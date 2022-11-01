Read full article on original website
Rally's expands Mississippi footprint
Rally's has opened a location in Byram, Mississippi, according to a press release. The unit is owned and operated by franchisees Michael Quinn and Jason Setzer, according to a press release. The Byram location is Quinn and Setzer's third of four restaurants they will open by the end of the...
Mississippi Insight for Oct. 30, 2022: Lumumba and Henderson
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba talks about water system repairs, long-term management, friction between him and Gov. Tate Reeves, and more. And Dr. Anita Henderson voices her concerns about the state of healthcare for women and children in Mississippi.
What's happening at the 2022 Mistletoe Marketplace
Mistletoe Marketplace, the Jackson metro's annual kick-off to the holiday season, returns to the Mississippi Trade Mart November 2nd through the 5th. Each year Mistletoe brings over one hundred vendors to the capital city. Funds raised by the event make possible over thirty community initiatives by the Junior League of Jackson.
Bye to One of the Good Guys!
One of my favorite Magee PD officers Matt Gipson turned in his resignation to Chief Shane Little. Matt has been a fixture at the Magee PD for several years. He was one of the ones I always wanted to see if a big black PD car drove to my house! He was stern…he was kind…he was smart. He knew his stuff.
Trunk-or-treating held at the Outlets of Mississippi
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi hosted its annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday. Rain didn’t stop the festivities. Children still came out in their costumes with buckets, bags and pockets to collect as much candy as they could. A group dressed up as the popular Sanderson Sisters greeted the kids with giggles and […]
Jackson neighbors frustrated with high water bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors along David Street in Jackson said they are frustrated about dealing with the city’s ongoing water woes. Laquyana Murphy said despite words from city leaders about the water being safe to drink, she refuses to take a sip. “I spend $100 on the water in the store because we buy […]
Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM
Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
Vicksburg tunes up for playoffs, eyes program milestones vs. Holmes
Over the years, Vicksburg High has played its share of meaningless season finales. Few were like this. The Gators wrapped up the MHSAA Region 2-5A championship two weeks ago and will host a playoff game next week. Their opponent, Holmes County Central, is locked in as the region’s No. 4 seed.
Tourney at ‘The Big House’
Some call the Mississippi Coliseum "The Big House." And for two weeks every March, it plays host to one of the biggest and best events in Mississippi sports: the state high school basketball championships. The tournament tips off Tuesday, March 3, and runs through Saturday, March 14. High Street will...
Madison mayor honors CPA with proclamation
MADISON — Wallace Collins said having Oct. 22 proclaimed as “Wallace Collins Day” in honor of his service to the city was a great finishing touch to his career. “It was such an awesome day and I was overwhelmed by the response I had to my retirement including the kind words from the mayor and other officials,” Collins said of Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler’s proclamation. “The proclamation was completely unexpected and I felt very blessed to receive it and we all plan to retire here.”
Capitol Police, JPD investigating shooting in Belhaven neighborhood
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least one person was shot in a Belhaven neighborhood Wednesday evening. Capitol Police have confirmed that the incident took place on Belvoir Place. Jackson police are also investigating the shooting. Police have not released any further details. Witnesses say that a food delivery driver was...
Thieves go on weekend catalytic converter crime spree in one Mississippi city
Catalytic converter thieves went on a weekend crime spree in one Mississippi city recently. Police in Vicksburg are investigating at least five catalytic converter thefts reported from two locations Monday. Officers responded to Clark’s Auto Repair Shop at 2401 Halls Ferry Road in reference to the theft of catalytic converters...
Mississippi baker to compete on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker will make her national television debut later this month as she competes on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian. She specialized in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies. Hennington announced on social media...
Jackson State announces inaugural class of first Mississippi Teacher Residency program
Correction: The release sent out on Monday from JSU implied that this was a new grant when it was intended to be an update on the program’s progress and an announcement of our inaugural MTR cohort. The following article has been updated with the new information. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College […]
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the recently exposed sandbars and shorelines, and the promise of finding everything from sunken boats to mammoth tusks, the receding Mississippi River has suddenly become a hotbed for nature lovers, history lovers and casual archaeologists alike. Experts are urging individuals who visit the river to...
15-year-old arrested in October Mississippi carjacking spree
A second arrest has been made in connection to a series of carjackings in the Jackson, Warren County and Vicksburg areas. Xavier Earl Pittman, 15, of Jackson, is charged with armed carjacking and conspiracy to receive or possess stolen property, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Pittman surrendered...
JSU fans want more security after car break-ins
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after multiple cars were broken into during the Jackson State University (JSU) football game against Southern University on Saturday. Many fans want to know if safety protocols will be enforced in areas outside of the stadium. The break-ins happened to vehicles on Peachtree Street. Authorities investigated the […]
Heavy rains swamp Mississippi shopping center parking lot, flooding cars and businesses
Heavy rains, associated with a storm system moving across Mississippi Saturday, left shoppers at one Mississippi shopping center stranded when they found their cars flooded in the parking lot. Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard in Vicksburg put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center...
HOMETOWN TAKEOVER: Vicksburg native to be featured on season 2 of HGTV show
When Vicksburg native Charles Cole moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., he brought with him an entrepreneurial spirit and the memories of his childhood in the River City. Thus was born his retail business, China Grove Apparel, which Cole named after the street he grew up on in Vicksburg. Only two months after opening the storefront, Cole and his business will be featured alongside other projects on Season 2 of HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover,” starring Laurel natives Ben and Erin Napier.
Simpson County woman missing, last seen driving white F-150, MBI says
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 46-year-old Simpson County woman. Heather Marie Blackwell, of Magee, was last seen at about 12:08 p.m. Tuesday driving a white Ford F-150 with Mississippi tag SP11039. She was traveling north in the 200 block of Dolly Lane.
