As STEPN logs ailing stats, creators shift attention to a new NFT marketplace
In a market plagued by a severe decline in profile picture (PFP) NFTs and general disinterest in volatile assets class, Find Satoshi Lab (FSL) made an important announcement. The company behind STEPN, announced the launch of “MOOAR”, on 1 November. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for STEPM [GMT]...
VeChain: Investors looking for a safe bet have all the reasons to consider VET
VeChain [VET] lately managed to make its investors happy as the price of VET surged by nearly 8% over the last week. At press time, VET was trading at $0.02396 with a market capitalization of $1,737,838,130. Though much of the credit goes to the current bullish crypto market, several developments...
How Filecoin’s network upgrade sent FIL into a social outbreak
In an official statement released on 31 October, Filecoin [FIL] announced that it had inched another step towards its decentralized storage objectives. According to the network storage team, Filecoin finalized partnerships with ProtocolLabs, AMD, and Seagate to develop a decentralized network alliance that would make it easy to bridge web2 to web3.
Ethereum: Scammers made millions, thanks to the word ‘Merge’
It has been a little over seven weeks since Ethereum made the landmark transition from its energy-intensive proof-of-work consensus protocol to the environment-friendly proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. So far, the outcome of this much-anticipated merge has been debatable. The gas fees have not seen a significant reduction and ETH has been...
Goldman Sachs takes latest step into crypto-space with ‘Datonomy’ system
American multinational bank Goldman Sachs is working with investment firm MSCI and cryptocurrency intelligence firm CoinMetrics to launch a new digital asset classification system. Called Datonomy, it classifies crypto-coins and tokens based on how they are used. It aims to better track crypto-tokens so that investors and industry participants can...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Ethereum: Will the tides change for ETH amid this recent accumulation
Ethereum [ETH] top ten investors holding their assets off exchanges added about 6.7% more of the number one altcoin, according to a recent update from Santiment. The on-chain analytic platform reported that the top ten non-exchange addresses, at press time, held 23.7 million ETH. This was a clear distinction of the status of the top ten addresses on exchanges which held about 8.7 million.
Binance Coin: Pullback to this area can be used to enter a long position
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Market participants from traditional and crypto markets had a close eye on the FOMC meeting results. Another 75 bps hike (0.75%) was expected as the Federal Reserve seeks to fight inflation. This could see Bitcoin mirror major stock indices in the short term in the next few days.
Marathon Digital records highest BTC production in October
United States-based cryptocurrency mining organization Marathon Digital Holdings mined 615 BTC this October, the highest monthly total in its history. Marathon’s October mining production is only one BTC below its production during the third quarter of 2022, when it had produced 616 BTC. Its hash rate also increased 84%...
Can 1INCH’s latest whale accumulation urge bulls to showcase their strength
Data from Santiment revealed that the intraday trading session for 1INCH was marked by a rally in the count of whale transactions. This rally came after the severe price volatility that plagued the cryptocurrency market on 23 and 24 October. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for 1INCH for 2023-2024...
Do Coinbase’s recent financials mean something for other crypto-exchanges
American crypto-exchange Coinbase has revealed its performance stats from the third quarter of 2022. The numbers shared by the exchange painted a rather grim picture of its financials. $545 million loss in Q3. The exchange managed to bring down its losses by 50% QoQ, but the figure still remains troublesome....
Could GMT go a ‘STEP’N higher with the launch of MOOAR
Several weeks ago, reports started to circulate that the popular move-to-earn app, STEPN, was reducing the amount of staff it had and focusing on its parent business, Find Satoshi Lab, and fresher initiatives. Representatives of STEPN, however, refuted the claims and stated that those fired were voluntary ambassadors who had...
Fantom [FTM]: Unravelling the effects of 24-hour gains on its future trajectory
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Fantom reclaimed critical support levels over the past 24 hours and exhibited a bullish inclination. FTM’s funding rates marked an improvement while they stood positive on most exchanges.
AAVE: Q3 performance, 24-hour assessment, and everything in between
Dubbed the “Ghost Protocol,” the downturn in the general cryptocurrency market led to a fall in Aave’s [AAVE] revenue in Q3, Messari found in a new report. In its Q3 assessment of the cryptocurrency lending platform, Messari revealed that due to a 42% drop in outstanding debt on Aave, its revenue within the 90-day period fell sharply by 35%.
ENS boasts growth in various areas but is there more than meets the eye
The spike in revenue generated by Ethereum Name Service [ENS] has been a positive development for the crypto community amid the ongoing bear market. According to recent data, the number of avatars on ENS continued to grow over the past month. This could be a promising sign for ENS in the long run.
Aave: Why traders must overlook AAVE’s address activity this trading season
Data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that October was marked by a rally in AAVE’s network activity. This rally culminated in the altcoin registering a daily high of 495 new addresses on 30 October. This was the highest daily count of new addresses since 17 July. In addition,...
Can MATIC’s recent pump help it achieve new highs in November?
The month of October was quite exciting for the Polygon [MATIC] ecosystem as several developments and integrations took place. Beginning with the launch of Polygon’s new zk-EVM public testnet, which is a layer 2 construction on top of Ethereum that solves its scalability through mass transfer processing rolled into a single transaction, to several integrations, such as the one with SuperLayer.
Cardano: A pullback to $0.38 can see ADA form a range between…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Cardano remains within a higher timeframe downtrend. The $0.42 area has been solid resistance in the past. Cardano has not been particularly strong in the markets in recent months....
These updates might just make AAVE holders dream of better days…
On 2 November, the Aave community voted to deploy the protocol on the zkSync 2.0 testnet. The proposal was originally presented by the Aave team in order to extend the decentralized lending service to the Ethereum roll-up’s testnet. The proposal was met with nearly unanimous approval from the community. Following the vote’s success, Aave will begin its migration to the latest version of the zkSync platform – A layer 2 roll-up network on Ethereum that provides faster transactions and lower costs.
Rocketize is kicking off Web3 with its meme token JATO
As the meme coin market becomes overcrowded with replica dog coins, Rocketize has just launched its community space-themed meme coin, JATO, for presale. A deflationary token built on the BNB Smart Chain, Rocketize is set to explore the new frontier of Decentralised Finance and Web 3.0. With the help of its open-source community, Rocketize has initiated a modest space program to support the beneficial endeavors of humanity amid a range of other features that also give back to its holders.
