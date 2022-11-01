The Nowata Ironmen are coming off a loss to the Adair Warriors, 44-14. The difference in this week for the Ironmen is that they started the scoring. They led the game 6-0 in the first, and that would prove to be their last lead of the game. The Warriors ripped off two touchdowns in the first half, and held the lead 14-6 at the half.

NOWATA, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO