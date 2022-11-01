ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

13News Now

More than 50 local businesses cater Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — There was entertainment. There were panel discussions. And there was food. Lots of it. Pharrell Williams' "Mighty Dream Forum" aimed to uplift local businesses in more ways than one. Over three days in Norfolk's NEON District, the event hosted more than 50 local caterers, shining a light on restaurants across Hampton Roads.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Roast On The River

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 8th annual Roast On The River, hosted by Daniel’s Grace Foundation, is Sunday at Steinhilber’s Restaurant. Founder Jodi Moore joined us in the kitchen with a preview of this great event. Jodi also made her amazing bread pudding, which is one of the many great dishes that will be served at the event.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
portsmouthva.gov

Portsmouth Public Library’s Annual “Food for Fines” Program

Portsmouth Public Library, in partnership with the Food Pantry at Oasis Social Ministry, announces its annual “Food for Fines” drive starting Tuesday, November 1st through Monday, December 12th. During this period, library customers are encouraged to bring undamaged, unexpired boxed or canned non-perishable food items to any Portsmouth Public Library location.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Welcome to our park’: Local nonprofit and artist beautify historic community park

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local nonprofit and artist are teaming up to bring new art to a historic park. Virginia Beach’s Seatack community has been around for more than 200 years. Its community park has seen a lot of changes in that time. Now, with a fresh coat of paint on the basketball court, community members want to welcome you to their park.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Veterans and Medicare

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you a veteran and need help navigating the Medicare enrollment?. Chenequa Avelino and Andrew Zinkievich are both veterans and they are both from Humana Healthcare. They break down what you need to know about choosing your 2022 Medicare plan. The annual enrollment period runs...
NORFOLK, VA

