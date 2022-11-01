ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 104

It Turns Out Bikes Can Go Through a Red Light Here in Minnesota

Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester and other cities may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Biking is being promoted across the state as a way to get some exercise and help keep cars off the roads. And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester and most other cities in Minnesota has always been against city statutes, while riding in the road, bicycles are subject to the same laws that other vehicles are, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Cougar Spotted Near Voyageurs National Park

INTERNATIONAL FALLS (WJON News) - A cougar was spotted in northern Minnesota last month. Officials with the Voyagers Wolf Project say the animal was caught on video back on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Minnesota DNR says there have been 59 cougar sightings...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

See Frozen Attraction this Winter in Minnesota, Hour Away from St. Cloud!

You can't beat the cold in Minnesota! May as well enjoy it anyway you can, like with the many winter activities available. From skiing, to snowshoeing, sipping hot cocoa or a hot toddy by the fire. Catching snowflakes on your tongue. Making a snow angel. You get the picture. You can definitely stay locked up and inside all winter long, but why not have a little fun with it too.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Here Are The Best Places To Grab A Sandwich In Central Minnesota!

MT's on 8th - St. Cloud. Great sandwiches, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. Growing up there was a deli that my Spanish teacher owned, The Olde Town Deli, I used to bike there after school during the week and devour their sandwiches, sadly they ended up closing several years later due to an illness in the family, but I can still taste that the fresh cut deli meat, the freshly baked bread, and it was served with a side of Old Dutch chips and a pickle spear.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Experiencing Fewer Small Game Hunters

UNDATED -- Minnesota continues to lose small game hunters in what the Department of Natural Resources says is a long-term trendline. The overall number of small game licenses sold in 2021 was down 4% from the previous year and down 7% from the 10-year average. The number of Canadian goose...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Good News For Holiday Shopping

UNDATED (WJON News) - A new survey reveals good news for area retailers – holiday shoppers are not deterred by inflation and the cost of living. A new survey by consulting firm Deloitte polled 452 shoppers in Minnesota. They found 74% of shoppers will spend more or the same...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

The Great Minnesota Pumpkin Mystery? Who Leaves A Pumpkin Here?

Halloween is over and done. When faced with the end of the spooky season, Minnesotans often donate their pumpkins to a nature center or preserve for animals to enjoy. One Minnesotan, however, would end the Halloween season by leaving their pumpkin on a manhole cover, next to a busy Minnesota Highway. But after 6 years the 'tradition' has come to a mysterious end...or has it?
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Make Your Dream Vacation A Reality With Dream Getaway #66!

Whatever YOUR Dream Getaway is, we want to make it come true! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the trip of your dreams -- and have us pay for it! We're awarding three more Dream Getaways to some lucky Central Minnesotans this fall. If it's you, we'll set you up with the experts at Bursch Travel to help you make all the decisions and arrangements, and they send us the bill!
103.7 THE LOON

Schmitt: Deer Opener Looking Favorable for Central Minnesota

The firearms deer hunting opener is Saturday November 5 in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says the weather and healthy deer population in Central Minnesota should lead to a successful opening deer hunting weekend. Schmitt says deer are more active in cooler weather, which we're expected to have this weekend. He says rain and/or snow could be a negative.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Drought Conditions Worsen Across Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Drought conditions in Minnesota keep getting worse. Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 52 percent of the state is now in a Moderate Drought, which is up from 45 percent a week ago. They say 19 percent of the state is in a Severe...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a gap in northern Minnesota

Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two had had worked for years at the Mesabi Tribune. Burnes served as the paper’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy