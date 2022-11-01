Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program
CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
newsnet5
Northeast Ohio college student creates online cookie empire 'The Dessert Aisle' from home kitchen
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio area college student has successfully turned a hobby and side hustle of baking cookies into a mini-empire. They’re described as decadent, divine, and downright delicious by many. Crystal Looney, the young woman behind the online business is proving you can do...
Review: Crowne Plaza Cleveland at Playhouse Square
Check-In After a short walk from the Kimpton Schofield where I had spent the previous five nights, I arrived here. Even though it was a little after midday, I thought I’d give check-in a try, even though the official time is from 3pm. Without any prompting or fuss, I...
Corleone’s Ristorante to feature ‘The Godfather’ screening in special anniversary wine dinner
PARMA, Ohio – “The Godfather” came out in 1972, an iconic film that spawned an excellent sequel and captivated fans for generations with its tale of the Corleone family’s power struggles. The movie is marking 50 years, and what better place to celebrate than Corleone’s Ristorante...
Shopping center, library projects bring buzz to West Park: A Place in the Sun
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s been more than four years since Kmart vacated the building at the corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. A redevelopment plan for the prime retail site is underway with the first stores opening in recent weeks.
coolcleveland.com
Autumn Leaves Blow Winds of Dissent by C. Ellen Connally
One of my all-time favorite movies is the 1947 version of Miracle On 34th Street, starring Edwin Gwenn as Kris Kringle. My favorite scene is when the kindly Kris Kringle is in court asserting that he is the real Santa Claus. As the perplexed judge sits on the bench trying to decide what to do, his political advisor signals him to take a break. The old pol, played by William Frawley, takes the judge into his chambers and gives him some sage political advice. “You go out there and rule there ain’t no Santa Claus, you won’t get elected dog catcher.”
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Dance Festival Showcases an Array of Styles at LaSalle Theatre
The Movement Project, a NE Ohio-based modern dance company and school founded by Megan Gargano and Rebecca Leuszler, hosts its Cleveland Dance Fest each year, to bring together dancers in all styles and expose area audiences to the wealth of dance being done today, here and elsewhere. The festival features...
coolcleveland.com
Buffalo-Based Ensemble Offers Unique Takes on Rock, Jazz & Classical Music
Cleveland’s No Exit No Music is having a busy few weeks in its role as a music presenter, bringing artists to local venues. This week it’s hosting what it calls “one of the most unusual, exciting, genre-defying and utterly singular groups” it’s ever presented, the 10-member University of Buffalo-based Genkin Philharmonic.
80s throwback items available for 2022 holiday season
The Trapper Keeper is offering a limited edition bundle including exclusive designs and extras.
Cleveland Jewish News
Shaker Heights homeowner clarifies size, use of Shelburne Road property
The owner of a house on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights which is slated for demolition and a rebuild that has raised questions among neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood about its size and potential use, said they plan to use the new building solely as a residence. Hirsh Henfield...
medinacountylife.com
Enjoy the Beauty of Medina County Park District Trails
The beautiful changing leaves, sunny skies, and perfect temperatures. An autumn afternoon is a wonderful time for a hike. Medina County Park District trails have beautiful parks and really fun trails and some have a little bit of climbing in them. Nate Eppink is the director for Medina County Park...
northeastohioparent.com
Early Holiday Happenings Around Northeast Ohio
If your family is in the mood for some early festive fun, you’re in luck. Plenty of early holiday happenings are taking place throughout November and into early December in the greater Cleveland/Akron area. *We recommend checking with the venue or organization before attending any of the following events...
spectrumnews1.com
Restaurant owner thinks new parking system will be a boon
CLEVELAND — When Cleveland announced its plan to modernize city parking, similar to what Columbus did last year, at least one small business owner celebrated. Ken Hatfield, the owner of Hatfield’s Goode Grub, has been waiting for this change for years. Cleveland's plan will replace coin-fed parking meters...
Russos already in search of new grocery for Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Fairmount District
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the first time in roughly a century, the Cedar-Fairmount District finds itself without a grocery store. It’s a vacancy that the Russo family, owners of the Heights Medical Building, remains confident will be filled sooner rather than later.
Cancer surgeon transforms own diagnosis into gift for other patients
For Dr. Gregory Boone, breast cancer surgeon at Cleveland Clinic's Mercy Hospital in Canton, his personal battle with cancer has transformed into a gift for not only him and his family, but his patients.
clevelandmagazine.com
Habitat for Humanity Expands into Lorain County
Find out how this Cleveland nonprofit is extending its mission of helping people realize the dream of homeownership. Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity is extending its mission of helping people realize the dream of homeownership into Lorain County. One of its first priorities is to reopen its popular ReStore home improvement center and thrift store in Amherst.
Now Open: Shake It, a Fast-Casual Burger Restaurant at Van Aken District
The restaurant from Forward Hospitality takes over the former Kindred Spirit/Sawyer's space
Being a medical scribe may help Northeast Ohio students write their health care future
CLEVELAND — When you visit your doctor, you expect their undivided attention. But every patient also requires a lot of paperwork. "Clinical documentation is incredibly difficult, you ask a physician why they don't want to do it it's because it's challenging and it takes them away from the patient, so burnout for scribes is actually pretty high as well," says Charlie Coe of Scribe America, one of the largest providers of medical scribes in the country.
Hall of Fame Village gets state approval for a sportsbook and a sports-betting app
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Hall of Fame Village was approved for two sports gambling licenses on Wednesday, which will allow them to build a retail sportsbook at the resort and launch a sports-gambling app with entrepreneur and YouTube personality Jake Paul. The Ohio Casino Control Commission gave the company...
Southwest General Medical Center takes over St. Vincent’s bariatric center in November as St. Vincent prepares to close
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The parceling out of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s specialty departments to other local hospitals continues with Southwest General Health Center’s announcement that it is taking over St. Vincent’s bariatric surgery center and moving it to Middleburg Heights. Bariatric center medical director Leslie...
