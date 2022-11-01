ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byram, MS

QSR Web

Rally's expands Mississippi footprint

Rally's has opened a location in Byram, Mississippi, according to a press release. The unit is owned and operated by franchisees Michael Quinn and Jason Setzer, according to a press release. The Byram location is Quinn and Setzer's third of four restaurants they will open by the end of the...
BYRAM, MS
WAPT

What's happening at the 2022 Mistletoe Marketplace

Mistletoe Marketplace, the Jackson metro's annual kick-off to the holiday season, returns to the Mississippi Trade Mart November 2nd through the 5th. Each year Mistletoe brings over one hundred vendors to the capital city. Funds raised by the event make possible over thirty community initiatives by the Junior League of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Bye to One of the Good Guys!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. One of my favorite Magee PD officers Matt Gipson turned in his resignation to Chief Shane Little. Matt has been a fixture at the Magee PD for several years. He was one of the ones I always wanted to see if a big black PD car drove to my house! He was stern…he was kind…he was smart. He knew his stuff.
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Trunk-or-treating held at the Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi hosted its annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday. Rain didn’t stop the festivities. Children still came out in their costumes with buckets, bags and pockets to collect as much candy as they could. A group dressed up as the popular Sanderson Sisters greeted the kids with giggles and […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors frustrated with high water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors along David Street in Jackson said they are frustrated about dealing with the city’s ongoing water woes. Laquyana Murphy said despite words from city leaders about the water being safe to drink, she refuses to take a sip. “I spend $100 on the water in the store because we buy […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg tunes up for playoffs, eyes program milestones vs. Holmes

Over the years, Vicksburg High has played its share of meaningless season finales. Few were like this. The Gators wrapped up the MHSAA Region 2-5A championship two weeks ago and will host a playoff game next week. Their opponent, Holmes County Central, is locked in as the region’s No. 4 seed.
VICKSBURG, MS
Jackson Free Press

Tourney at ‘The Big House’

Some call the Mississippi Coliseum "The Big House." And for two weeks every March, it plays host to one of the biggest and best events in Mississippi sports: the state high school basketball championships. The tournament tips off Tuesday, March 3, and runs through Saturday, March 14. High Street will...
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Madison mayor honors CPA with proclamation

MADISON — Wallace Collins said having Oct. 22 proclaimed as “Wallace Collins Day” in honor of his service to the city was a great finishing touch to his career. “It was such an awesome day and I was overwhelmed by the response I had to my retirement including the kind words from the mayor and other officials,” Collins said of Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler’s proclamation. “The proclamation was completely unexpected and I felt very blessed to receive it and we all plan to retire here.”
MADISON, MS
WLBT

Capitol Police, JPD investigating shooting in Belhaven neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least one person was shot in a Belhaven neighborhood Wednesday evening. Capitol Police have confirmed that the incident took place on Belvoir Place. Jackson police are also investigating the shooting. Police have not released any further details. Witnesses say that a food delivery driver was...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JSU fans want more security after car break-ins

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after multiple cars were broken into during the Jackson State University (JSU) football game against Southern University on Saturday. Many fans want to know if safety protocols will be enforced in areas outside of the stadium. The break-ins happened to vehicles on Peachtree Street. Authorities investigated the […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

HOMETOWN TAKEOVER: Vicksburg native to be featured on season 2 of HGTV show

When Vicksburg native Charles Cole moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., he brought with him an entrepreneurial spirit and the memories of his childhood in the River City. Thus was born his retail business, China Grove Apparel, which Cole named after the street he grew up on in Vicksburg. Only two months after opening the storefront, Cole and his business will be featured alongside other projects on Season 2 of HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover,” starring Laurel natives Ben and Erin Napier.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Simpson County woman missing, last seen driving white F-150, MBI says

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 46-year-old Simpson County woman. Heather Marie Blackwell, of Magee, was last seen at about 12:08 p.m. Tuesday driving a white Ford F-150 with Mississippi tag SP11039. She was traveling north in the 200 block of Dolly Lane.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS

