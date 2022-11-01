Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Week1:Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts
Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game Won’t Be on TV)
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games In Case You Missed It: How To Rewatch Thursday Night Football Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and...
Eagles get unexpected boost on TNF vs. Texans
The Philadelphia Phillies may not have won on Thursday, and that’s okay because they have one more chance to tie it up, but the Philadelphia Eagles did win. Obviously most Eagles fans would have given up a first Eagles loss if the season for a Phillies world series win in game five.
Eagles injury report: Essential rookie, special teams contributor to miss Texans game
HOUSTON – Rookie Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis has made an early impression on teams around the league this season because of his ability to get pressure up the middle on run downs and clog holes. However, he will miss the first game of his young NFL career due to an injury.
Injuries Worsen For Chargers Coming Off Bye Week
Injuries continue to pile up for the Chargers despite coming off their bye week.
BREAKING: James Harden's Injury Status In Wizards-76ers Game
James Harden has returned to Wednesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.
Our Eagles vs. Texans predictions for Week 9 of the NFL Season
Reuben Frank (6-1) “And I’ll be takin’ care of business (every day), takin’ care of business (every way).” Randy Bachman couldn’t have had the 2022 Eagles in mind when he wrote Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s 1973 hit, “Takin’ Care of Business,” but the message in BTO’s Classic Rock staple does apply. This football team takes care of business every day and every week. They’re now 11-0 under Nick Sirianni the last 11 times they’ve been favored and 13-1 overall under Sirianni as a favorite. They just don’t lose games they’re not supposed to lose, which is huge for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. The Eagles are 13 ½- or 14-point favorites Thursday night vs. the Texans in Houston, and being a two-TD favorite doesn’t guarantee anything, but this team is so focused on the moment and the next rep, it just doesn’t seem to be affected by short weeks, trap games or inferior opponents. They just go out and play hard for 60 minutes no matter what. There will be some serious challenges later this year. This is not one of them.
Want to buy the Commanders? Here are the rules for who can buy the team
WASHINGTON — It was a headline that shocked the sports world, in particular those in the D.C. area. In a statement, the Snyder family, along with the Washington Commanders, confirmed that the owner hired Bank of America to start the process of selling the team. "The Snyders remain committed...
Lucky Phillies fans snag Bryce Harper's Game 3 home run
PHILADELPHIA — A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend a World Series game turned into an even more unbelievable experience for two Phillies fans Tuesday night when they caught Bryce Harper’s first-inning home run ball. “As soon as he hit it, we knew," said Andy Hartstein of Laurel, Delaware. "It...
