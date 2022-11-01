Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: The internet braces for ‘God of War Ragnarok’ reviews as Sony announces price for PlayStation VR2
Everybody already knew that Elden Ring was going to be one of the biggest launches in the entire gaming history, but besides Miyazaki’s new title, we’re slowly creeping on the most major release of the year with God of War Ragnarok, the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 masterpiece that reinvented the hack-and-slash formula and offered a new take on Kratos’ story.
Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in November 2022 and beyond
The world of virtual reality games is always expanding, with new games released for your favorite devices every month. So we've put together a list of everything releasing this month for the Oculus Quest 2.
Best Minecraft space mods and builds: explore the cosmos, one block at a time
Explore blocky galaxies, planets and spaceships with these Minecraft space mods and builds.
The Xbox Series S is doing exactly what Microsoft wanted
The Game Pass machine is bringing new people into the Xbox ecosystem
Something big is dropping into the massive EVE Online gaming universe
EVE Online has a massive expansion coming through next week, and the first clues about what to expect dropped today (Nov. 1). A hint: they are shiny.
IGN
'Epic Didn't Really Know What to Do With the Franchise,' Cliff Bleszinski on the Gears of War Sale to Xbox
While Gears of War has always been connected to the Xbox brand, the series was created by Epic Games as an exclusive. And though the series eventually found its way to Microsoft's first-party portfolio, lead designer Cliff Bleszinski shared his thoughts on the sale. IGN sat down with Bleszinski for...
NME
Sony announces ‘Dark Pictures’ VR game and 10 more PSVR2 titles
Sony has announced 11 games that will launch on the company’s new PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) headset, including a new Dark Pictures title from Supermassive Games and more. Today (November 2), Sony revealed a release date and pricing details for the PSVR2. Along with the announcement, the company also shared details on 11 new games that are planned to launch on the VR platform in 2023.
A new Deus Ex is reportedly in "very early" development
Eidos Montreal is reportedly also working on a new IP and aiding in development on Fable
CNET
VR in a Car: Holoride Launches Today. I Tested It and Didn't Lose My Lunch
Playing VR games in the back seat of a moving car sounds like a motion-sickness disaster. And yet, Holoride has found a way to make it work and is now selling its first VR entertainment packages to customers in Germany, with expansion to the US market planned for early next year.
Unreal Engine 5 bodycam horror game looks like PT on steroids
October is the perfect time to delve into the world of horror, whether that’s by watching a spooky film or immersing yourself in a creepy game. Or alternatively, making the conscious decision to do neither because you value having a restful sleep. I’m not going to tell you which category I fall into here.
ComicBook
PlayStation VR2 Release Date, Price Revealed
PlayStation announced this week the release date for the PlayStation VR2 headset, the next virtual reality device set to be available for the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation VR2 will be available early in 2023 on February 22nd with pricing information revealed alongside the date, too. Once available, the headset and the two "PS VR2 Sense controllers" as well as a set of headphones will all be available for $549.99 which makes for a noticeable price jump when compared to the original PSVR.
IGN
Square Enix's Symbiogenesis Is an 'NFT Collectible Art' Experience, Not a Parasite Eve Revival
Square Enix has officially announced Symbiogenesis, a new NFT collectible art project that’s coming in Spring 2023 alongside a free browser service. "Symbiogenesis is brand-new entertainment content set in a self-contained world where a wide cast of characters symbiosis, all of which can be collected as digital art; an interactive story and a dedicated community," Square Enix says in a statement. "The art can be used for social media profile pictures (PFP) and as a character in a story that takes place in an alternate world where the player can ’untangle’ a mystery by completing missions that revolve around questions of the monopolization and distribution of resources. With each strategic move players make, more of the story unfolds."
Musk’s plan to charge for Twitter verification sparks credibility concerns
Elon Musk’s plan to charge users to be verified on Twitter has triggered concerns that the change could undermine credibility on the platform as legitimate users potentially decide to opt out from the subscription service and lose their blue checkmarks. Experts said verified users potentially losing those markers simply...
Streamer Brings Yu-Gi-Oh! To Life With Real Battle Board
Originally founded as a manga series back in 1996, "Yu-Gi-Oh!" has since become a huge media franchise that has spawned anime series, video games, and its most popular component, a card game. Similar to other Japanese anime series that have become popular in the West, such as "Pokémon," "Yu-Gi-Oh!" focuses on collection items and battling others. Duel Masters use cards to battle amongst themselves, and these cards, when summoned, take the shapes of mythical monsters who fight it out with the monsters of their opponents' decks.
Android Headlines
Towers And Titans Is A Free Play-To-Own Tower Defence RPG From Rumble Games
Towers and Titans is a graphically impressive tower defence game from Rumble Games, the studio behind Alliance: Heroes of the Spire. It’s also the latest new addition to the cutting edge world of blockchain gaming, and you can get in on the all-important ground floor by joining the playtest right now.
Digital Trends
PlayStation VR2 launches in February and it costs more than a PS5
Sony finally announced that the PlayStation VR2 will release on February 22, 2023. It’ll cost notably more than its predecessor, with base models retailing for $550. In a PlayStation Blog post, Sony confirmed that preorders for the VR headset in North America will begin on November 15 on the PlayStation Direct website. Players will have the option to purchase the basic version for $550, a bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain for $600, and a $50 charging station for the PlayStation VR2’s Sense controllers.
blockchainmagazine.net
How Is The Otherside Metaverse Operational?
The fast advancement of digital technology may connect the real and virtual worlds. In recent years, the technology world has evolved dramatically. People pay millions of dollars for digital art and virtual real estate. NFTs and the Metaverse are hot topics in technology. Recent interest in themes such as “What is the Otherside Metaverse?” has increased dramatically. The Otherside illustrates how Web3 applications may result in new community-based solutions. This page describes the functioning of the Otherside metaverse.
PC Magazine
Myst Sequel Riven Is Getting a Modern Remake
A modern remake of Riven, the sequel to the game Myst, is in the works, according to the developer Cyan Worlds. The news was announced on Monday, the 25th anniversary of Riven's original release “We hope our fans can rest easy knowing that you haven’t seen the last of Riven!” the developer wrote in an open letter.
dotesports.com
‘Can’t catch everything’: God of War Ragnarok devs sound warning over spoilers ahead of launch
God of War: Ragnarok is close at hand, and leaked footage and gameplay is currently floating around the internet. The much-hyped 2022 title, itself a sequel to the award-winning God of War title, leaked in its entirety after stores sold the game 10 days early, much to the devs’ disappointment.
Pedro Pascal Moves To CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Pedro Pascal, star of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, is heading to CAA. The Chile-born actor was previously with WME. It comes as Pascal is on a bit of a roll, having played the title character in the Star Wars series from Jon Favreau, and its sister series The Book of Boba Fett and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent alongside Nic Cage. He starred as Javier Peña in Netflix’s Narcos as well as Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Other film credits include Wonder Woman 1984, Judd Apatow’s The Bubble, Triple Froniter and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Next up, he...
