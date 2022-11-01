Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. One of my favorite Magee PD officers Matt Gipson turned in his resignation to Chief Shane Little. Matt has been a fixture at the Magee PD for several years. He was one of the ones I always wanted to see if a big black PD car drove to my house! He was stern…he was kind…he was smart. He knew his stuff.

