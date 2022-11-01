Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
The overall idea behind Metrist is pretty straightforward, but there are surprisingly few companies doing this. While products like Twitter or StatusPage (which is now owned by Atlassian) allow companies to easily communicate issues with their services to their users, they don’t always reflect every problem and service degradation — something that then comes into play when it’s time to review an SLA agreement or a contract comes up for renewal and the two parties have vastly different perceptions of a product’s reliability. And while application performance monitoring and observability tools like New Relic or Honeycomb can give you some of this data, it’s not their core use case, as these services tend to be inward facing.
salestechstar.com
freightwaves.com
ZDNet
TechCrunch
marktechpost.com
crowdfundinsider.com
itbusinessnet.com
USU Software Asset Management can submit discovery data in audit preparation for JAVA software. Möglingen, Germany – 2 November, 2022. USU Group, a leading provider of IT and customer service management solutions, announced today that their USU Software Asset Management solution has been verified by Oracle for data discovery of JAVA software. This means that Oracle will accept data from the USU solution instead of deploying Oracle measurement tools in case of the preparation for an audit.
mytotalretail.com
Prospect hunting in the digital era is like finding a needle in a haystack. The internet opens many doors for sales development teams to engage with potential clients — especially since 127 devices connect to the internet every second. Nevertheless, growing numbers of devices, social platforms and profiles mean more data for employees to troll before reaching their ideal clients.
financefeeds.com
The biggest challenge faced by brokers is client retention. About 40% of traders who register on an online platform leave within a month. The biggest challenge faced by brokers is client retention. Reportedly, about 40% of traders who register on an online brokerage platform leave within a month. In fact, 80% quit in the first two years of trading. So, the key to surviving as a broker is to not just retain traders but to give them reasons to continue trading.
salestechstar.com
getnews.info
From Maersk to Codex: Four Non-Crypto Blockchain Opportunities
According to Custom Market Insights, the blockchain market is currently valued at $5 billion and is expected to hit $69 billion by 2030. Not all of this growth will come from areas typically associated with blockchain, such as digital finance. Instead, a set of non-crypto companies have started to use the technology to secure valuable data and assets.
salestechstar.com
thefastmode.com
daystech.org
One approach organizations can attain internet zero and handle different sustainability efforts is thru the mixed energy of digital twins and AI. Sustainability is a prime precedence for all organizations as we speak—for instance, one-third of Europe’s largest corporations have pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, according to Accenture. Yet the agency additionally discovered that enterprises should considerably speed up their efforts over the following decade, as simply 9% of corporations are presently on observe to attain this aim.
getnews.info
cryptopotato.com
[PRESS RELEASE – Vienna, Austria, 2nd November 2022]. Riddle&Code, one of Austria’s fastest-growing startups, has established a new path of digitalization for industrial companies with its evolved purpose – onboarding industries to Web3. For many industrial companies, it is challenging to transition into the new standards and find their way in the Web3 universe, often delaying entry into new potential business models. With this new technology from Riddle&Code, it is possible to tokenize industrial machines, create new crowdfunding opportunities, and provide trusted data.
Entrepreneurship requires a lot of hard work and dedication. The good news is that with the right tools, entrepreneurs can reduce the number of hours they work through automation.
