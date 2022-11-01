Read full article on original website
Bruin Football Beats Tahlequah
Bartlesville High football won its fourth game of the regular season, as Bruins took an early two-score lead over Tahlequah and never looked back. BHS beat the Tigers 28-16 at Custer Stadium on Thursday night. The win for Bartlesville (4-6) assures the Bruins the No. 5 seed out of 6A-II...
Tulsa, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tulsa. The Thomas Edison High School football team will have a game with Will Rogers College High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. The Sapulpa High School football team will have a game with East Central High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Bartlesville High Football Hosts Tahlequah
Bartlesville High football will play a vital game for its playoff seeding on Thursday evening, as the Bruins host Tahlequah at Custer Stadium for senior night. The game was moved up 24-hours due to the possible severe weather on Friday nigh across the state. BHS has already clinched a playoff...
Football Changes Everywhere
Full list of football games now on Thursday instead of Friday:. Bartlesville vs. Tahleqah, Dewey at Cascia Hall, Caney Valley vs. Sequoyah, Nowata vs. Adair, Pawhuska vs. Rejoice Christian, Oklahoma Union at Chelsea, Barnsdall vs. Yale, Copan at Oaks Mission and Wesleyan Christian School at Coyle. Schools who are going...
Collinsville football superfan celebrates 50 years holding season tickets
In a town like Collinsville, the football field is the place to be on a Friday night. Melvin Lowe, 92, has hardly missed a game in 50 years.
Nowata Falls in Season Finale
The Nowata Ironmen are coming off a loss to the Adair Warriors, 44-14. The difference in this week for the Ironmen is that they started the scoring. They led the game 6-0 in the first, and that would prove to be their last lead of the game. The Warriors ripped off two touchdowns in the first half, and held the lead 14-6 at the half.
Chance Juby on his senior class and the future
The Nowata Ironmen’s season came to an end this past Thursday, and it was a bitter one. They fell at Adair on senior night, 44-14. The Ironmen took the lead first at 6-0 but would be out matched the rest of the way. Even though the night did not...
24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bartlesville (OK)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Bartlesville, OK?. Bartlesville is an Oklahoma city situated in Washington County, United States. This city had a population of 37,290 in the 2020 census. Bartlesville is the county seat of the county. Bartlesville has various fun places, and riverside...
Huskies Fall in Regular Season Finale Against Rejoice Christian
Pawhuska faced a tall task in Rejoice Christian Thursday night and attempted to pull out all the stops against the Eagles. The Huskies would go on to fall 77-30 against the Eagles. The Huskies would give Rejoice a bunch of fits in the first quarter. Down 7-0 early, the Huskies...
Strong To Severe Thunderstorm Chances Return Friday
TULSA, Okla. - It is a windy and partly-cloudy Thursday before shower and storm chances return to Green Country on Friday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty south winds will roll across the area on Thursday with speeds from 15 to 30 mph. Mostly...
Celebrate Bison Day at Old West Buffalo Company
The Old West Buffalo Company kicked off its Old West Buffalo Days today in Osage County as part of the national recognition of Bison Day. Located five miles outside of Pawhuska at 29561 US Highway 60, Old West Buffalo Company will offer a Buffalo Dinner Theatre Show tonight that features two men who were instrumental in preserving the buffalo herds – Charles Goodnight and Teddy Roosevelt.
Rumpelstiltskin In Town
A strange little gnome who appears here, there and everywhere is appearing at the Bartlesville Community Center today at 12:14 pm and again tonight at 7 pm to spin some straw into a golden musical. The musical is part of the Missoula Children's Theatre's unique international touring project and it...
Barnsdall Looking to Avenge Last Year's Loss to Yale
Barnsdall locked up a spot in the playoffs with a 50-22 win against Drumright last week and are playing for third place in district against Yale this week. The Panthers are 6-3 this season winning its last two games by an average of 42 points. Yale defeated Barnsdall last year...
New trampoline park opens in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — Families in Owasso now have a new place to go have fun and adventure. Airtopia Adventure Park features trampoline jumping, a ninja obstacle course, trampoline dodgeball, a traverse climbing wall and other activities. “This is so amazing, this is something that Owasso has needed for some...
What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November
TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
Green Country financial advisor warns potential Powerball winner as prize climbs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Powerball jackpot ballooned to $1.2 billion Wednesday, becoming the second-largest prize in Powerball history. Millions of Americans are hoping for a lucky break. But there is a right way to spend a winning lottery ticket. Hitting the jackpot opens up a gigantic can of worms. It’s not as simple as cashing out and running off to a private island. One financial planner said it’s ruined as many lives as it’s improved.
Aldi stores in Oklahoma and around the country matching 2019 prices ahead of Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As consumers grapple with rising prices, Aldi is doing its part to help bring some relief. The supermarket chain said holiday favorites like appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages will match 2019 prices beginning on November 2. The chain said those discounts could be up to...
Scheels is coming to Tulsa with tax incentive from city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scheels is coming to Tulsa. The sporting goods store is set to open in 2024 and is getting a tax incentive from the city. Scheels plans to invest more than $100 million into the western portion of Woodland Hills Mall. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Partner...
13 Oklahomans charged in federal catalytic converter theft ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.
Joy Hofmeister Makes Pitstop in Bartlesville
Democratic Candidate for Governor Joy Hofmeister was in Bartlesville on Wednesday evening at Unity Square. Hofmeister made most of her speech about focusing on education and talks about why she would make a great Governor. Democratic State Superintended hopeful Jena Nelson also spoke in front of the crowd of about...
