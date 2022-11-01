Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist DestinationTravel MavenFredericksburg, VA
Here's why 8 bridges are under construction in Fredericksburg + When and where traffic stops will occur on I-95Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Spotsylvania demolition will cause I-95 traffic stops, noise for residentsWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Related
staffordsheriff.com
Reckless Driver with Drugs
A Stafford man learned speeding does not always get you to your destination faster after being pulled over in Southwest Stafford. On November 1st, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Deputy R.B. Brooks was traveling on Warrenton Road near Holly Corner Road when he observed a vehicle traveling 67 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. Deputy Brooks activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop.
fox5dc.com
Man arrested after confronting deputies with chainsaw in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man was taken into custody after confronting police officers with a chainsaw in Rockville, Maryland. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday to an emergency petition from Frederick County looking for a subject. According to the sheriff's office, deputies...
Knife-Wielding Teen Busted For Armed Robbery At Charles County Business, Sheriff Says
A teen has been charged for his role in an alleged armed robbery with an 11-year-old in Maryland at a Charles County business, according to the sheriff’s office. The juveniles went for tricking, not treating shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, when they went into a business in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West in St. Charles, stole merchandise, and proceeded to flee on foot, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.
Maryland Road Rage Driver Arrested After Pointing Gun At Others
An armed Maryland man has been arrested after a road rage incident in Gambrills, authorities say. Mohamed Sall, 42, is accused of pointing a gun at others while driving in the area of Route 3 and Churchview Road around 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
staffordsheriff.com
Intoxicated Individual Assaults Deputy
A Lorton woman spent her Halloween in Rappahannock Regional Jail after consuming alcohol and assaulting a deputy. On October 31st, just after midnight, deputies responded to a call of a disturbance at the Super 8 Motel located at 25 Wicomico Drive. The caller advised a female with red hair and gray leggings was banging on their door. Sergeant K.P. Lytle arrived on scene and was able to locate a woman matching the description provided.
Food fight: Man charged after causing disturbance in McDonald’s, deputies say
STAFFORD, Va. — Deputies arrested a man accused of throwing trash at employees and causing a scene in a Virginia McDonald’s. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to the McDonald’s for a report of an intoxicated customer who threw trash at an employee and was asked to leave.
NBC Washington
Man Found Guilty in Killings of Highly Decorated Military Couple in Virginia
A man was found guilty Wednesday of killing a highly decorated military couple in Fairfax County, Virginia. Police said the killer, Ronnie Marshall, then 20, had worked with the victims' son at FedEx and had accused his coworker of stealing from him. Authorities say two days before the killings in...
WJLA
Man convicted of execution-style homicides of husband & wife in their Fairfax Co. driveway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Wednesday the conviction of a Lorton man after a week-long trial on murder and weapons charges in connection with the May 26, 2021, execution-style homicides of a husband and wife in Fairfax County. A jury found Ronnie Marshall,...
staffordsheriff.com
Intoxicated Individual Impersonates Law Enforcement
An Alexandria man attempted to tell deputies he was a police officer during a DUI stop. As a spoiler alert, his plan did not work. On October 30th, at approximately 2:25 a.m. Deputy J.D. Hurt was traveling eastbound on Garrisonville Road near Doc Stone Road. Deputy Hurt observed a vehicle traveling in front of him failing to maintain the lane of travel and following extremely close to the vehicle in front of it. Deputy Hurt initiated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop.
Three Teens Charged Following Armed Robbery, Police Pursuit
Montgomery County Police say that three teenagers, one from Silver Spring and two from the District, have been charged following an armed robbery and subsequent pursuit that ended in a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Silver Spring on Monday afternoon. At approximately 2:41 p.m. on Monday, officers from the 3rd District...
staffordsheriff.com
Repeat DUI Offender Arrested
A Stafford man will be trick or treating in the Rappahannock Regional Jail after his arrest for DUI this weekend. On October 28th, at approximately 10:20 p.m. Deputy J.D. Hurt was traveling on Garrisonville Road near Onville Road when he observed a vehicle drive through a red traffic signal. Deputy Hurt activated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop.
Search for suspect after fatal apartment shooting
BAILEY’S CROSSROADS, Va. (DC News Now) — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in a Bailey’s Crossroads apartment building on Sunday. They also identified a man who was captured on surveillance cameras who is suspected to be the shooter, and the search for this man was ongoing on Tuesday. Police said […]
Fairfax Police identify homicide suspect
According to police, one of the three men seen running from a third-floor apartment on the 5500 block of Seminary Road where 26-year-old Ahmed Hemoh was found dead has been identified as 28-year-old Phil Asare Darkwah.
staffordsheriff.com
Revoked Driver Arrested
A revoked driver was arrested last night after a brief pursuit in North Stafford. On October 30th at 11:12 P.M. Deputy J.D. Hurt and Deputy D.L. Brookman, Jr. noticed a red Hyundai Elantra on Eustace Road with registration that expired two years ago. They attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Dorothy Lane, but the vehicle accelerated down Dorothy Lane at a high rate of speed.
staffordsheriff.com
Weekend DUI Arrests
Deputies had an especially busy weekend, arresting 12 drunk drivers, including four DUI arrests by Deputy S.C. Jett. Drive sober or get pulled over!. Joshua Weaver, 33, of Stafford arrested by Deputy J.D. Hurt on 10/28 for DUI second offense in 10 years, traffic light violation and two outstanding warrants.
WTOP
3 men charged after Montgomery Co. chase ended with crash into a Metrobus
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say three men who led police on a chase before crashing into the back of a Metrobus in Silver Spring on Monday have been charged with armed robbery and gun offenses. The three men — identified as 18-year-old Natnael Akalu, of Silver Spring, 18-year-old Wesley...
fox5dc.com
7 hurt in wrong-way crash in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say five people, including two children, were hurt in a wrong-way crash Tuesday in Loudoun County. The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on eastbound Harry Byrd Highway at Stoneleigh Drive in the Round Hill area. Police say a woman was driving a sedan in the...
WHSV
VSP searching for truck involved in fatal hit-and-run
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are asking for help with identifying a red pickup truck that struck two people in Spotsylvania County. The VSP say the fatal hit-and-run crash occurred at 1:10 a.m. along the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Two...
fox5dc.com
Juvenile stabbed in bathroom at Fairfax County high school after altercation with student
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A juvenile was stabbed in a bathroom at Mount Vernon High School after an altercation with another student, police say. Fairfax County Police say officers responded to the school around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday for a stabbing that occurred in a bathroom. A...
ccsao.us
17-Year-Old Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Shooting Victim; Other Charges
LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court to two counts of First-Degree Assault and one count of the Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun Upon Their Person. Immediately after the plea, he was sentenced by the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr. to 53 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison. Upon release, Brown will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
Comments / 0