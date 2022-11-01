ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Gaming News: The internet braces for ‘God of War Ragnarok’ reviews as Sony announces price for PlayStation VR2

Everybody already knew that Elden Ring was going to be one of the biggest launches in the entire gaming history, but besides Miyazaki’s new title, we’re slowly creeping on the most major release of the year with God of War Ragnarok, the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 masterpiece that reinvented the hack-and-slash formula and offered a new take on Kratos’ story.
Sony announces ‘Dark Pictures’ VR game and 10 more PSVR2 titles

Sony has announced 11 games that will launch on the company’s new PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) headset, including a new Dark Pictures title from Supermassive Games and more. Today (November 2), Sony revealed a release date and pricing details for the PSVR2. Along with the announcement, the company also shared details on 11 new games that are planned to launch on the VR platform in 2023.
VR in a Car: Holoride Launches Today. I Tested It and Didn't Lose My Lunch

Playing VR games in the back seat of a moving car sounds like a motion-sickness disaster. And yet, Holoride has found a way to make it work and is now selling its first VR entertainment packages to customers in Germany, with expansion to the US market planned for early next year.
Unreal Engine 5 bodycam horror game looks like PT on steroids

October is the perfect time to delve into the world of horror, whether that’s by watching a spooky film or immersing yourself in a creepy game. Or alternatively, making the conscious decision to do neither because you value having a restful sleep. I’m not going to tell you which category I fall into here.
PlayStation VR2 Release Date, Price Revealed

PlayStation announced this week the release date for the PlayStation VR2 headset, the next virtual reality device set to be available for the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation VR2 will be available early in 2023 on February 22nd with pricing information revealed alongside the date, too. Once available, the headset and the two "PS VR2 Sense controllers" as well as a set of headphones will all be available for $549.99 which makes for a noticeable price jump when compared to the original PSVR.
Square Enix's Symbiogenesis Is an 'NFT Collectible Art' Experience, Not a Parasite Eve Revival

Square Enix has officially announced Symbiogenesis, a new NFT collectible art project that’s coming in Spring 2023 alongside a free browser service. "Symbiogenesis is brand-new entertainment content set in a self-contained world where a wide cast of characters symbiosis, all of which can be collected as digital art; an interactive story and a dedicated community," Square Enix says in a statement. "The art can be used for social media profile pictures (PFP) and as a character in a story that takes place in an alternate world where the player can ’untangle’ a mystery by completing missions that revolve around questions of the monopolization and distribution of resources. With each strategic move players make, more of the story unfolds."
Musk’s plan to charge for Twitter verification sparks credibility concerns

Elon Musk’s plan to charge users to be verified on Twitter has triggered concerns that the change could undermine credibility on the platform as legitimate users potentially decide to opt out from the subscription service and lose their blue checkmarks. Experts said verified users potentially losing those markers simply...
Streamer Brings Yu-Gi-Oh! To Life With Real Battle Board

Originally founded as a manga series back in 1996, "Yu-Gi-Oh!" has since become a huge media franchise that has spawned anime series, video games, and its most popular component, a card game. Similar to other Japanese anime series that have become popular in the West, such as "Pokémon," "Yu-Gi-Oh!" focuses on collection items and battling others. Duel Masters use cards to battle amongst themselves, and these cards, when summoned, take the shapes of mythical monsters who fight it out with the monsters of their opponents' decks.
Towers And Titans Is A Free Play-To-Own Tower Defence RPG From Rumble Games

Towers and Titans is a graphically impressive tower defence game from Rumble Games, the studio behind Alliance: Heroes of the Spire. It’s also the latest new addition to the cutting edge world of blockchain gaming, and you can get in on the all-important ground floor by joining the playtest right now.
PlayStation VR2 launches in February and it costs more than a PS5

Sony finally announced that the PlayStation VR2 will release on February 22, 2023. It’ll cost notably more than its predecessor, with base models retailing for $550. In a PlayStation Blog post, Sony confirmed that preorders for the VR headset in North America will begin on November 15 on the PlayStation Direct website. Players will have the option to purchase the basic version for $550, a bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain for $600, and a $50 charging station for the PlayStation VR2’s Sense controllers.
How Is The Otherside Metaverse Operational?

The fast advancement of digital technology may connect the real and virtual worlds. In recent years, the technology world has evolved dramatically. People pay millions of dollars for digital art and virtual real estate. NFTs and the Metaverse are hot topics in technology. Recent interest in themes such as “What is the Otherside Metaverse?” has increased dramatically. The Otherside illustrates how Web3 applications may result in new community-based solutions. This page describes the functioning of the Otherside metaverse.
Myst Sequel Riven Is Getting a Modern Remake

A modern remake of Riven, the sequel to the game Myst, is in the works, according to the developer Cyan Worlds. The news was announced on Monday, the 25th anniversary of Riven's original release “We hope our fans can rest easy knowing that you haven’t seen the last of Riven!” the developer wrote in an open letter.
Pedro Pascal Moves To CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Pedro Pascal, star of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, is heading to CAA. The Chile-born actor was previously with WME. It comes as Pascal is on a bit of a roll, having played the title character in the Star Wars series from Jon Favreau, and its sister series The Book of Boba Fett and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent alongside Nic Cage. He starred as Javier Peña in Netflix’s Narcos as well as Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Other film credits include Wonder Woman 1984, Judd Apatow’s The Bubble, Triple Froniter and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Next up, he...
