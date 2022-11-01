Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thepostathens.com
People flock to Athens dressed in their best costumes
The tradition of wearing costumes on Oct. 31 to celebrate the spooky holiday that is Halloween dates back to 1585 Scotland. During these times, people dressed in costume as a Celtic festival tradition where they would light bonfires and use their costumes to ward off ghosts. Today, the tradition of...
coolcleveland.com
Music Memorabilia Auction Benefits Waterloo Alley Cat Project
Anyone who knows Debbie & Pete Gulyas, who own Blue Arrow Records on Waterloo Road, knows that in addition to being huge music fans, they are devoted to cats. When they moved into the building the record store is in 13 years ago, they realized that the area was overrun with stray cats, and created the Waterloo Alley Cat Project to care for them and get them fixed so that the population wasn’t always growing. A team of volunteers now cares for dozens of cats, but they still sometimes get abandoned, often sick or injured, cats. They’ve had several recently that have taxed the budget of this amazing group.
WLWT 5
Have yourself a western Christmas at this old-timey Ohio village
There’s a Wild West-themed Christmas attraction tucked away in the hills of southern Ohio. East of Cincinnati, Dogwood Pass will shine bright during the Christmas season. The secluded late-1800s Old West Town was designed to be as authentic as possible, a living history town keeping with the spirit of the Old West.
sciotopost.com
Massive Barn Sale this Weekend
This Friday and Saturday 8-? Wayne’s Building Supply 17921. for some awesome bargains.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
Warm November start in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — November started a few degrees above normal highs in Huntington and Charleston, but things have yet to truly heat up. The area will begin to see a southerly flow of warmer air starting Thursday which will allow temperatures to hop up into the 70s. By the weekend temperatures will be as much as […]
The Duchess Riverboat stopping in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The American Duchess Riverboat is coming to the Tri-State in the month of November. The Duchess’ voyage began in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, and it will conclude in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 6. On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, The Duchess will stop in Huntington. The boat will […]
West Virginia mansion with view, tennis court for sale
This West Virginia home is for sale, and while it needs a little love, it has several unique features that are worth seeing.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman loses leg after being mauled by dogs in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked by dogs near Lake Hope. According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were advised of a woman who was transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital on October 29. Reports say the victim was riding a...
Huntington City Mission in West Virginia will house fewer people this winter
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington City Mission says they will have fewer beds available this winter due to a lack of funding. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they added additional shelter at a chapel to house those in need, which added 30 extra beds to their typical 140. Now, because they no longer have COVID-19 funding, […]
Deputies in West Virginia looking for missing man
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts. The man […]
WSAZ
Squirrel mischief knocks out power to thousands in our area
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Talk about a “squirrelly” situation -- nearly 4,000 people without power in the Nitro/St. Albans area due to the rodents, an Appalachian Power spokesman told us Tuesday night. The issue also affected traffic lights at MacCorkle Avenue and 3rd Street in St. Albans, according...
‘Burg back in ‘Sweet 16’
WAVERLY — Simply put, when Wheelersburg’s Pirates capture a volleyball district championship anymore, it’s basically business as usual. Not much pomp and circumstance celebration, or even rowdy and wild court storming for that matter. In fact, the proud Pirate program plans on reaching this postseason point every...
Pedestrian hit near Chesapeake High School
A 45-year-old pedestrian was struck Monday night near Chesapeake High School in Lawrence County, Ohio.
wvpublic.org
A Terrifying Tale And Challenging Water Regulations On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, a spooky tale kicks off Halloween in the Mountain State. Author and playwright Dan Kehde, who runs the Contemporary Youth Arts Company Theater in Charleston, shared a scary story – it’s up to you to figure out if it’s true or not.
cartercountytimes.com
Doucet and Miller meet in court
Embattled mayoral candidate Fred Miller met his challenger in court last week when the judge held the first hearing in the lawsuit brought by Larry Doucet to disqualify Miller’s candidacy. Doucet’s suit alleges that Miller, as a convicted felon, is ineligible to hold public office. Miller was convicted of...
Law enforcement looking for 2 suspects who allegedly stole Jeep from Wellston, Ohio
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — Law enforcement is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a jeep from Wellston in Jackson County, Ohio. The Jeep was later found in Vinton County. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office in neighboring Vinton County received a call about a stolen jeep from Wellston driving on State Route 683. Vinton County […]
Portsmouth Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
As temperatures get lower and life outdoors becomes more brutal, local agencies are preparing warming stations and readying supplies for the homeless and those in need. Whether it is food donations or a place to sleep, many of these services are instrumental. One of the heavy hitters in the area,...
‘Can you see me now’ campaign shows the faces of West Virginia overdose victims
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The portraits of 15,000 sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles and more — all who died from overdoses — were displayed on billboards outside Kanawha County’s early voting location in Charleston on Saturday. The faces of those individuals greeted early voters, as something for people to think about as they went […]
Man found dead behind shed in Portsmouth, ruled as homicide victim
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A homicide investigation is underway in Portsmouth after a man’s body was found behind a shed Saturday afternoon, per police. Chad Sissel, 36, of Portsmouth was found at the 1200 block of Linden Avenue behind a shed. Police say they received a call just before 5 p.m. and once on the […]
Comments / 0