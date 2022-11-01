ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Week 8 win over Steelers

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
We’re now eight weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one.

Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

We’re tracking the Birds’ picks via Tankathon, and through the first quarter of the season, Philadelphia looks to be heading toward a top ten selection.

Saints pick

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Behind Alvin Kamara’s impressive performance, New Orleans moved to 3-5 on the season after a 24-0 win.

Because of a draft night trade, Philadelphia owns the Saints 2023 first-round pick, and if the season ended today, the Eagles would pick at No. 8 overall.

Eagles pick

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s only undefeated team at 7-0, Philadelphia’s own pick would be at No. 32 overall or the final pick of the first round.

Eagles draft needs

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia has a stacked roster with a unique blend of veteran leadership and youth at critical positions.

The situation is also unique because the Eagles have ten starters on one-year deals or set to hit free agency per Over The Cap.

Jason Kelce is year to year, while Darius Slay only has one year left on his deal. Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Jalen Hurts, K’Von Wallace, Rick Lovato, Josiah Scott, Jack Driscoll, Shaun Bradley, and Quez Watkins can all be unrestricted free agents.

Philadelphia certainly needs to spend a first-round pick on a cornerback at some point and potentially add another edge rusher, defensive tackle, linebacker, and safety among the looming needs.

NFL Draft prospects

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Antonio Johnson, CB, Texas A&M

