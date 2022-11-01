ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

Buying a New Home Can Be Stressful

Buying a new home can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of loanDepot.
WHAS 11

Miss Puerto Rico, Miss Argentina announce they are married

HAVANA, Cuba — Two former beauty queens, Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico and Mariana Valera of Argentina, announced this week that they had secretly married. The joint Instagram post spurred celebration in LGBTQ communities across Latin America, a region that has historically lagged on gay rights but has made small steps in recent years.

