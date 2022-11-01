Read full article on original website
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UF
UF Students Protest(via the Chronicle) the way he came to UF and took the presidential seat. the Board thinks their opinions are crappy. except DeSantis and Sasse, who only see controversy.
ABC Action News
Nebraska Senator Dr. Ben Sasse unanimously selected for University of Florida's president-elect
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Nebraska Senator Dr. Ben Sasse was officially selected to become the University of Florida's president-elect Tuesday. The University of Florida Board of Trustees unanimously voted Sasse for the position during a 10 a.m. meeting. The announcement was made on Twitter — 26 days after the University...
UF Students Blast GOP Senator Who Is On Track To Be Their Next President
Students who oppose making Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse the next University of Florida President made their voices heard before his official interview with the Board of Trustees.
alachuachronicle.com
District voter breakdown shows that independent voters and Republicans could swing elections in western districts if single-member district referendum passes
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – On November 8, Alachua County residents will have an opportunity to vote on several local issues in addition to the governor, senate, and congressional races. Two significant ballot items are the Single-Member District Charter Amendment and the vote on whether to implement a one percent sales surtax for the next 10 years, starting January of 2023.
mycbs4.com
Student and community organizers respond to UF president's protest restrictions
According to the Graduate Assistants United of the University of Florida (UF-GAU), members of UF-GAU and student/ community organizers believe that the University of Florida is restricting their free speech rights during the University of Florida Board of Trustees' meeting taking place at Emerson Hall where the University of Florida Presidential Candidate Ben Sasse will be appointed.
flaglerlive.com
The Next Coroner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam: Powerful Panel Narrows List of Candidates to 5
The committee tasked with recommending a new medical examiner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam County this morning narrowed its search to five applicants who will be interviewed for the $320,000-a-year job on December 6 in St. Augustine. “The medical examiner position impacts our community very significantly,” State Attorney R.J....
Zipperer out, Shorter and Williams questionable against Texas A&M
Florida junior wideout Justin Shorter is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and junior tight end Keon Zipperer listed as out on the team's injury report released Wednesday evening. Linebacker Scooby Williams was also listed as questionable. Shorter has been Florida's most productive receiver this season, catching 21...
WCJB
1.2 Billion’ dollar Powerball numbers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida has got a fever... and the only prescription... is more Powerball. Tonight’s jackpot jumped to a massive ‘1.2 billion’ dollars. People flocked to gas stations, groceries stores, and other venues to get their tickets. The huge jackpot would be the...
atozsports.com
The latest sign that Billy Napier won’t last at Florida
It’s probably too early to start suggesting that Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier isn’t going to last in Gainesville, but sometimes you just have a feeling. And when it comes to college football coaches, that feeling usually isn’t wrong. Napier is 4-4 through his first eight...
wuft.org
Bats are on the move on the UF campus
The last few months have been a hectic move-in process for thousands of Gainesville residents. Just in time for Halloween, the bats at the University of Florida’s Field and Fork gardens have finally relocated into their new bat barn. UF facilities staff tore down the oldest of the three...
WCJB
Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
Senior Living Communities Worth Celebrating in Central Florida
The demand for quality senior living communities is growing exponentially. Beyond the expectations of security and care, seniors today search for communities customized for their independent lifestyle. They want better choices for dining, special events, and luxurious amenities. They also want well-appointed apartments and welcoming indoor and outdoor living spaces that complement their personal lifestyle without forgoing their freedom – and rightfully so.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida reporter heard on hot mic: 'I don't give a (bleep). I will be here longer than Billy Napier.'
A Florida beat reporter has drawn the ire of some Gators fans on social media for comments picked up by a hot mic on Monday. Florida live streams Billy Napier’s Monday press conference, allowing fans to listen online. The big story this Monday was the surprising news that defensive starter Brenton Cox is no longer a member of the team.
WCJB
Holly Heights residents fear gentrification
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in the western Gainesville neighborhood of Holly Heights fear their neighborhood is being gentrified. Within the last year, SAR Apartment Capitals--a property management company--has bought numerous complexes in the area. Many are now not having their leases renewed or being evicted. “I feel this is...
WCJB
Alachua County Jail director resigns, interim director appointed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has announced the county jail is under new leadership after the jail director resigned. Major Robert Stafford handed in his resignation as jail director effective Nov. 14. Captain Dorian Keith will take over as the interim director. Stafford cited personal...
wuft.org
A nonprofit’s free hair styling for girls builds their self-esteem
Twelve-year-old Jasmine Lassiter said kids used to make fun of her hair. Now, thanks to an organization called Her Natural Wreath, classmates admire her beautiful braids. That’s the kind of news Rachel Eloy, the organization’s founder, likes to hear. Eloy, a third-year University of Florida student, was volunteering...
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a food distribution
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in southeast Gainesville on Wednesday. The event starts at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. It is located at 1100 SE 7th Dr.
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Chanda Mayes is inspiring youth and business owners in East Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “My purpose is to make sure my community can thrive,” that community is all too familiar to Chanda Mayes who was born and raised on the east side of Gainesville. Having lived there her whole life — Mayes’ list of involvements is lengthy....
WCJB
Ocala duo convicted of killing the wrong man in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two sides of a “love triangle” are convicted of killing an uninvolved man while trying to shoot another person involved in the relationship. On Monday, an Alachua County jury returned a guilty verdict for both Doug Heath, 38, and Martesha Johnson, 32, on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Johnson was also convicted of accessory after the fact.
Kickoff Time Set For South Carolina vs. Florida
The South Carolina Gamecocks have learned when they'll be playing their final conference road game against the Florida Gators.
