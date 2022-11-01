ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
alachuachronicle.com

District voter breakdown shows that independent voters and Republicans could swing elections in western districts if single-member district referendum passes

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – On November 8, Alachua County residents will have an opportunity to vote on several local issues in addition to the governor, senate, and congressional races. Two significant ballot items are the Single-Member District Charter Amendment and the vote on whether to implement a one percent sales surtax for the next 10 years, starting January of 2023.
mycbs4.com

Student and community organizers respond to UF president's protest restrictions

According to the Graduate Assistants United of the University of Florida (UF-GAU), members of UF-GAU and student/ community organizers believe that the University of Florida is restricting their free speech rights during the University of Florida Board of Trustees' meeting taking place at Emerson Hall where the University of Florida Presidential Candidate Ben Sasse will be appointed.
247Sports

Zipperer out, Shorter and Williams questionable against Texas A&M

Florida junior wideout Justin Shorter is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and junior tight end Keon Zipperer listed as out on the team's injury report released Wednesday evening. Linebacker Scooby Williams was also listed as questionable. Shorter has been Florida's most productive receiver this season, catching 21...
WCJB

1.2 Billion’ dollar Powerball numbers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida has got a fever... and the only prescription... is more Powerball. Tonight’s jackpot jumped to a massive ‘1.2 billion’ dollars. People flocked to gas stations, groceries stores, and other venues to get their tickets. The huge jackpot would be the...
atozsports.com

The latest sign that Billy Napier won’t last at Florida

It’s probably too early to start suggesting that Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier isn’t going to last in Gainesville, but sometimes you just have a feeling. And when it comes to college football coaches, that feeling usually isn’t wrong. Napier is 4-4 through his first eight...
wuft.org

Bats are on the move on the UF campus

The last few months have been a hectic move-in process for thousands of Gainesville residents. Just in time for Halloween, the bats at the University of Florida’s Field and Fork gardens have finally relocated into their new bat barn. UF facilities staff tore down the oldest of the three...
WCJB

Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
Ocala Style Magazine

Senior Living Communities Worth Celebrating in Central Florida

The demand for quality senior living communities is growing exponentially. Beyond the expectations of security and care, seniors today search for communities customized for their independent lifestyle. They want better choices for dining, special events, and luxurious amenities. They also want well-appointed apartments and welcoming indoor and outdoor living spaces that complement their personal lifestyle without forgoing their freedom – and rightfully so.
WCJB

Holly Heights residents fear gentrification

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in the western Gainesville neighborhood of Holly Heights fear their neighborhood is being gentrified. Within the last year, SAR Apartment Capitals--a property management company--has bought numerous complexes in the area. Many are now not having their leases renewed or being evicted. “I feel this is...
WCJB

Alachua County Jail director resigns, interim director appointed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has announced the county jail is under new leadership after the jail director resigned. Major Robert Stafford handed in his resignation as jail director effective Nov. 14. Captain Dorian Keith will take over as the interim director. Stafford cited personal...
wuft.org

A nonprofit’s free hair styling for girls builds their self-esteem

Twelve-year-old Jasmine Lassiter said kids used to make fun of her hair. Now, thanks to an organization called Her Natural Wreath, classmates admire her beautiful braids. That’s the kind of news Rachel Eloy, the organization’s founder, likes to hear. Eloy, a third-year University of Florida student, was volunteering...
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a food distribution

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in southeast Gainesville on Wednesday. The event starts at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. It is located at 1100 SE 7th Dr.
WCJB

Ocala duo convicted of killing the wrong man in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two sides of a “love triangle” are convicted of killing an uninvolved man while trying to shoot another person involved in the relationship. On Monday, an Alachua County jury returned a guilty verdict for both Doug Heath, 38, and Martesha Johnson, 32, on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Johnson was also convicted of accessory after the fact.
