Jesse Ray Chandler
Jesse Ray Chandler, beloved husband, grandfather and great grandfather from Walsh, Illinois passed away at 10:40 pm, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Three Springs Lodge Nursing Home, Chester, Illinois. He was 95 years old. He was born to the late James “J. M.” and Evie (nee Turner) Chandler on February...
Patricia Ann Buchheit
Patricia Ann Buchheit, 71, of Valparaiso, Florida, formerly of Perryville, MO peacefully passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 28, 1951 in Perryville, MO to Elvest Henry and Victoria Emmalene (Behrle) Knott. Patricia and Albert Joseph Buchheit were married...
Randolph County State’s Attorney releases latest case updates
CHESTER — Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker has released his latest case updates:. People v. Misty J. Russell (2022-CF-118) – On September 19, 2022, Misty J. Russell, 42 of Sparta, pled guilty to the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine before the Honorable Judge Richard A. Brown. Pursuant to the plea, Ms. Russell was sentenced to serve first offender probation. During the plea, Ms. Russell admitted to possessing less than five (5) grams of methamphetamine located during a traffic stop in Steeleville on May 7, 2022. “We always to seem to pick up right where we left off…a meth case. Misty now has her chance to turn her life around. I only hope Misty will do her part in this to do so,” commented Walker.
November 1 River Region Sports Wrap
JACKSON – Saxony Lutheran plays Perryville in the district tournament tonight at 6 at the Bank of Missouri Soccer Complex in Perryville. STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Dragons will play Pleasant Hill Thursday at noon at the state semifinals at the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Digital...
Riverside Regional Library announces calendar events for November 2022￼
JACKSON – The Riverside Regional Library system has released its calendar of events for November, 2022. There are two branches of the library in the River Region: Altenburg and Perryville. The Altenburg Branch is located at 66 Poplar Street. The phone number is 573 824-5267. The Perryville Branch is...
MSHP report
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest reports. 41-year-old Todd J. Huber of Perryville was arrested on a patrol charge of driving while intoxicated Sunday, October 30 at 7:01 p.m. He was released.
SG R-II Celebrates Red Ribbon Week
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve County R-II Schools celebrated Red Ribbon Week the week of Oct. 24. This year’s theme was “Better Things to Do Than Drugs.”. Throughout the week, students and staff throughout the county participated in activities that promoted healthy decisions. Third grade, elementary and...
A message to the community from the Chester Area Christian Food Pantry
The Chester Area Christian Food Pantry would like to inform your organization of our Holiday Food Drive for those in need. As you may know, USDA has, for Thanksgiving, helped with providing a variety of foods for our clients that will be distributed this month. For the Christmas season however,...
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report
STE. GENEVIEVE–The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report of arrests and incidents for the week ending October 28. Arrested Person: 3 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation:. Assault:. Assist Other Agency: 3.
Perryville Police reports
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 43-year-old Bridgett Lea Boyer of Mineral Point was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of St. Francois County. Boyer’s arrest followed a traffic stop at 9:50 p.m. October 16th in the 1300 block of S. Perryville Boulevard.
Randolph County Sheriff’s office
CHESTER — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest report of arrests. Laverne A. Randolph 53, Chester, arrested October 24, 2022 by Randolph County Sheriff’s office on a Randolph County warrant for stalking. Is incarcerated. Stephanie N. Arnold 44, Ava, arrested October 24, 2022 by...
Celebrate the holiday season with Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeertm: The Musical at The Fabulous Fox Theatre Dec. 11
ST. LOUIS — Sleigh what? The critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical returns this fall to entertain families at theatres across North America. The national tour featuring the “most famous reindeer of all” and his friends from the longest running and highest rated holiday television special will soar into St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre Sunday, December 11 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Following seven successful years of touring and more than 600 performances, Rudolph and the holly jolly cast of characters including Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, and Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster — along with the audience — will help Santa save Christmas. For more information about the tour visit www.rudolphthemusical.com [1].
