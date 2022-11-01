Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ Happiness is a new deal
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
When Cubs hit 6 or more homers in a game
Since the Modern Era began in 1901, the Cubs have hit at least 6 home runs in 26 regular-season games. Those are the third-most such games by any team, and most among National League clubs. The Yankees have had 35 games with half a dozen or more homers; the Red...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs' leader in World Series home runs
Here's a trivia question that I doubt anyone can answer correctly. Which batter for the Cubs hit the most home runs in World Series games?. The answer is: Frank Demaree, with 3. Demaree, a right-handed-hitting outfielder, broke in with the Cubs on July 22, 1932, at age 22. He appeared...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: Is Nimmo the solution in center?
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the coolest hangout for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Thank you for stopping by this evening. Come on in. There are still a few tables available. Please tell us if you need anything. Bring your own beverage. BCB After Dark...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, November 2
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: Houston takes control
I’ve made it clear that I’m completely neutral in this World Series, which has made watching it a lot more enjoyable. I’m able to appreciate the good play on both sides. And we’ve gotten two all-time classic games in Game 4 and 5, even if Houston won both of them. A no-hitter in Game 4 and a 3-2 thriller that came down to a great catch in the bottom of the ninth.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 World Series: Astros vs. Phillies Game 5, Thursday 11/3, 7:03 CT
Tonight’s pitching matchup: Noah Syndergaard vs. Justin Verlander. The World Series is not only even-up in games, the teams are also even in runs scored with 15. The Phillies have outhomered the Astros, though, 6-3. Houston pitchers have allowed 22 hits and struck out 47, while Philadelphia pitchers have...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Taijuan Walker
Taijuan Walker, who had a very good year for the Mets in 2022 (29 starts, 3.49 ERA, 1.195 WHIP, 2.6 bWAR), was considered by the Cubs before Spring Training in 2020, when he was a free agent coming off two injury-plagued years with the Diamondbacks. The Cubs, at the time,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Notes about historic World Series game
The Astros' 5-0 victory was the 3rd no-hitter in post-season history, which comprises 1,745 games. Teams therefore have played 3,490 games and thus been held hitless in 1 of every 1,163. Post-season play began in 1903. In the regular season, starting that year, there have been 270 no-hitters, in 202,048...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The sacrifice bunt and intentional walk are vanishing from baseball
Last February, I posted this article indicating that I thought that with the universal DH coming to MLB in 2022, the use of strategies like the sacrifice bunt and intentional walk would begin to disappear from baseball. A followup article in April seemed to confirm that hypothesis. Now, we have...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Ball-and-strike challenges could be coming to MLB in 2023
Back in September, I wrote this article here about a ball-and-strike challenge system that was being tested in some minor leagues. Now, MLB is continuing testing this system in the Arizona Fall League. Per this article by Zach Buchanan in The Athletic, and to refresh your memory from my September article, it works this way:
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs prospects Matt Mervis, Bailey Horn named to Arizona Fall League’s Fall Stars Game
The Arizona Fall League’s annual All-Star Game, termed the “Fall Stars Game,” will take place this Sunday at the Spring Training home of the Cubs, Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. Two Cubs prospects have been named to play in the game — Matt Mervis and Bailey Horn....
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Cubs won the World Series on this date in 2016 and you can watch Game 7 tonight on Marquee
As you surely know, the Cubs broke their 108-year World Series drought on November 2, 2016 — well, actually, after midnight November 3 in Cleveland — by winning Game 7 over Cleveland 8-7 in 10 innings. Undoubtedly you remember all the details of the game. And if you...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Drew Rucinski
You’re already puzzled by the name on this article, and asking, “Why is that guy in a Cubs uniform? I’ve never even heard of Drew Rucinski!”. Drew Rucinski pitched in seven games for the Angels in 2014 and 2015 after being signed by Cleveland in 2011 as a non-drafted free agent out of Ohio State. The Angels let him go and the Cubs signed him in November 2015. That’s when he posed for the photo you see above — at Spring Training Media Day in 2016. He pitched in three spring games for the Cubs that year, posting a 3.60 ERA in five innings, yes, a very small sample size.
Comments / 0