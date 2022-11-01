Read full article on original website
staffordsheriff.com
Reckless Driver with Drugs
A Stafford man learned speeding does not always get you to your destination faster after being pulled over in Southwest Stafford. On November 1st, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Deputy R.B. Brooks was traveling on Warrenton Road near Holly Corner Road when he observed a vehicle traveling 67 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. Deputy Brooks activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop.
fox5dc.com
Man arrested after confronting deputies with chainsaw in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man was taken into custody after confronting police officers with a chainsaw in Rockville, Maryland. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday to an emergency petition from Frederick County looking for a subject. According to the sheriff's office, deputies...
staffordsheriff.com
Intoxicated Individual Assaults Deputy
A Lorton woman spent her Halloween in Rappahannock Regional Jail after consuming alcohol and assaulting a deputy. On October 31st, just after midnight, deputies responded to a call of a disturbance at the Super 8 Motel located at 25 Wicomico Drive. The caller advised a female with red hair and gray leggings was banging on their door. Sergeant K.P. Lytle arrived on scene and was able to locate a woman matching the description provided.
NBC Washington
Man Found Guilty in Killings of Highly Decorated Military Couple in Virginia
A man was found guilty Wednesday of killing a highly decorated military couple in Fairfax County, Virginia. Police said the killer, Ronnie Marshall, then 20, had worked with the victims' son at FedEx and had accused his coworker of stealing from him. Authorities say two days before the killings in...
Bay Net
Juvenile Charged In Waldorf Robbery Case
WALDORF, Md. – On October 31 at 2:42 p.m., two males went into a business in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West, stole merchandise and fled on foot. An employee followed and confronted the males and asked for the items. One of the males produced a knife and threatened the employee.
Knife-Wielding Teen Busted For Armed Robbery At Charles County Business, Sheriff Says
A teen has been charged for his role in an alleged armed robbery with an 11-year-old in Maryland at a Charles County business, according to the sheriff’s office. The juveniles went for tricking, not treating shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, when they went into a business in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West in St. Charles, stole merchandise, and proceeded to flee on foot, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.
fox5dc.com
Prosecutors expected to dismiss dozens of gun, possession cases due to DC Police investigation
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The DC U.S. Attorney's Office says prosecutors are expected to dismiss dozens of gun and possession cases after learning about an investigation into seven Metropolitan Police officers who may not have been truthful in their reports. FOX 5 has learned details about one of the...
Fairfax Police identify homicide suspect
According to police, one of the three men seen running from a third-floor apartment on the 5500 block of Seminary Road where 26-year-old Ahmed Hemoh was found dead has been identified as 28-year-old Phil Asare Darkwah.
Food fight: Man charged after causing disturbance in McDonald’s, deputies say
STAFFORD, Va. — Deputies arrested a man accused of throwing trash at employees and causing a scene in a Virginia McDonald’s. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to the McDonald’s for a report of an intoxicated customer who threw trash at an employee and was asked to leave.
fox5dc.com
3 teenagers charged after police pursuit crash in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three teenagers are in custody after an armed robbery and police pursuit resulted in a major crash on Monday in Silver Spring. Officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery on Monday around 2:41 p.m. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center.
Search for suspect after fatal apartment shooting
BAILEY’S CROSSROADS, Va. (DC News Now) — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in a Bailey’s Crossroads apartment building on Sunday. They also identified a man who was captured on surveillance cameras who is suspected to be the shooter, and the search for this man was ongoing on Tuesday. Police said […]
WTOP
3 men charged after Montgomery Co. chase ended with crash into a Metrobus
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say three men who led police on a chase before crashing into the back of a Metrobus in Silver Spring on Monday have been charged with armed robbery and gun offenses. The three men — identified as 18-year-old Natnael Akalu, of Silver Spring, 18-year-old Wesley...
Teen Student At Charles County Middle School Busted With Marijuana, Bullet, Sheriff Says
It was neither a trick nor a treat for a middle school student in Maryland who was busted with marijuana and a bullet during classes on Halloween, officials announced. Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, an administrator at the Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Charles County was notified that a student smelled like marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking garage
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a Rockville parking garage early Monday morning, October 31, 2022. The assault was reported inside a residential parking garage in the 9300 block of Corporate Boulevard at 1:17 AM. That's off of Shady Grove Road, near Key West Avenue.
staffordsheriff.com
Repeat DUI Offender Arrested
A Stafford man will be trick or treating in the Rappahannock Regional Jail after his arrest for DUI this weekend. On October 28th, at approximately 10:20 p.m. Deputy J.D. Hurt was traveling on Garrisonville Road near Onville Road when he observed a vehicle drive through a red traffic signal. Deputy Hurt activated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop.
fox5dc.com
7 hurt in wrong-way crash in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say five people, including two children, were hurt in a wrong-way crash Tuesday in Loudoun County. The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on eastbound Harry Byrd Highway at Stoneleigh Drive in the Round Hill area. Police say a woman was driving a sedan in the...
Former officer faces one year suspension amid reckless endangerment charges
A Baltimore Police officer, who was facing reckless endangerment charges from an August 2020 incident, is now facing a one year suspension.
Bay Net
Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Reward For Information In Thefts From Autos
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On October 30, during the early morning hours, officers were notified of at least three suspects who were trying to open several car doors in the area of Riverwatch Lane. In one case, the suspects were able to get inside a car on Meadowside Court...
mocoshow.com
19-Year-Old Arrested for Germantown Murder; MCPD Announces 100 Percent Closure Rate for Homicides in 2022
Editor’s note: According to Montgomery County Police, 16 homicides have been investigated in 2022. Per MCPD: 19-year-old Kyler Mcroy, of Gaithersburg, has been indicted with first-degree murder for the February 10, 2022 homicide of 19-year-old Keon Jones. This homicide arrest marks a 100% closure rate for all homicides investigated by the Montgomery County Police Department – Major Crimes Division in 2022.
staffordsheriff.com
Revoked Driver Arrested
A revoked driver was arrested last night after a brief pursuit in North Stafford. On October 30th at 11:12 P.M. Deputy J.D. Hurt and Deputy D.L. Brookman, Jr. noticed a red Hyundai Elantra on Eustace Road with registration that expired two years ago. They attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Dorothy Lane, but the vehicle accelerated down Dorothy Lane at a high rate of speed.
