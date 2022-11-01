Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH

Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
GALLERY: Cleveland Clinic NICU kiddos get into the Halloween spirit
Even the tiniest Ohioans got into the Halloween spirit Monday.
northeastohioparent.com
Early Holiday Happenings Around Northeast Ohio
If your family is in the mood for some early festive fun, you’re in luck. Plenty of early holiday happenings are taking place throughout November and into early December in the greater Cleveland/Akron area. *We recommend checking with the venue or organization before attending any of the following events...
fox5dc.com
Watch: Deaf 5-year-old boy gets excited seeing deaf character on TV
CANTON, Ohio - Felicia Aquilo believes representation is everything, and nothing more proved that than when her 5-year-old deaf son got excited seeing another deaf character on television. The mother said her son, Silas, was watching his favorite show "Dino Dana" on Amazon Prime at their Canton, Ohio, home last...
getnews.info
Clevelands Finest 216 – The Company Is A One Stop Shop Offering A Wide Array Of Top-Notch Apparel At Competitive Rates
The company is a go-to place for offering high-end custom apparel across the USA. Founded by Alonzo Knight at 23 years old, Cleveland Finest 216 has established solid credibility and prestige for offering a wide variety of high-end apparel. With a highly experienced and proficient team, the company is a one-stop clothing, graphic, and design shop, offering tailor-made customization according to the customer’s preferences. With a vision to stand out from the competition, the company provides high-end unique T-shirts and hoodies and so much more at competitive prices.
newsnet5
Northeast Ohio college student creates online cookie empire 'The Dessert Aisle' from home kitchen
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio area college student has successfully turned a hobby and side hustle of baking cookies into a mini-empire. They’re described as decadent, divine, and downright delicious by many. Crystal Looney, the young woman behind the online business is proving you can do...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried chicken?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in Lakewood, you can't go wrong with the fried chicken at this soul food restaurant. Check out their wing dings, which can be served plain or with jerk, garlic, parmesan, buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Southern Cafe also serves fantastic chicken and waffles; their take on the dish features deep fried chicken that's been marinated in buttermilk, red velvet waffles, and creamy low country grits. You can also get a fried chicken dinner with a corn muffin and two sides of your choice. For even more flavor, you can cover your fried chicken with honey glaze, BBQ sauce, or gravy and onions. As for sides, you can't go wrong with soul food staples like collard greens, mac & cheese, candied yams, or fresh fries.
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
Hot Chicken Takeover shuts down Strongsville location
Hot Chicken Takeover announced Tuesday that it has closed it's Strongsville location, leaving it's Crocker Park store as its sole source of flaming hot joy for fans of the restaurant around Cleveland.
Kitchen’s open! Cleveland restaurants, bars with late-night food
Where once you could nosh at many a location, now places formerly known for keeping us fed late aren’t keeping their kitchens open.
Recovery Fund Launched To Help Cleveland's John Kalman with Medical Expenses
Local musician sustained serious injuries while vacationing in California
A Rustic goodbye
After 75 years, our beloved Rustic restaurant has closed. My husband and I live nearby and had often visited for meals. We’ve celebrated getting engaged, buying our home and watching Westgate’s latest rubble and renewal. My 80-year-old sister reminisced that Grandmother would take her for her Easter shoes...
Now Open: Shake It, a Fast-Casual Burger Restaurant at Van Aken District
The restaurant from Forward Hospitality takes over the former Kindred Spirit/Sawyer's space
