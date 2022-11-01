ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thepostathens.com

People flock to Athens dressed in their best costumes

The tradition of wearing costumes on Oct. 31 to celebrate the spooky holiday that is Halloween dates back to 1585 Scotland. During these times, people dressed in costume as a Celtic festival tradition where they would light bonfires and use their costumes to ward off ghosts. Today, the tradition of...
ATHENS, OH
coolcleveland.com

Music Memorabilia Auction Benefits Waterloo Alley Cat Project

Anyone who knows Debbie & Pete Gulyas, who own Blue Arrow Records on Waterloo Road, knows that in addition to being huge music fans, they are devoted to cats. When they moved into the building the record store is in 13 years ago, they realized that the area was overrun with stray cats, and created the Waterloo Alley Cat Project to care for them and get them fixed so that the population wasn’t always growing. A team of volunteers now cares for dozens of cats, but they still sometimes get abandoned, often sick or injured, cats. They’ve had several recently that have taxed the budget of this amazing group.
WATERLOO, OH
WLWT 5

Have yourself a western Christmas at this old-timey Ohio village

There’s a Wild West-themed Christmas attraction tucked away in the hills of southern Ohio. East of Cincinnati, Dogwood Pass will shine bright during the Christmas season. The secluded late-1800s Old West Town was designed to be as authentic as possible, a living history town keeping with the spirit of the Old West.
BEAVER, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Warm November start in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — November started a few degrees above normal highs in Huntington and Charleston, but things have yet to truly heat up. The area will begin to see a southerly flow of warmer air starting Thursday which will allow temperatures to hop up into the 70s. By the weekend temperatures will be as much as […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman loses leg after being mauled by dogs in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked by dogs near Lake Hope. According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were advised of a woman who was transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital on October 29. Reports say the victim was riding a...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Deputies in West Virginia looking for missing man

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts. The man […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Squirrel mischief knocks out power to thousands in our area

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Talk about a “squirrelly” situation -- nearly 4,000 people without power in the Nitro/St. Albans area due to the rodents, an Appalachian Power spokesman told us Tuesday night. The issue also affected traffic lights at MacCorkle Avenue and 3rd Street in St. Albans, according...
NITRO, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

‘Burg back in ‘Sweet 16’

WAVERLY — Simply put, when Wheelersburg’s Pirates capture a volleyball district championship anymore, it’s basically business as usual. Not much pomp and circumstance celebration, or even rowdy and wild court storming for that matter. In fact, the proud Pirate program plans on reaching this postseason point every...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
cartercountytimes.com

Doucet and Miller meet in court

Embattled mayoral candidate Fred Miller met his challenger in court last week when the judge held the first hearing in the lawsuit brought by Larry Doucet to disqualify Miller’s candidacy. Doucet’s suit alleges that Miller, as a convicted felon, is ineligible to hold public office. Miller was convicted of...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
Portsmouth Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

As temperatures get lower and life outdoors becomes more brutal, local agencies are preparing warming stations and readying supplies for the homeless and those in need. Whether it is food donations or a place to sleep, many of these services are instrumental. One of the heavy hitters in the area,...
PORTSMOUTH, OH

