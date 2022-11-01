ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, VA

staffordsheriff.com

Reckless Driver with Drugs

A Stafford man learned speeding does not always get you to your destination faster after being pulled over in Southwest Stafford. On November 1st, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Deputy R.B. Brooks was traveling on Warrenton Road near Holly Corner Road when he observed a vehicle traveling 67 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. Deputy Brooks activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop.
STAFFORD, VA
fox5dc.com

Man arrested after confronting deputies with chainsaw in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man was taken into custody after confronting police officers with a chainsaw in Rockville, Maryland. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday to an emergency petition from Frederick County looking for a subject. According to the sheriff's office, deputies...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Knife-Wielding Teen Busted For Armed Robbery At Charles County Business, Sheriff Says

A teen has been charged for his role in an alleged armed robbery with an 11-year-old in Maryland at a Charles County business, according to the sheriff’s office. The juveniles went for tricking, not treating shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, when they went into a business in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West in St. Charles, stole merchandise, and proceeded to flee on foot, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
staffordsheriff.com

Intoxicated Individual Assaults Deputy

A Lorton woman spent her Halloween in Rappahannock Regional Jail after consuming alcohol and assaulting a deputy. On October 31st, just after midnight, deputies responded to a call of a disturbance at the Super 8 Motel located at 25 Wicomico Drive. The caller advised a female with red hair and gray leggings was banging on their door. Sergeant K.P. Lytle arrived on scene and was able to locate a woman matching the description provided.
LORTON, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Intoxicated Individual Impersonates Law Enforcement

An Alexandria man attempted to tell deputies he was a police officer during a DUI stop. As a spoiler alert, his plan did not work. On October 30th, at approximately 2:25 a.m. Deputy J.D. Hurt was traveling eastbound on Garrisonville Road near Doc Stone Road. Deputy Hurt observed a vehicle traveling in front of him failing to maintain the lane of travel and following extremely close to the vehicle in front of it. Deputy Hurt initiated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Repeat DUI Offender Arrested

A Stafford man will be trick or treating in the Rappahannock Regional Jail after his arrest for DUI this weekend. On October 28th, at approximately 10:20 p.m. Deputy J.D. Hurt was traveling on Garrisonville Road near Onville Road when he observed a vehicle drive through a red traffic signal. Deputy Hurt activated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop.
STAFFORD, VA
DC News Now

Search for suspect after fatal apartment shooting

BAILEY’S CROSSROADS, Va. (DC News Now) — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in a Bailey’s Crossroads apartment building on Sunday. They also identified a man who was captured on surveillance cameras who is suspected to be the shooter, and the search for this man was ongoing on Tuesday. Police said […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Revoked Driver Arrested

A revoked driver was arrested last night after a brief pursuit in North Stafford. On October 30th at 11:12 P.M. Deputy J.D. Hurt and Deputy D.L. Brookman, Jr. noticed a red Hyundai Elantra on Eustace Road with registration that expired two years ago. They attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Dorothy Lane, but the vehicle accelerated down Dorothy Lane at a high rate of speed.
STAFFORD, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Weekend DUI Arrests

Deputies had an especially busy weekend, arresting 12 drunk drivers, including four DUI arrests by Deputy S.C. Jett. Drive sober or get pulled over!. Joshua Weaver, 33, of Stafford arrested by Deputy J.D. Hurt on 10/28 for DUI second offense in 10 years, traffic light violation and two outstanding warrants.
STAFFORD, VA
fox5dc.com

7 hurt in wrong-way crash in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say five people, including two children, were hurt in a wrong-way crash Tuesday in Loudoun County. The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on eastbound Harry Byrd Highway at Stoneleigh Drive in the Round Hill area. Police say a woman was driving a sedan in the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

VSP searching for truck involved in fatal hit-and-run

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are asking for help with identifying a red pickup truck that struck two people in Spotsylvania County. The VSP say the fatal hit-and-run crash occurred at 1:10 a.m. along the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Two...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
ccsao.us

17-Year-Old Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Shooting Victim; Other Charges

LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court to two counts of First-Degree Assault and one count of the Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun Upon Their Person. Immediately after the plea, he was sentenced by the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr. to 53 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison. Upon release, Brown will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

