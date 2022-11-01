It's been a year since the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District added advanced medical providers to its list of first responders. It's a sign of the times nationwide.Scott Perryman is a battalion chief with Metro Fire. "I started in Southern California as paramedic," he said.Perryman loved medicine so much, he put himself through physician assistant school at Stanford. When he went back out into the field, he realized "that there were a lot of issues I was seeing as a paramedic that could be treated in the field and they didn't have to go to the emergency room."A lot of 9-1-1...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO