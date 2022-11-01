Read full article on original website
Related
wwisradio.com
Hy-Vee Eau Claire Added to List of Stores That Will Close on Thanksgiving
(Eau Claire, WI) — Add Hy-Vee to the list of stores closing this Thanksgiving. The grocery store made the announcement yesterday. Many stores are opting to be closed on Thanksgiving this year. Hy-Vee said it is closing its stores to show some gratitude for its employees who work hard the rest of the year.
WEAU-TV 13
A sleep specialist explains impacts of Daylight Saving Time as it ends over the weekend
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The clock falls back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday morning granting us an extra hour of sleep. “I think a lot of us will feel refreshed on Sunday morning when we get that extra hour of sleep,” said Dr. Timothy Young, a neurologist and sleep medicine specialist at Mayo Clinic Health System. “I think most of us know when you have a shorter night than average, we all feel a little bit irritable.”
WEAU-TV 13
Prevail Bank Eau Claire branch grand reopening
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prevail Bank on Fairfax Street in Eau Claire is officially back open after being under construction for more than six months. A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday to celebrate the reopening. Tuesday’s event included activities for kids and self-tours of the Bank. As part of the construction process, an additional 2,000 square feet of office space was added.
WEAU-TV 13
Micon Cinema open Thursday after gas leak prompts Wednesday closure
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Micon Cinema in Eau Claire will be open Thursday after closing Wednesday evening due to a gas leak. According to Eau Claire Fire & Rescue, Xcel Energy discovered a broken gas supply pipe on the roof of Micon Cinema Wednesday evening. An HVAC contractor was called in to fix the issue. Eau Claire Fire & Rescue provided support in determining the source of the leak at the movie theater, which is located on Mall Drive.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Volume One
Meet the Best – Eau Claire Animal Hospital
The Eau Claire Animal Hospital has been a staple amongst the Chippewa Valley for over 50 years--and for good reason! From emergency care and check-ups to boarding and grooming, E.C.A.H. offers a vast array of quality services and care for your animal companions. This year marks the eighth consecutive year...
seehafernews.com
Memorial Installed For Chippewa County Girl Scouts
There is a new memorial for the three Chippewa County Girl Scouts who were run down on the side of the road four years ago. Friends and family members of Jayna Kelley, Autumn Helgeson, Haylee Hickle dedicated the new memorial yesterday. It is a heart on top of a cross,...
wearegreenbay.com
Chemicals accidentally mix at Wisconsin plant, ‘poisonous vapor’ causes evacuation
BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical leak that caused a ‘poisonous vapor’ to get released into the atmosphere resulted in the immediate evacuation of a plant in western Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a reported chemical leak at the Jennie-O...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Tim Michels’ Former Army Commander Speaks Out
Nearly 40 years ago Tim Michels graduated from the Airborne (Parachutist) course at Fort Benning, Ga. My name is Bruce J Wozniak and I was his Company Commander. I am writing to vouch for the character traits and skills he learned in order to complete this intensive and demanding course.
WEAU-TV 13
More than 7,000 absentee voters in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The midterm election is Tuesday, and some people living in the city of Eau Claire have already cast their ballots. According to City Clerk Nicholas Koerner more than 7,000 people have already voted absentee. Koerner says while Thursday was the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail, you can still do drive-thru voting until 4:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 in the city of Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
Altoona PD seeking information in theft case
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: Altoona Police Department says all involved have been identifed. ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department says they have identified one of the vehicles/people involved. ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Police Department is seeking information in regard to a theft case. According...
drydenwire.com
Barron County Law Enforcement, DHS Director Issue Joint Press Release On Overdose Deaths
BARRON COUNTY -- The following is a press release put out by Barron County Law Enforcement and Barron County DHS Director regarding overdose deaths. On Nov 3, 2022, law enforcement from across Barron County came together to talk about the increase in overdose deaths that have been happening in our communities. Today we stand together to ask for your help.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County crash on Highway 29 causes lane closure
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash occurred in Chippewa County on Highway 29 at 30th Street Tuesday evening. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 9:17 p.m.
WEAU-TV 13
UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
cwbradio.com
Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County
A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate who no-showed medical appointment was found, returned to jail
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate in northwest Wisconsin was found after he went missing on October 27, after not showing up to a medical appointment. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Ramsey was reported found and ‘returned to the Rusk County Jail’ on Tuesday afternoon.
cwbradio.com
Former Osseo-Fairchild Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching a Student Appears in Trempealeau County Court
A former Osseo-Fairchild teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student appeared in Trempealeau County Court. According to court records, a 15-year-old emailed the principal stating that inappropriate touching occurred in Nicholas Bergeron’s classroom between September of 2021 and January of this year at the Osseo-Fairchild High School. Several other...
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt after semi vs. pickup truck crash in Chippewa County
TOWNSHIP OF WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 1 at 9:17 p.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash between a semi-tractor trailer and pickup truck on South Highway 29 at 30th Street in the Township of Wheaton.
drydenwire.com
Polk County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Nov. 3, 2022
POLK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Polk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Polk County. Polk County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
WEAU-TV 13
Teenager identified in fatal Polk County rollover crash Tuesday
TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the person who died after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning is released. 17=year-old Alexander Moen of Prairie Farm was killed in the single-vehicle crash. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on...
Comments / 0