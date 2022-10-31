Read full article on original website
Related
1027wbow.com
Fatal Knox County crash kills Wheatland man
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 51-year-old Wheatland man has died after a two-vehicle crash on US 50 in Knox County. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. Investigating deputies found...
1027wbow.com
5-vehicle accident shuts down Wabash Ave.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were taken to the hospital and Wabash Avenue was closed for a time Wednesday morning after a crash involving five vehicles. The crash occurred at approximately 6:46 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wabash Ave and Country Club Rd. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a driver following too closely was to blame.
1027wbow.com
One killed, one arrested after truck strikes pedestrian
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle. As of 6:43 pm Wabash Avenue was re-opened and police were finished processing the scene. Terre Haute Police said the victim was not a resident of Terre Haute and their identity...
1027wbow.com
Arrest made following handgun incident at Sarah Scott Middle School
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A Terre Haute man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he displayed a firearm during an argument at a middle school basketball game. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, detectives located and arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre...
1027wbow.com
Vigo County CASA preps for holiday community charity
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some Christmas trees popping up in the Wabash Valley will help spread holiday cheer to local children this winter. Vigo County CASA has begun placing Who Elf Trees at local businesses. The trees contain tags with the age range and genders of children in...
1027wbow.com
Northview Marching Knights Marching to state finals
BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A local high school marching band is marching its way to Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday November 5. The Northview Marching Knights will compete in the state finals against several other local high schools. Students have put in over 20 hours of practice per week since June.
1027wbow.com
Larry Bird Museum set to open in late 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Larry Bird Museum will open sometime in late 2023, according to the committee chair for the facility. Terri Conley said the initial hope was to open the doors sometime around April of next year, which is a year after the Terre Haute Convention Center officially began business.
1027wbow.com
Experts suggest getting your Thanksgiving turkey early
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Thanksgiving Day is just three weeks away and experts suggest planning ahead for your turkey day meal. Kroc’s Butcher Shop Owner Daren Krockenberger said that they’ve already had plenty of inquiries about turkeys. The turkey supply will be low this year in...
Comments / 0