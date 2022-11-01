Read full article on original website
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Shopping center, library projects bring buzz to West Park: A Place in the Sun
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried chicken?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in Lakewood, you can't go wrong with the fried chicken at this soul food restaurant. Check out their wing dings, which can be served plain or with jerk, garlic, parmesan, buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Southern Cafe also serves fantastic chicken and waffles; their take on the dish features deep fried chicken that's been marinated in buttermilk, red velvet waffles, and creamy low country grits. You can also get a fried chicken dinner with a corn muffin and two sides of your choice. For even more flavor, you can cover your fried chicken with honey glaze, BBQ sauce, or gravy and onions. As for sides, you can't go wrong with soul food staples like collard greens, mac & cheese, candied yams, or fresh fries.
Hot Chicken Takeover shuts down Strongsville location
Hot Chicken Takeover announced Tuesday that it has closed it's Strongsville location, leaving it's Crocker Park store as its sole source of flaming hot joy for fans of the restaurant around Cleveland.
Sierra to open in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Sierra, an off-price retailer focusing on active and lifestyle brands, is set to open a store at the Greens of Strongsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Sierra - which has 74 locations - offers items for hiking, camping, skiing and casual wear. The Strongsville store will be the third location in the state, in addition to ones in Westlake and Columbus. Another, in Norwood near Cincinnati, is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 12.
24hip-hop.com
Meet: Cleveland HipHop Artist NHB Zayvee
NHB Zayvee is an independent Rap & HipHop artist hailing from Cleveland, Ohio. With his newest album released, he’s gain lots of local and worldwide attention. His trick to building a fan base is spreading positivity and working with other local musicians, to all reach the same goal. With...
What happened to the $2M Cleveland approved for the troubled NEON Hough health center?
CLEVELAND -- One of the few places for Hough residents to receive medical care remains closed, a year and a half after a fire damaged the building -- and it is unclear when that could change. That lack of clarity comes despite Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services, or NEON, being...
coolcleveland.com
Photographer Ruddy Roye Looks at Life in the Outhwaite Homes
Jamaican-born, New York City-based photographer Ruddy Roye had been photographing the lives of every-day people in places like Memphis Mississippi and Milwaukee and standing with victims of police brutality in Ferguson and New York when his show When Living Is a Protest at the Cleveland Print Room in early 2019 documented the persistent struggle of being a person of color in America. He’d become known for his powerful images and accompanying essays on the subject which he posted on Instagram.
theclevelandbucketlist.com
Igloos and Heated Patio Seating in Cleveland
Looking to continue to enjoy Cleveland outside, but worried about the weather? These spots have you covered with heat!. The Fairmount - Cleveland Heights (starting sometime in November) Georgetown - Lakewood (up to eight adults, price varies by day of the week, reserve here) The Hooley Pub & Kitchen -...
City of Cleveland seeking proposals to create new headquarters for police
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Oct. 28, 2022. The City of Cleveland has announced that they have issued a request for proposal (RFP) for a new Cleveland Division of Police headquarters. The ultimate goal is to relocate the current police headquarters from...
These 13 Greater Cleveland restaurants had the most critical food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. An additional 12 restaurants in five counties and two city health districts in Greater Cleveland with digitized health inspection reports had a count of 20 or more critical violations. Critical...
coolcleveland.com
Learn About the Potter Who Revolutionized Marketing at Hudson Library Program
Wedgewood-style pottery looks quaint and old-fashioned to us now, but once it was considered groundbreaking and trendy. Potter Josiah Wedgewood (1730-1795) was world-famous in his day, and owning his high-end work signaled wealth, while the less wealthy owned his “knock-offs,” a marketing trend used today by virtually every manufacturer of high-end products. In addition, he pioneered modern sales and marketing tactics such as illustrated catalogs, buy-one-get-one-free and money-back guarantees. And on top of THAT, he was a passionate abolitionist who created an anti-slavery medallion.
Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program
CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
16-year-old shot, killed near Cleveland's Cultural Gardens
Cleveland Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near the city's Cultural Gardens.
The Inside Scoop on CMSD CEO Eric Gordon’s Resignation
Justin Bibb, education power players and the future of the Cleveland Plan
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents ‘angry’ over new policy requiring leaves to be bagged for pickup
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in Cleveland. The city announced plans on Wednesday to now require residents to bag their leaves in order for their yard waste to be picked up. According to city officials, the changes to the seasonal pickup program will...
Video shows hit-and-run driver striking bicyclist on Cleveland's west side
CLEVELAND — Two weeks ago, 38-year-old Alex Nosse was riding his bike home near the intersection of Fulton and Lorain on Cleveland's west side when the unthinkable happened. "As I approached the intersection, I just saw lights coming at me," Nosse recalls. They were lights that should not have...
