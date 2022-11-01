Read full article on original website
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
coolcleveland.com
Buffalo-Based Ensemble Offers Unique Takes on Rock, Jazz & Classical Music
Cleveland’s No Exit No Music is having a busy few weeks in its role as a music presenter, bringing artists to local venues. This week it’s hosting what it calls “one of the most unusual, exciting, genre-defying and utterly singular groups” it’s ever presented, the 10-member University of Buffalo-based Genkin Philharmonic.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Comedy Festival Is Back with Four Days of Laughs
The Cleveland Comedy festival returns for its 15th year with four days of performances by more than 30 local and national comedians at the Odeon Concert Club in the Flats. “Many of them were born, raised, or have gotten their start in Cleveland, and are returning to celebrate our past, present and future,” says festival director Kyle Haunhurst said. So attendees should be see a lot of familiar faces and can check out how they’ve developed as performers.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Museum of Art’s MIX Party Has a Latin Theme
Now that the Cleveland Museum of Art’s monthly Friday evening MIX parties are back, expect things to get livelier around the galleries. This one, dubbed “Con Alma” (“With Soul” in Spanish), should be really lively because the music is being provided by the ensemble of local Latin jazz timbales player, Sammy DeLeon, who’s known for turning every festival and local venue he plays into a major celebration, with no one left standing still. And if you’re not sure what to do with your feet, never fear: the evening kicks off with a Latin dance class at 6pm.
coolcleveland.com
PHOTOSTREAM: Dia de Muertos @ Gordon Square by Anastasia Pantsios
Once again, Cleveland Public Theatre hosted the celebration of the Mexican Day of the Dead — Dia de Muertos — with food, vendors, festivities and memorial altars on its campus. The day, to honor ancestors, is a combination of celebration and respect for those who have passed, a day to dress up and remember. The centerpiece of this celebration is the parade, which anyone can sign up to participate in. It wended its way down Detroit Avenue from CPT’s parking lot to Our Lady of Mount Carmen Church to the Berry-Craciun Funeral Home and back. It included a mariachi band, Aztec dancers, a Spanish class from Cuyahoga Heights High School, Robin VanLear’s puppets and stilt walkers, and countless costumed citizens and their dogs.
Corleone’s Ristorante to feature ‘The Godfather’ screening in special anniversary wine dinner
PARMA, Ohio – “The Godfather” came out in 1972, an iconic film that spawned an excellent sequel and captivated fans for generations with its tale of the Corleone family’s power struggles. The movie is marking 50 years, and what better place to celebrate than Corleone’s Ristorante...
Review: Crowne Plaza Cleveland at Playhouse Square
Check-In After a short walk from the Kimpton Schofield where I had spent the previous five nights, I arrived here. Even though it was a little after midday, I thought I’d give check-in a try, even though the official time is from 3pm. Without any prompting or fuss, I...
Bartleby Delivers a Buzzy Lounge Experience in One of Cleveland’s Grandest Spaces
Instead of fine dining or cutting-edge cuisine, it delivers a fun, approachable modern American menu
GALLERY: Cleveland Clinic NICU kiddos get into the Halloween spirit
Even the tiniest Ohioans got into the Halloween spirit Monday.
Cleveland Pizza Week to return with new feature
If you didn't already have a reason to justify eating pizza every day for one week, Cleveland Pizza Week could be your excuse.
theclevelandbucketlist.com
Igloos and Heated Patio Seating in Cleveland
Looking to continue to enjoy Cleveland outside, but worried about the weather? These spots have you covered with heat!. The Fairmount - Cleveland Heights (starting sometime in November) Georgetown - Lakewood (up to eight adults, price varies by day of the week, reserve here) The Hooley Pub & Kitchen -...
Now Open: Shake It, a Fast-Casual Burger Restaurant at Van Aken District
The restaurant from Forward Hospitality takes over the former Kindred Spirit/Sawyer's space
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Restaurant “Week” Offers Nearly Two Weeks to Try Out Local Menus
They seem to come upon us fast, but Cleveland Independents — the 17-year-old umbrella organization for a group of locally owned restaurants, cafes, bars and lounges — is hosting its largest annual promotion, Tuesday November 1 through Saturday November 12. Each participating restaurant offers a fixed-price three-course meal...
spectrumnews1.com
Trick-or-Treat Street rolls on at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children
CLEVELAND — University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital celebrated Halloween with its traditional Trick-or-Treat Street event. In a place that is sometimes tricky for kids, staff said Halloween was really a treat. Medical professionals at Rainbow became the superheroes, dressing up for the kids. “It’s all about...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried chicken?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in Lakewood, you can't go wrong with the fried chicken at this soul food restaurant. Check out their wing dings, which can be served plain or with jerk, garlic, parmesan, buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Southern Cafe also serves fantastic chicken and waffles; their take on the dish features deep fried chicken that's been marinated in buttermilk, red velvet waffles, and creamy low country grits. You can also get a fried chicken dinner with a corn muffin and two sides of your choice. For even more flavor, you can cover your fried chicken with honey glaze, BBQ sauce, or gravy and onions. As for sides, you can't go wrong with soul food staples like collard greens, mac & cheese, candied yams, or fresh fries.
coolcleveland.com
Photographer Ruddy Roye Looks at Life in the Outhwaite Homes
Jamaican-born, New York City-based photographer Ruddy Roye had been photographing the lives of every-day people in places like Memphis Mississippi and Milwaukee and standing with victims of police brutality in Ferguson and New York when his show When Living Is a Protest at the Cleveland Print Room in early 2019 documented the persistent struggle of being a person of color in America. He’d become known for his powerful images and accompanying essays on the subject which he posted on Instagram.
Cleveland Jewish News
Otis Moss’ son, grandson discuss his legacy in ‘Otis’ Dream’
Less than two weeks ahead of Election Day, the Maltz Museum held a showing of the short film, “Otis’ Dream,” as a special launch event for its “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement” exhibition Oct. 26 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program
CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
getnews.info
Clevelands Finest 216 – The Company Is A One Stop Shop Offering A Wide Array Of Top-Notch Apparel At Competitive Rates
The company is a go-to place for offering high-end custom apparel across the USA. Founded by Alonzo Knight at 23 years old, Cleveland Finest 216 has established solid credibility and prestige for offering a wide variety of high-end apparel. With a highly experienced and proficient team, the company is a one-stop clothing, graphic, and design shop, offering tailor-made customization according to the customer’s preferences. With a vision to stand out from the competition, the company provides high-end unique T-shirts and hoodies and so much more at competitive prices.
akronschools.com
1,000 to be Given Away 11/18
Coats and Cans For Kids is once again giving away 1,000 free turkeys. The distribution takes place on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at KNR (3412 W. Market St. in Fairlawn). To receive a free turkey, please donate a coat or a can. Donations benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and Volunteers of America. Akron Metro RTA is offering free rides (not valid on SCAT, NCX or Call-A-Bus) to and from KNR for two hours before and two hours after the event. Show the flier below to your bus operator. For more information, visit knrlegal.com/turkey-giveaway.
Hot Chicken Takeover abruptly closes Strongsville location
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Hot Chicken Takeover in Strongsville has abruptly closed after 18 months in business. “The HCT team has made the difficult decision to close our Strongsville location permanently as of today,” the Columbus-based company wrote in an email to customers on Tuesday. “We’d like to thank all of our Strongsville customers for supporting us on this leg of our journey, and we hope we see you at our Crocker Park location in Westlake.”
