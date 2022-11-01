ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autumn Leaves Blow Winds of Dissent by C. Ellen Connally

One of my all-time favorite movies is the 1947 version of Miracle On 34th Street, starring Edwin Gwenn as Kris Kringle. My favorite scene is when the kindly Kris Kringle is in court asserting that he is the real Santa Claus. As the perplexed judge sits on the bench trying to decide what to do, his political advisor signals him to take a break. The old pol, played by William Frawley, takes the judge into his chambers and gives him some sage political advice. “You go out there and rule there ain’t no Santa Claus, you won’t get elected dog catcher.”
Cleveland Dance Festival Showcases an Array of Styles at LaSalle Theatre

The Movement Project, a NE Ohio-based modern dance company and school founded by Megan Gargano and Rebecca Leuszler, hosts its Cleveland Dance Fest each year, to bring together dancers in all styles and expose area audiences to the wealth of dance being done today, here and elsewhere. The festival features...
Beachland Co-Owner Cindy Barber to Speak at Tulsa Music Conference

Beachland Ballroom co-owner Cindy Barber — one of the premiere movers and shakers of the local music scene — will be on a panel at this year’s Music Cities Convention, which calls itself as “the biggest global event exploring the use and importance of music in the development of cities all around the world.” This year, it takes place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Thursday November 3-Saturday November 5, presented by the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts, and Culture. She’ll be speaking Friday on a panel called “Your City is Unique: Your Music Strategy Should Be Too.”
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some delicious fried chicken?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in Lakewood, you can't go wrong with the fried chicken at this soul food restaurant. Check out their wing dings, which can be served plain or with jerk, garlic, parmesan, buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Southern Cafe also serves fantastic chicken and waffles; their take on the dish features deep fried chicken that's been marinated in buttermilk, red velvet waffles, and creamy low country grits. You can also get a fried chicken dinner with a corn muffin and two sides of your choice. For even more flavor, you can cover your fried chicken with honey glaze, BBQ sauce, or gravy and onions. As for sides, you can't go wrong with soul food staples like collard greens, mac & cheese, candied yams, or fresh fries.
Sierra to open in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Sierra, an off-price retailer focusing on active and lifestyle brands, is set to open a store at the Greens of Strongsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Sierra - which has 74 locations - offers items for hiking, camping, skiing and casual wear. The Strongsville store will be the third location in the state, in addition to ones in Westlake and Columbus. Another, in Norwood near Cincinnati, is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 12.
Meet: Cleveland HipHop Artist NHB Zayvee

NHB Zayvee is an independent Rap & HipHop artist hailing from Cleveland, Ohio. With his newest album released, he’s gain lots of local and worldwide attention. His trick to building a fan base is spreading positivity and working with other local musicians, to all reach the same goal. With...
Photographer Ruddy Roye Looks at Life in the Outhwaite Homes

Jamaican-born, New York City-based photographer Ruddy Roye had been photographing the lives of every-day people in places like Memphis Mississippi and Milwaukee and standing with victims of police brutality in Ferguson and New York when his show When Living Is a Protest at the Cleveland Print Room in early 2019 documented the persistent struggle of being a person of color in America. He’d become known for his powerful images and accompanying essays on the subject which he posted on Instagram.
Igloos and Heated Patio Seating in Cleveland

Looking to continue to enjoy Cleveland outside, but worried about the weather? These spots have you covered with heat!. The Fairmount - Cleveland Heights (starting sometime in November) Georgetown - Lakewood (up to eight adults, price varies by day of the week, reserve here) The Hooley Pub & Kitchen -...
Learn About the Potter Who Revolutionized Marketing at Hudson Library Program

Wedgewood-style pottery looks quaint and old-fashioned to us now, but once it was considered groundbreaking and trendy. Potter Josiah Wedgewood (1730-1795) was world-famous in his day, and owning his high-end work signaled wealth, while the less wealthy owned his “knock-offs,” a marketing trend used today by virtually every manufacturer of high-end products. In addition, he pioneered modern sales and marketing tactics such as illustrated catalogs, buy-one-get-one-free and money-back guarantees. And on top of THAT, he was a passionate abolitionist who created an anti-slavery medallion.
Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program

CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
