When certain large stars use up all their nuclear fuel and die, they collapse and detonate, creating a supernova. These end-of-life events are some of the most energetic in the universe, and send heavy elements like iron and gold careening into the reaches of space. If a star is more massive than our sun, but not too heavy to become a black hole, the atoms within the star may collapse in on themselves — creating a heavy, spinning ball in space a few miles wide yet several times as massive as our sun, and made entirely of neutrons born of electrons and protons that have been smushed together.

7 DAYS AGO