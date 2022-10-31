ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Neighbors concerned with East Nashville short term rental after shooting at Halloween party

By Kendall Ashman
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IvosU_0iuLJo7D00

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the description of the rental property.

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Halloween party turned into chaos in East Nashville after gunshots rang out, sending a 14-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Metro police and the Codes department are now investigating after neighbors told News 2 the home was a short term rental property (STRP).

The Metro Codes department told News 2 they are in the process of revoking the license from the homeowner. Codes said they sent a letter a few days before the party because this wasn’t the first time they’d received a complaint.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

News 2 spoke with the next-door neighbor on Newhall Drive. Nik Daniel said the party on Saturday night was out of control. He estimated there were between 100-150 people, including teenagers.

According to Daniel, around 9:30 he was reporting the noise to the STRP hotline, but when he heard gunshots ring out, he immediately called 911. “We heard one loud bang, then after that, we heard bop, bop, bop” I hit the floor immediately, but yeah it was shocking and the adrenaline was crazy. We didn’t sleep very well after that. But it’s just not what you expect in this neighborhood at all.”

Metro police told News 2 the home was being rented through a STRP the night of the party.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The Metro Codes department said home owner’s license will officially be revoked next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Metro Police searching for car involved in pedestrian hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Traffic unit investigators are looking for a car that hit and injured a pedestrian walking their dog on a crosswalk. Officials say a four-door white sedan hit the person on Monroe Street at 6th Avenue North on Oct. 6. The sedan may have front driver’s side damage.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Second person charged in death of clerk at Smyrna market

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A second person has been charged in connection with the death of a store clerk in August. Smyrna Police said Kathryn Taylor has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Patterson at the Twice Daily market on Aug. 30. She was arrested on Sept. 7.
SMYRNA, TN
dicksonpost.com

Deputies arrest suspect barricaded in Dickson home

Dickson County sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody last month on multiple charges, including violation of the sex offender registry. According to a press release from the department, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, warrants deputies responded to 917 Promiseland Road in an attempt to locate Clifton James Stansberry, 32, of Dickson. Stansberry had outstanding warrants in Dickson County for.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

SCAM UPDATE: Another Scam from Person Claiming to be With or Helping the Sheriff's Office

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports a Murfreesboro woman received a phone call Wednesday asking for a donation to help Sheriff’s deputies harmed in the line of duty and their families. But, the call was a complete hoax! The Sheriff's Office says, "This is a scam call because the Sheriff’s Office does not call and ask for donations for any cause."
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy