alabama’s Challenge held a town hall Wednesday at the Crump Senior Center with multiple organizations tailored to mental health for veterans. “It’s not about...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

$7.3M awarded to support rural healthcare providers across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $7.3 million in grants in projects aimed at improving healthcare facilities across rural parts of Alabama. According to the USDA, the grant money will go to support 11 different projects across the state. The investments will help build, renovate...
utv44.com

Alabama DHR accepting applications for next round of child care bonuses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Licensed child care providers have until Dec. 2 to apply for the fifth quarter of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR). The grants pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff to...
CBS 42

Lawmakers reaction to the second largest jackpot in Powerball history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Powerball jackpot is tonight and the pot is up to $1 billion. For years lawmakers have pushed to get a lottery in Alabama but it always comes up short. The latest push was last session. State Senator Greg Albritton’s comprehensive gambling bill failed to pass. But each year Alabamians still […]
WSFA

Experts urge customers not to panic buy diesel during supply lag

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Experts are urging diesel customers to keep calm and avoid panic buying at the pump. “When enough people participate in that behavior, it causes gas stations to temporarily run out of fuel when they normally wouldn’t,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama. Inventory levels...
altoday.com

Orphans would no longer be the jurisdiction of probate court if Amendment 5 passes

Voters will go to the polls on November 8 to elect our leaders going forward. In addition, Alabamians are considering a number of state constitutional amendments. Amendment 5 would remove orphans’ business from the jurisdiction of county probate courts. County probate courts would continue to be responsible for adoptions, guardianships, and granting letters of testamentary.
alreporter.com

Ivey declares November as “Thank Alabama Teachers Month”

Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks to the Thank Alabama Teachers Month press event at George Washington Carver High School in Montgomery. (Governor's Office/Hal Yeager) Governor Kay Ivey joined Alabama education leaders Tuesday at Carver High School to proclaim November as “Thank Alabama Teachers Month.”. This is the third annual...
