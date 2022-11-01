One of my all-time favorite movies is the 1947 version of Miracle On 34th Street, starring Edwin Gwenn as Kris Kringle. My favorite scene is when the kindly Kris Kringle is in court asserting that he is the real Santa Claus. As the perplexed judge sits on the bench trying to decide what to do, his political advisor signals him to take a break. The old pol, played by William Frawley, takes the judge into his chambers and gives him some sage political advice. “You go out there and rule there ain’t no Santa Claus, you won’t get elected dog catcher.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO