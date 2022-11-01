In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Kevin Spacey had sexually assaulted him when he was 14 years old. He’s one of more than a dozen people who have accused the actor of sexual violence or sexual misconduct. Save for the odd holiday video or poetry reading in Italy, Spacey has largely kept quiet over the past five years. Now, however, the actor is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award in Italy, where he will also give a masterclass. Weeks ago, a New York jury decided Spacey was not liable for the claims Rapp brought against him; he still...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO