Girls on the Run of South Georgia will host its noncompetitive 5K event presented by Pepsi Valdosta on November 12, 2022 on the beautiful grounds of the Fellowship Home at Brookside. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the ten-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event. The girls meet in small teams located at different schools in South Georgia; Cook County Elementary, Cross Creek Elementary, Dewar Elementary, North Brooks Elementary, Hahira Elementary, Hahira Middle, Lanier County Elementary, Lake Park Elementary, Lowndes Middle, Mitchell County Elementary, Pine Grove Elementary, Pinevale Elementary, Quitman Elementary, Sallas Mahone Elementary, St. John Catholic School, SL Mason Elementary, Thomas County Middle, Valdosta Middle and Westside Elementary School.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO