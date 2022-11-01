Read full article on original website
ucdavis.edu
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center focused on getting more Black smokers and former smokers screened. (SACRAMENTO) — November isLung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer death for both men and women. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined.
ucdavis.edu
Tammy Kenber Named Chief Human Resources Officer
Vice Chancellor Clare Shinnerl of Finance, Operations and Administration this week announced the selection of Tammy Kenber as chief human resources officer, leading HR for the Davis campus and UC Davis Health. Kenber is coming to UC Davis from the California State University Office of the Chancellor, where she has...
KCRA.com
Wexler apartment complex offering Sacramento student housing has ribbon-cutting
A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday is highlighting a first-of-its-kind student housing project in the Sacramento region. Wexler is a 223-unit apartment complex located adjacent to SacRT's University/65th Street Transit Center. Wexler is unique because it is linked to Regional Transit's first student housing transit-oriented development project. Two blocks away from the...
Physician assistants accompanying paramedics resulted in cost savings and fewer 911 calls, Sacramento Metro Fire says
It's been a year since the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District added advanced medical providers to its list of first responders. It's a sign of the times nationwide.Scott Perryman is a battalion chief with Metro Fire. "I started in Southern California as paramedic," he said.Perryman loved medicine so much, he put himself through physician assistant school at Stanford. When he went back out into the field, he realized "that there were a lot of issues I was seeing as a paramedic that could be treated in the field and they didn't have to go to the emergency room."A lot of 9-1-1...
ucdavis.edu
’Tis the Season to Help Fill The Pantry’s Shelves
Davis campus units are going all out for the ASUCD Pantry, providing a variety of ways to contribute food and funds to buy food and other necessities for students in need. Holiday Food Drive — Starting today (Nov. 1) and concluding Friday, Nov. 18. Donating is as simple as leaving nonperishable food with your outgoing mail!
ucdavis.edu
California Families Project: Resilience and Community
When researchers at the University of California, Davis, recruited hundreds of fifth-graders and their parents for a health and development study in 2006, they planned to monitor the families for at least three years. Sixteen years later, the California Families Project is still going strong — expanding, as the fifth-graders...
ucdavis.edu
‘Unfold’ Podcast, Episode 4: ‘Connecting Health Care to People and Pets’
In the newest Season 4 episode of Unfold, a UC Davis podcast, you’ll learn about the Knights Landing One Health Center, a clinic in an underserved community that treats both people and pets. About 1,000 people live in Knights Landing, California, a rural agricultural area in Yolo County. Because...
davisvanguard.org
UC Davis Health Responsible for World’s First Successful Spina Bifida Stem Cell Treatment
SACRAMENTO, CA-– UC Davis Health recently conducted the first successful spina bifida treatment in a trial known as the “Cellular Therapy for In Utero Repair of Myelomeningocele” or the “CuRe Trial”. The Mayo Clinic defines spina bifida, or myelomeningocele, as a “birth defect that occurs...
ucdavis.edu
When and Where to Cast Your Ballot on Campus or Elsewhere
We are down to the last week. One week until Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. We call it a “day,” but nowadays, in the era of mail-in ballots, drop boxes and vote centers, it’s the conclusion of a multiday election. If you have already voted, great! If...
‘This is a really unique location’ | Sacramento County plans its first indoor-outdoor shelter
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Suzi Young, her trailer, pickup truck, and dog Puzzle all stay along Roseville Road in Sacramento County's Foothill Farms community. "There's a lot of us out here only because we can't afford the rent,” she told ABC10 this week along the busy road. “I'm ready to move in somewhere…I don't even like being out here. This street's way too busy for me."
ucdavis.edu
Looking for Romance? That First Impression Matters
A new University of California, Davis, study analyzing romantic first impressions shows that compatibility and popularity among the dating pool are influential in shaping who people pursue as potential romantic partners. Although popularity and compatibility have been studied in established romantic relationships, in one of the first studies of its...
KCRA.com
Flu season more aggressive now compared to the last decade
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The number of positive flu tests so far this season, according to the CDC, is the highest it's been in 13 years. After two flu seasons spent in various stages of lockdown and restrictions due to the pandemic, doctors worry the 2022 flu season will be aggressive.
Almost half a ton of medications turned in at Sacramento Drug Take Back event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police had its most successful Drug Take Back event in five years the last weekend of October, collecting 825 pounds of medications, according to the department. In a tweet, police shared information about the event, part of a nationwide campaign organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration to collect unneeded medications […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Capital Southeast Connector Expressway Phase 1 Completed
Elk Grove-El Dorado County Expressway Connector Phase 1 Completed. Commuters are one step closer to getting from Elk Grove to El Dorado County quicker and safer. The first phase of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway has been completed. Phase 1 includes the construction of four lanes from Highway 99 and...
Sacramento County leaders weigh concerns for 'Safe Stay' site on Watt Avenue
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County supervisors heard from neighbors and business owners about a proposed "Safe Stay Community" in North Highlands. The board approved the money last week to buy the site, and are weighing thoughts from community members as they figure out the best ways to run the shelter.
KCRA.com
Rancho Cordova holds 2022 State of the City address
Rancho Cordova’s Vice Mayor Linda Budge joined KCRA 3 on the morning news to talk about Wednesday’s State of the City address. This year the theme is “our kids, our future.”. Watch the video above to hear about top priorities for the city.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Sac students report attacks, teen identified in North Highlands shooting, daycare safety measures in RSV spike
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
White Supremacy Contra Costa County
The term" white supremacy" in a planning report for a proposed Office Racial Equity and Social Justice in Contra Costa County sparked a heated debate at a Board of Supervisors meeting. From California Hub member station KLAW Mary Katherine O'Connor has more.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Holiday Craft Faire at Sun City jumpstarts the holiday season
Roseville, Calif.- Nothing says the holiday season has arrived quite like a craft fair!. On November 5th, The Needle Arts Club at Sun City presents the Holiday Craft Faire that will include Needle Arts, Creative Arts, Bake Sale and Book Sale. Head over to Timber Creek Lodge in Roseville next...
KCRA.com
Students hit with gel gun bullets near Natomas-area schools, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Natomas Charter School is alerting families after three students were hit with gel gun bullets near campus. Schools officials said the incident happened Friday near the intersection of North Bend Drive and Gateway Park Boulevard when the three students were walking past Natomas Park Elementary School.
