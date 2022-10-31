Neighbors concerned with East Nashville short term rental after shooting at Halloween party

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the description of the rental property.

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Halloween party turned into chaos in East Nashville after gunshots rang out, sending a 14-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Metro police and the Codes department are now investigating after neighbors told News 2 the home was a short term rental property (STRP).

The Metro Codes department told News 2 they are in the process of revoking the license from the homeowner. Codes said they sent a letter a few days before the party because this wasn’t the first time they’d received a complaint.

News 2 spoke with the next-door neighbor on Newhall Drive. Nik Daniel said the party on Saturday night was out of control. He estimated there were between 100-150 people, including teenagers.

According to Daniel, around 9:30 he was reporting the noise to the STRP hotline, but when he heard gunshots ring out, he immediately called 911. “We heard one loud bang, then after that, we heard bop, bop, bop” I hit the floor immediately, but yeah it was shocking and the adrenaline was crazy. We didn’t sleep very well after that. But it’s just not what you expect in this neighborhood at all.”

Metro police told News 2 the home was being rented through a STRP the night of the party.

The Metro Codes department said home owner’s license will officially be revoked next week.

