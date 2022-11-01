Read full article on original website
valdostaceo.com
Dr. Shawn Harelson on the One Lowndes Family
Dr. Shawn Harelson, Superintendent of Lowndes County Schools, talks about the One Lowndes program and their involvement. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
WALB 10
Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County High School is mourning the loss of two seniors that died in the same week. On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons and say kind words in honor of those two students that lost their lives.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes Sheriff’s Office receives $100,000 training grant
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $100,000 for Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. Governor Brian P. Kemp and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) Executive Director Jay Neal announced the awards of 57 grants totaling $4,667,793 through the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. “Here in...
WTVM
MILITARY MATTERS: Gold Star Mom in GA and Her Non-Profit Trying to Prevent Veteran Suicides
RAY CITY, Ga. (WTVM) - A total of 22 veterans per day die by their own hands, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. A Georgia mother has made it her life mission to never lose another veteran to suicide. Laura Busbin’s son, Jon, took his own life in...
WCTV
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft
THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Six people are facing charges across Florida and Georgia counties for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes, creating fraudulent checks and depositing them at local banks. Investigators say the lead suspect, Deandre McClarin, accessed a Tallahassee master mailbox key, got into people’s mail, stole...
douglasnow.com
Former Willacoochee police chief turns himself in to Cook County authorities
Wednesday, former Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams turned himself into authorities in Cook County on a warrant connected to his recent termination. Williams was terminated from his position following an emergency meeting called by the town's city council for allegedly "violating a city policy against insubordination." The warrant states that the charge is burglary; however, there are no further details regarding exactly what it was that happened.
valdostaceo.com
Renasant Donates $250,000 to Georgia HEART Hospital Program
Renasant Bank announced today that they have donated $250,000 to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The $250,000 was divided into five separate $50,000 donations for rural Georgia hospitals including Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Southwell Medical Center in Adel, Appling Healthcare in Baxley, Effingham Hospital in Springfield, and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.
Brush fires altered traffic flow on I-10 in Jefferson, Madison counties
Brush fires slowed traffic on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County and Madison County Monday afternoon.
wgxa.tv
"Sofia Scam" spotted in Florida, reports of sightings in Georgia too
WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. (WGXA) - What law enforcement in south Florida is calling a scam is being spotted in Georgia. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is alerting people in south Florida to a scam known as the "Sofia Scam." In a post on Facebook, the PBSO says it's...
valdostaceo.com
Azalea Festival Accepting Vendors, Sponsors
The 22nd Annual Valdosta-Lowndes Azalea Festival is accepting vendor applications and sponsors. Organizers encourage local vendors and nonprofits to apply now. See.
valdostaceo.com
Girls on the Run of South Georgia Will Host Star Power 5k
Girls on the Run of South Georgia will host its noncompetitive 5K event presented by Pepsi Valdosta on November 12, 2022 on the beautiful grounds of the Fellowship Home at Brookside. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the ten-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event. The girls meet in small teams located at different schools in South Georgia; Cook County Elementary, Cross Creek Elementary, Dewar Elementary, North Brooks Elementary, Hahira Elementary, Hahira Middle, Lanier County Elementary, Lake Park Elementary, Lowndes Middle, Mitchell County Elementary, Pine Grove Elementary, Pinevale Elementary, Quitman Elementary, Sallas Mahone Elementary, St. John Catholic School, SL Mason Elementary, Thomas County Middle, Valdosta Middle and Westside Elementary School.
valdostaceo.com
Hilary Gibbs on SGMC & Berrien Campus Expansion
Hilary Gibbs of SGMC talks about their campuses across the region and the history of the Berrien campus. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
WALB 10
New restaurant opens in downtown Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie community has turned out in high numbers to support a new downtown restaurant. “The crowd was incredible. This whole place was filled with people shoulder to shoulder this morning and it was incredible to see the crowd that came out to wish Baba’s opening and give us good luck on the opening. Everyone was shocked at the number of people who came out,” said Robyn Alligood, a co-owner of Baba’s.
Leon County announces closures and service changes for holidays
Leon County Government has announced that there will be closures and service changes for both Election Day and Veterans Day.
WCTV
Brush fires on I-10 slow traffic
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Traffic was backed up along parts of Interstate 10 in Jefferson and Madison Counties Monday afternoon as crews battled several brush fires along the highway. Jefferson County Fire Rescue reported 15 separate fires, ranging from mile marker 218 to mile mark 236. Florida Highway...
WALB 10
‘I woke up to a young man losing his life this morning’: Fatal Sylvester shooting under investigation
The 8th Congressional District includes several parts of Southwest Georgia. As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?. As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?. Dougherty Co. elections board denies extended early voting hours. Updated:...
WALB 10
Greenleaf recognizes National First Responders Day
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the responders who are first on the scene when E911 is called were honored in Valdosta. All year long, first responders give to their community. Greenleaf gave back to them with a Friday breakfast at the community drive-thru. “Thank you for everything. Thank you...
Police find missing Lake City woman safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City Police were searching for Rebecca Leann Woods, 39, who was last heard from on October 31 on Wednesday. She was considered missing and endangered.
WALB 10
Man sought in Valdosta shooting arrested at motel
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man that was wanted in connection to an early October Valdosta shooting was arrested, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Oct. 4. He was arrested at a motel on Oct....
News4Jax.com
3 people shot in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. – Lake City Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened late Tuesday night. According to the Lake City Police Department, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire near the intersection of NW Early Street and NW Georgia Avenue. Officers said they found three...
