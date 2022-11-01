ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, OH

WKYC

Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program

CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Autumn Leaves Blow Winds of Dissent by C. Ellen Connally

One of my all-time favorite movies is the 1947 version of Miracle On 34th Street, starring Edwin Gwenn as Kris Kringle. My favorite scene is when the kindly Kris Kringle is in court asserting that he is the real Santa Claus. As the perplexed judge sits on the bench trying to decide what to do, his political advisor signals him to take a break. The old pol, played by William Frawley, takes the judge into his chambers and gives him some sage political advice. “You go out there and rule there ain’t no Santa Claus, you won’t get elected dog catcher.”
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Dance Festival Showcases an Array of Styles at LaSalle Theatre

The Movement Project, a NE Ohio-based modern dance company and school founded by Megan Gargano and Rebecca Leuszler, hosts its Cleveland Dance Fest each year, to bring together dancers in all styles and expose area audiences to the wealth of dance being done today, here and elsewhere. The festival features...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Buffalo-Based Ensemble Offers Unique Takes on Rock, Jazz & Classical Music

Cleveland’s No Exit No Music is having a busy few weeks in its role as a music presenter, bringing artists to local venues. This week it’s hosting what it calls “one of the most unusual, exciting, genre-defying and utterly singular groups” it’s ever presented, the 10-member University of Buffalo-based Genkin Philharmonic.
CLEVELAND, OH
medinacountylife.com

Enjoy the Beauty of Medina County Park District Trails

The beautiful changing leaves, sunny skies, and perfect temperatures. An autumn afternoon is a wonderful time for a hike. Medina County Park District trails have beautiful parks and really fun trails and some have a little bit of climbing in them. Nate Eppink is the director for Medina County Park...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Early Holiday Happenings Around Northeast Ohio

If your family is in the mood for some early festive fun, you’re in luck. Plenty of early holiday happenings are taking place throughout November and into early December in the greater Cleveland/Akron area. *We recommend checking with the venue or organization before attending any of the following events...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Restaurant owner thinks new parking system will be a boon

CLEVELAND — When Cleveland announced its plan to modernize city parking, similar to what Columbus did last year, at least one small business owner celebrated. Ken Hatfield, the owner of Hatfield’s Goode Grub, has been waiting for this change for years. Cleveland's plan will replace coin-fed parking meters...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Habitat for Humanity Expands into Lorain County

Find out how this Cleveland nonprofit is extending its mission of helping people realize the dream of homeownership. Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity is extending its mission of helping people realize the dream of homeownership into Lorain County. One of its first priorities is to reopen its popular ReStore home improvement center and thrift store in Amherst.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Being a medical scribe may help Northeast Ohio students write their health care future

CLEVELAND — When you visit your doctor, you expect their undivided attention. But every patient also requires a lot of paperwork. "Clinical documentation is incredibly difficult, you ask a physician why they don't want to do it it's because it's challenging and it takes them away from the patient, so burnout for scribes is actually pretty high as well," says Charlie Coe of Scribe America, one of the largest providers of medical scribes in the country.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Southwest General Medical Center takes over St. Vincent’s bariatric center in November as St. Vincent prepares to close

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The parceling out of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s specialty departments to other local hospitals continues with Southwest General Health Center’s announcement that it is taking over St. Vincent’s bariatric surgery center and moving it to Middleburg Heights. Bariatric center medical director Leslie...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH

