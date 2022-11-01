ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

Extended November outlook for Indiana weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
$200M Andretti Racing HQ, 500 Jobs

Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, announced plans to establish its universal motorsports headquarters in central Indiana, enabling increased innovation and creating up to 500 new jobs by the end of 2026. “Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world, and Andretti Autosport’s commitment to growth...
Indiana continues to add paper backups to voting machines

INDIANAPOLIS – Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. “It’s very rare in the United States for there to be any problems with ballots or equipment security,” said Shruti Rana, chair of the Monroe County Election Board.
Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?

A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
Long lasting unseasonable warmth expected for the Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS – Near-record warmth is coming to the Midwest and Indiana will be no exception. Beyond highs in the mid 70s, it’s the longevity of this warm stretch that will have it feeling more like late September than early November!. Highs return to the 70s!. Our last stretch...
Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana

  INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That’s right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to find out what time trick-or-treating takes place in your area this year. Unless noted, all times are on Halloween, […]
Why Majé Sushi Should Be Your Go To Spot

Healthy, inexpensive and quick; these words define Majé Sushi. Purdue University Student, Annette Saunders, shares her experience at this sushi restaurant in West Lafayette. This blog is part of a series of articles submitted to Visit Lafayette-West Lafayette through a cooperation with a 400-level travel writing class at Purdue University.
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.
Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day

Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
Anderson holds memorial services for Larry 'The Can Man' Van Ness

ANDERSON, Ind. — As mourners attended visitation services for Larry Van Ness Wednesday afternoon, they shared an impressive tangible tribute: hundreds of thousands of pop tabs collected to honor Larry's legacy. It's a project the Anderson community has taken on over the past week, to pay it forward in...
BJ’s Wholesale Club planning new store south of Lowe’s in Carmel

BJ’s Wholesale Club opened its first Indiana store last month in Noblesville, and now it’s eyeing an expansion into Carmel. The Massachusetts-based company has filed plans with the city to construct a new warehouse club on 8.5 acres at 14480 Lowe’s Way. The proposed location is currently home to Koto Japanese Steakhouse and is just south of the Lowe’s home improvement store.
Delphi murders: Remembering Abby Williams and Libby German

DELPHI, Ind. — For more than half a decade, the unsolved murders of two teens in Delphi haunted the tight-knit community of several thousand. The tide began to turn Monday as authorities announced charges against Richard Allen, 50, accused in the murders of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams. “I believe in a God […]
