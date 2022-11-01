Read full article on original website
Related
suntimesnews.com
Sr. Catherine (Mary Cyril) Wellinghoff, ASC
(Mary Cyril) WELLINGHOFF, ASC, 86, died peacefully at 2:15 am, Friday, October 28, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community on the grounds of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows near Belleville, Illinois. Baptized Catherine, she was the third of seven children born to Bernard and Frances (nee Kohlmann) Wellinghoff...
suntimesnews.com
Randolph County State’s Attorney releases latest case updates
CHESTER — Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker has released his latest case updates:. People v. Misty J. Russell (2022-CF-118) – On September 19, 2022, Misty J. Russell, 42 of Sparta, pled guilty to the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine before the Honorable Judge Richard A. Brown. Pursuant to the plea, Ms. Russell was sentenced to serve first offender probation. During the plea, Ms. Russell admitted to possessing less than five (5) grams of methamphetamine located during a traffic stop in Steeleville on May 7, 2022. “We always to seem to pick up right where we left off…a meth case. Misty now has her chance to turn her life around. I only hope Misty will do her part in this to do so,” commented Walker.
suntimesnews.com
MSHP report
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest reports. 41-year-old Todd J. Huber of Perryville was arrested on a patrol charge of driving while intoxicated Sunday, October 30 at 7:01 p.m. He was released.
suntimesnews.com
SIU announces dates for Homecoming, Family Weekend 2023
CARBONDALE, Ill. — It’s never too soon to plan ahead and mark your calendars. Southern Illinois University Carbondale has announced the dates for Family Weekend and Homecoming 2023, and it’s not uncommon for accommodations to fill up fast. Family Weekend will take place Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2023,...
suntimesnews.com
Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences offering new PN track
CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences is accepting applications for a new, bi-level Practical Nursing (PN) track beginning in January 2023. The program is designed to help meet a growing shortage of PNs in Missouri. Program Director Vickie Schnurbusch, MSN, RN, CHPN,...
suntimesnews.com
Riverside Regional Library announces calendar events for November 2022￼
JACKSON – The Riverside Regional Library system has released its calendar of events for November, 2022. There are two branches of the library in the River Region: Altenburg and Perryville. The Altenburg Branch is located at 66 Poplar Street. The phone number is 573 824-5267. The Perryville Branch is...
suntimesnews.com
November 1 River Region Sports Wrap
JACKSON – Saxony Lutheran plays Perryville in the district tournament tonight at 6 at the Bank of Missouri Soccer Complex in Perryville. STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Dragons will play Pleasant Hill Thursday at noon at the state semifinals at the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Digital...
suntimesnews.com
Perryville Police reports
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 43-year-old Bridgett Lea Boyer of Mineral Point was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of St. Francois County. Boyer’s arrest followed a traffic stop at 9:50 p.m. October 16th in the 1300 block of S. Perryville Boulevard.
suntimesnews.com
Saluki Football to celebrate Military Appreciation Day on Nov. 12 vs. North Dakota State
CARBONDALE, Ill. — In honor of Veteran’s Day, all veterans and active duty military personnel will receive free admission to the Saluki Football game versus North Dakota State on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Saluki Stadium. Kickoff for the patriotic-themed game is at 1 p.m. Military personnel can claim...
suntimesnews.com
SG R-II Celebrates Red Ribbon Week
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve County R-II Schools celebrated Red Ribbon Week the week of Oct. 24. This year’s theme was “Better Things to Do Than Drugs.”. Throughout the week, students and staff throughout the county participated in activities that promoted healthy decisions. Third grade, elementary and...
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report
STE. GENEVIEVE–The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report of arrests and incidents for the week ending October 28. Arrested Person: 3 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation:. Assault:. Assist Other Agency: 3.
suntimesnews.com
SIU School of Art and Design iron pour is Saturday
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Art students in the sculpture program in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s School of Art and Design will host their free, fall iron pour, beginning at noon Saturday, Nov. 5. Those attending will have the chance to create their own cast iron art pieces using scratchblocks,...
suntimesnews.com
Randolph County Sheriff’s office
CHESTER — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest report of arrests. Laverne A. Randolph 53, Chester, arrested October 24, 2022 by Randolph County Sheriff’s office on a Randolph County warrant for stalking. Is incarcerated. Stephanie N. Arnold 44, Ava, arrested October 24, 2022 by...
suntimesnews.com
A message to the community from the Chester Area Christian Food Pantry
The Chester Area Christian Food Pantry would like to inform your organization of our Holiday Food Drive for those in need. As you may know, USDA has, for Thanksgiving, helped with providing a variety of foods for our clients that will be distributed this month. For the Christmas season however,...
suntimesnews.com
Celebrate the holiday season with Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeertm: The Musical at The Fabulous Fox Theatre Dec. 11
ST. LOUIS — Sleigh what? The critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical returns this fall to entertain families at theatres across North America. The national tour featuring the “most famous reindeer of all” and his friends from the longest running and highest rated holiday television special will soar into St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre Sunday, December 11 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Following seven successful years of touring and more than 600 performances, Rudolph and the holly jolly cast of characters including Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, and Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster — along with the audience — will help Santa save Christmas. For more information about the tour visit www.rudolphthemusical.com [1].
Comments / 0