Anyone who knows Debbie & Pete Gulyas, who own Blue Arrow Records on Waterloo Road, knows that in addition to being huge music fans, they are devoted to cats. When they moved into the building the record store is in 13 years ago, they realized that the area was overrun with stray cats, and created the Waterloo Alley Cat Project to care for them and get them fixed so that the population wasn’t always growing. A team of volunteers now cares for dozens of cats, but they still sometimes get abandoned, often sick or injured, cats. They’ve had several recently that have taxed the budget of this amazing group.

WATERLOO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO