ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wktn.com

Hardin Northern Fall Sports Awards Ceremony Scheduled

The Hardin Northern Fall Sports Awards will be held Wednesday, November 9th at 6:00 pm in the high school gym. All high school athletes in Cross County, Golf, Football, Volleyball and Cheerleading will be recognized. Junior high athletes will not be recognized at the award ceremony. They will be given...
DOLA, OH
WTOP

Northwestern HS boys soccer team DQ’d from Md. state playoffs

The boys’ soccer team from Northwestern High School, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been disqualified from competing in this year’s state playoffs after county officials said the Wildcats used an ineligible player during the season. The school system’s Office of Athletics received an anonymous email concerning...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
wktn.com

Three Area Teams Still Alive in High School Football Playoffs

Several regional high school football teams are still alive in the Ohio High School Athletic Association regional quarterfinal playoffs. In Division VI, Region 22, Colonel Crawford is at Carey. Division VI Region 24, Paint Valley is at Allen East. In Division VII Region 26, Gibsonburg is at Waynesfield-Goshen. All games...
OHIO STATE
mbhs.edu

MCPS has put their foot down on sports games – and fans are losing out

After a physical fight between athletes on the Gaithersburg and Northwestern football teams on September 16, multiple students and a 19-year old were charged with assault. Since then, sports games in high schools across the county have changed. Exits are guarded with more security, students from schools besides those competing must be accompanied by an adult chaperone and all attendees have to remain sitting in the stands during the game. The punitive and misguided changes MCPS made to keep sports games safe are not proportional to the scale of the fight, and they restrict the ability of students to enjoy high school sports.
SILVER SPRING, MD
wktn.com

Krista Ansley-McDonald 5K Run in Bellefontaine Saturday

The Fraternal Order of Police Hi-Point Lodge number 60 will be hosting the Krista Ansley-McDonald 5K Run this Saturday November 5. Registration begins at 7:30 and the race starts at 9 that morning at Southview Park in Bellefontaine. Krista McDonald was a 14-year veteran dispatcher for the Bellefontaine Police Department...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
wktn.com

Kenton’s Holiday Season Kick-off 3 Weeks Away

The Holiday Season in the Kenton Historic Courthouse District kicks off in just three weeks. The Kenton Lions Club Christmas Parade will start at 6:30pm on Tuesday November 22. It is billed as Ohio’s Biggest Small Town Christmas Parade, and features over 40 Christmas and holiday floats lining the streets...
KENTON, OH
dcnewsnow.com

Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location

The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Local leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the Commanders to leave Maryland, while those in Prince George's County want it to stay. Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium …. The lease for FedEx Field is up in...
WASHINGTON, DC
wktn.com

Y Updating Program Fees for Non-Members

Starting in January 2023 the Hardin County Family YMCA will be updating program fees for non-members. Monday/Wednesday/Friday Basketball will now be $15/month or $3 drop in fee if you are playing basketball with the group. This is not a guest pass option for individuals that want to come in on...
CBS Baltimore

Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt

BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
MARYLAND STATE
The Lima News

St. Marys Schools to dismiss early on Friday

St. Marys — Due to transportation and staffing needs for the playoff football game Friday, St. Marys City Schools will dismiss school one and a half hours early Friday. The high school and middle schools will be dismissed at 1 p.m.; West Intermediate school will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. and East Primary School will be dismissed at 1:55 p.m. Pick-up time for all students will be an hour and a half earlier than normal.
wktn.com

Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony Taking Place at ONU

To commemorate Veterans Day 2022, Ohio Northern University will host a public wreath-laying ceremony at the Henry Solomon Lehr statue in front of campus. The ceremony will take place on Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m. Charles Willner, a U.S. Army veteran who has assisted with annual planning for ONU...
ADA, OH
wktn.com

Obituary for Marley Sage Ward

A memorial service for Marley Sage Ward will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Friends and Family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home. Marley passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her...
KENTON, OH
mocoshow.com

LIVE! Casinos Purchase 4,000 Tickets for Tonight’s $1.2 Billion Powerball Drawing

Live! Casinos and Hotels announced its has purchased 4,000 tickets for tonight’s Powerball drawing, 2,407 of which were purchased by Maryland Live! Casino, located at 7002 Arundel Mills Cir Ste 7777 in Hanover, MD. If the company happens to have the winning numbers, it plans to split the winning ticket among all of its 4,000+ active employees at its three locations (Arundel Mills, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia). Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is the second highest in history and now stands at an estimated $1.2 billion with a cash option of $596.7 million.
HANOVER, MD
wktn.com

Obituary for Robert Theodore Blumenschine

Robert Theodore Blumenschine died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born on November 29, 1936 in Kenton to the late Theodore “Ted” and Dorothy (Casper) Blumenschine. He graduated in 1954 from Kenton High School. From the time he was quite young he worked mowing yards (with the old lawn mowers) and helping do household chores such as washing windows and porches. Later he ran trap lines with a friend and neighbor, Tom Rubins. In high school he worked after school at the A & P grocery.
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Three Blood Drives in November

There are three blood drives scheduled in the month of November. It will go from 8am until 2pm Wednesday at the Hardin Northern High School. The next one is Monday November 14 from noon until 6 at the Kenton Moose Lodge. The last one this month is on Monday November...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Contested Races and Issues on the November 8 Ballot

There are two county-wide money issues on the November 8 ballot. One is a five year renewal levy for operation of the 9-1-1 service. The other is a five year renewal levy for the Hardin County Council on Aging to provide or maintain services for senior citizens of the county.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy