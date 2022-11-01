Read full article on original website
Related
streetwisereports.com
Biopharma Gains Two Cancer Cell Therapy Programs and a Target Price 10 Times Current
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc (ADAP:NASDAQ) is getting ownership from GSK of two T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell programs: PRAME and NY-ESO reported ROTH Capital Partners analyst Dr. Tony Butler in an October 25, 2022 research note. Terms of the deal are being negotiated. The United Kingdom-headquartered biopharma intends to advance both programs,...
streetwisereports.com
Pharma Co. Earns Big Rewards from Global License Deal
Before U.S. markets opened for trading yesterday, biopharmaceutical company Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA:NASDAQ), which is working to develop and commercialize its portfolio of therapeutics engineered to modulate immunological pathways across a wide range of diseases, announced operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2022 ended September 2022. The...
streetwisereports.com
San Diego Co. Signs US$4.2B Deal To Develop mRNA Vaccines
Late-stage clinical medicines and vaccines company Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT:NASDAQ), which is focused on developing messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) based medicines and vaccines for use in treating infectious, liver and respiratory diseases, yesterday announced that it entered into a global strategic collaboration with CSL Seqirus, a division of Australia's CSL Ltd. (CSL:ASX; CSLLY:OTC-Pink) to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize vaccines.
tipranks.com
Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today
These names in the biotech sector are seeing a substantial increase in search activity today, as determined by InvestingChannel. They include:. Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA), 1,046% surge in interest. Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON), 269% surge in interest. Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR), 86% surge in interest. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), 79% surge in interest. Surface...
cgtlive.com
Around the Helix: Cell and Gene Therapy Company Updates – November 2, 2022
Catch up on the latest news, breakthroughs, and announcements from biotechnology companies making advancements in cell and gene therapies. The cell and gene therapy sectors are growing exponentially, with new players emerging daily and much progress being made both in and out of the lab. CGTLive’s Around the Helix is your chance to catch up with the latest news in cell and gene therapies, including partnerships, pipeline updates, and more.
Can-Fite: Findings Showing the Complete Clearance of Cancer in Patient Treated With Namodenoson Will Be Presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting®
PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced today that a poster entitled “Complete Response Induced by Namodenoson, an A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonist, in a Patient with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma” will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) The Liver Meeting ® at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The findings are published, Abstract 4413, in the October 2022 supplement of HEPATOLOGY, a premier peer-reviewed journal in the field of liver disease published on behalf of the AASLD.
Healthline
Immunotherapy Drug Opdivo Shows Promise in Treating Advanced Skin Cancer
Researchers report that the immunotherapy drug Opdivo was effective against an advanced form of skin cancer in a clinical trial involving older adults. They said the drug boosted the immune system response against cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Experts say immunotherapy is showing promise in treating a variety of cancers. The...
Healthline
Immunotherapy for Bladder Cancer
Bladder cancer is when cancer begins in your bladder. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer in the United States in 2022. Bladder cancer is more common in men than in women. There are several different treatment options available for bladder...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Move Over, CAR-T. There’s Now a Bispecific Antibody Approved as a Late-Line Treatment for Multiple Myeloma.
The FDA approved Tecvayli (teclistamab) yesterday after approving two CAR-T therapies as late-line treatments for multiple myeloma earlier this year. Because it is ‘off the shelf,’ Tecvayli may have advantages over the CAR-T therapies, which are custom made for each patient and involve harvesting the patient's T cells.
mmm-online.com
Surface Oncology trims workforce by 20%
Surface Oncology announced Wednesday that it would trim its workforce by 20% as it pauses internal clinical development of SRF617, a novel antibody designed to inhibit CD39. The clinical-stage immuno-oncology company said this decision would enable Surface to focus its resources on the advancement of two drug candidates, SRF388 and SRF114. Additionally, Surface is seeking out potential business development opportunities for SRF617.
IGC Q2 2023 Revenue Grows 261%, THC Based Drug For Alzheimer's Entering Phase 2 Trials
India Globalization Capital, Inc. IGC reported its second fiscal quarter 2023 financial results, revealing revenue of $202,000, a 261% increase compared to $56,000 in the same quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue is primarily related to increased sales of the company’s CBD-based products and services including its CBD-infused energy beverages.
tipranks.com
Actinium Up After Positive Topline Clinical Data
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: ATNM) stock was up in pre-market trading on Monday after the company that develops targeted radiotherapies announced positive top-line results from Pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA Trial of Iomab-B. Iomab-B is used in patients with active relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) – blood and bone marrow...
US News and World Report
J&J to Buy Cardiovascular Technology Abiomed in $16.6B Deal
Johnson & Johnson will spend $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed to strengthen its medical device division. The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met.
streetwisereports.com
Gold Is At/Near a Bottom, Lets Make Over 5% Yield With Newmont While We Wait
I fared well, getting stopped out of most gold producers in June. I also suggested selling Newmont Corp. (NEM:NYSE) from my Millennium Index early this year when it was around US$76. It is now time to buy Newmont back. Managed money (MM) is short 38,788 contracts and this is their...
targetedonc.com
Amivantamab Combination Shows Efficacy Post-Osimertinib in EGFR+ NSCLC
Melina E. Marmarelis, MD, reports the rationale and key findings from the Chrysalis-2 trial of patients with EGFR-mutated advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Melina E. Marmarelis, MD, medical director of Penn Medicine Mesothelioma and Pleural Program and assistant professor of medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, reports the rationale and key findings from the Chrysalis-2 trial (NCT04077463) of patients with EGFR-mutated advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
getnews.info
Type 2 Diabetes Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-2032), Examines DelveInsight | Key Companies – Pfizer, Oramed, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company
The Type 2 Diabetes market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Type 2 Diabetes pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Type 2 Diabetes market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Type 2 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit Joining Clinical Trials Presentation: October 1, 2022
Clinical trials have drastically affected the lung cancer space, according to an expert. “It’s through clinical trials that doctors are determining whether new treatments are safe and effective and whether or not they work better (than) what's currently available,” Dana Haagen, a clinical research coordinator at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, said during a presentation during the CURE® Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit.
neurologylive.com
Therapeutic Focuses of MS and the Need to Reach NEDA Status: Stuart Silverman, MD
As the treatment landscape for relapsing MS continues to strengthen, the neurologist at Allegheny Health Network discussed the reasons for continued pursuit of drug development. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "Skipping ahead 30 years [from the 1980s], we have probably 20 [disease-modifying therapies]. Each time we have...
targetedonc.com
Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Shows Continued Promise as Monotherapy in FRα+ Reccurent Ovarian Cancer
A pooled analysis of 3 studies showed that there was an extended treatment benefit for patients with FRα positive recurrent ovarian cancer treated with the novel antibody-drug conjugate mirvetuximab soravtansine. Extended treatment benefit (ETB) was observed in patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive recurrent ovarian cancer treated with mirvetuximab...
targetedonc.com
KEYNOTE B10 Evaluates New Triplet Regimen for Patients With HNSCC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Marcin Dzienis, MD, further discussed the phase 4 trial of pembrolizumab plus carboplatin and paclitaxel in patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. With the limited available treatment options for patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), an ongoing...
Comments / 0