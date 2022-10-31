Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Hardin Northern Fall Sports Awards Ceremony Scheduled
The Hardin Northern Fall Sports Awards will be held Wednesday, November 9th at 6:00 pm in the high school gym. All high school athletes in Cross County, Golf, Football, Volleyball and Cheerleading will be recognized. Junior high athletes will not be recognized at the award ceremony. They will be given...
WTOP
Northwestern HS boys soccer team DQ’d from Md. state playoffs
The boys’ soccer team from Northwestern High School, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been disqualified from competing in this year’s state playoffs after county officials said the Wildcats used an ineligible player during the season. The school system’s Office of Athletics received an anonymous email concerning...
wktn.com
Three Area Teams Still Alive in High School Football Playoffs
Several regional high school football teams are still alive in the Ohio High School Athletic Association regional quarterfinal playoffs. In Division VI, Region 22, Colonel Crawford is at Carey. Division VI Region 24, Paint Valley is at Allen East. In Division VII Region 26, Gibsonburg is at Waynesfield-Goshen. All games...
mbhs.edu
MCPS has put their foot down on sports games – and fans are losing out
After a physical fight between athletes on the Gaithersburg and Northwestern football teams on September 16, multiple students and a 19-year old were charged with assault. Since then, sports games in high schools across the county have changed. Exits are guarded with more security, students from schools besides those competing must be accompanied by an adult chaperone and all attendees have to remain sitting in the stands during the game. The punitive and misguided changes MCPS made to keep sports games safe are not proportional to the scale of the fight, and they restrict the ability of students to enjoy high school sports.
wmar2news
Large fight at City, Poly football game cost both teams chance at state playoffs
BALTIMORE — A large fight at Friday night's City College versus Baltimore Polytechnic high school football game, has cost both teams any chance of entering the state playoffs. The brawl broke out following the game, which was played on Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins University. It reportedly involved players,...
wktn.com
Krista Ansley-McDonald 5K Run in Bellefontaine Saturday
The Fraternal Order of Police Hi-Point Lodge number 60 will be hosting the Krista Ansley-McDonald 5K Run this Saturday November 5. Registration begins at 7:30 and the race starts at 9 that morning at Southview Park in Bellefontaine. Krista McDonald was a 14-year veteran dispatcher for the Bellefontaine Police Department...
wktn.com
Kenton’s Holiday Season Kick-off 3 Weeks Away
The Holiday Season in the Kenton Historic Courthouse District kicks off in just three weeks. The Kenton Lions Club Christmas Parade will start at 6:30pm on Tuesday November 22. It is billed as Ohio’s Biggest Small Town Christmas Parade, and features over 40 Christmas and holiday floats lining the streets...
dcnewsnow.com
Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location
The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Local leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the Commanders to leave Maryland, while those in Prince George's County want it to stay. Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium …. The lease for FedEx Field is up in...
wktn.com
Y Updating Program Fees for Non-Members
Starting in January 2023 the Hardin County Family YMCA will be updating program fees for non-members. Monday/Wednesday/Friday Basketball will now be $15/month or $3 drop in fee if you are playing basketball with the group. This is not a guest pass option for individuals that want to come in on...
Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt
BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
St. Marys Schools to dismiss early on Friday
St. Marys — Due to transportation and staffing needs for the playoff football game Friday, St. Marys City Schools will dismiss school one and a half hours early Friday. The high school and middle schools will be dismissed at 1 p.m.; West Intermediate school will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. and East Primary School will be dismissed at 1:55 p.m. Pick-up time for all students will be an hour and a half earlier than normal.
wktn.com
Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony Taking Place at ONU
To commemorate Veterans Day 2022, Ohio Northern University will host a public wreath-laying ceremony at the Henry Solomon Lehr statue in front of campus. The ceremony will take place on Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m. Charles Willner, a U.S. Army veteran who has assisted with annual planning for ONU...
wktn.com
Obituary for Marley Sage Ward
A memorial service for Marley Sage Ward will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Friends and Family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home. Marley passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her...
mocoshow.com
LIVE! Casinos Purchase 4,000 Tickets for Tonight’s $1.2 Billion Powerball Drawing
Live! Casinos and Hotels announced its has purchased 4,000 tickets for tonight’s Powerball drawing, 2,407 of which were purchased by Maryland Live! Casino, located at 7002 Arundel Mills Cir Ste 7777 in Hanover, MD. If the company happens to have the winning numbers, it plans to split the winning ticket among all of its 4,000+ active employees at its three locations (Arundel Mills, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia). Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is the second highest in history and now stands at an estimated $1.2 billion with a cash option of $596.7 million.
wktn.com
Obituary for Robert Theodore Blumenschine
Robert Theodore Blumenschine died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born on November 29, 1936 in Kenton to the late Theodore “Ted” and Dorothy (Casper) Blumenschine. He graduated in 1954 from Kenton High School. From the time he was quite young he worked mowing yards (with the old lawn mowers) and helping do household chores such as washing windows and porches. Later he ran trap lines with a friend and neighbor, Tom Rubins. In high school he worked after school at the A & P grocery.
WTOP
Blaze Pizza, whose backers include LeBron James, to open more Maryland locations
Los Angeles-based brick oven pizza chain Blaze Pizza, whose early investors included LeBron James, has a new franchise agreement to open three locations in Prince George’s County, Maryland. It did not identify the new locations. The restaurants are franchised to Kevyn Scott of Gome Restaurant Group, also a Charleys...
Powerball ticket player in Bowie misses jackpot by one number
On Saturday seven lottery players from around the country came close, hitting on five of six numbers.
13abc.com
Honor Flight volunteer taking first trip to D.C. as honored veteran
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Pictures of Jerry Newman give a snapshot of his two tours in Vietnam. Newman served in the Navy from 1968 to 1972. He was an electronics technician, working on radios and communications towers. “We got rocketed a few times and shot at by the V.C. and...
wktn.com
Three Blood Drives in November
There are three blood drives scheduled in the month of November. It will go from 8am until 2pm Wednesday at the Hardin Northern High School. The next one is Monday November 14 from noon until 6 at the Kenton Moose Lodge. The last one this month is on Monday November...
wktn.com
Contested Races and Issues on the November 8 Ballot
There are two county-wide money issues on the November 8 ballot. One is a five year renewal levy for operation of the 9-1-1 service. The other is a five year renewal levy for the Hardin County Council on Aging to provide or maintain services for senior citizens of the county.
