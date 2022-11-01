Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
More than 50 local businesses cater Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — There was entertainment. There were panel discussions. And there was food. Lots of it. Pharrell Williams' "Mighty Dream Forum" aimed to uplift local businesses in more ways than one. Over three days in Norfolk's NEON District, the event hosted more than 50 local caterers, shining a light on restaurants across Hampton Roads.
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Roast On The River
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 8th annual Roast On The River, hosted by Daniel’s Grace Foundation, is Sunday at Steinhilber’s Restaurant. Founder Jodi Moore joined us in the kitchen with a preview of this great event. Jodi also made her amazing bread pudding, which is one of the many great dishes that will be served at the event.
Chesapeake Sheriff's Oyster & South Festival returns to Greenbrier area
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Get ready to shuck your heart out! You can celebrate a fall tradition for many with the upcoming Chesapeake Sheriff's Oyster & South Festival. Held annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, which is November 19 this year, you can enjoy the all-you-can-eat and drink event at the Historic Greenbrier Farms from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
portsmouthva.gov
Portsmouth Public Library’s Annual “Food for Fines” Program
Portsmouth Public Library, in partnership with the Food Pantry at Oasis Social Ministry, announces its annual “Food for Fines” drive starting Tuesday, November 1st through Monday, December 12th. During this period, library customers are encouraged to bring undamaged, unexpired boxed or canned non-perishable food items to any Portsmouth Public Library location.
WAVY News 10
Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
13newsnow.com
Fire in Newport News displaces 5 people, 1 pet
Nobody was hurt in the fire. The department wants to remind everyone to have working smoke alarms and a home escape plan, for your safety.
Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown
According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department, as a safety precaution residents are asked to now approach, feed, or otherwise interact with any wildlife for any reason.
13newsnow.com
Locals react to 'Something in the Water' returning to Virginia Beach in 2023
The festival is set for April 28-30, 2023. Passes will go on sale at noon on November 5.
SNJB offers E-ZPass free toll weekend to celebrate 10th anniversary
According to a press release, the toll-free weekend will take place Nov. 5th and 6th and extends to two-axle vehicles with valid E-ZPass accounts.
'The beginning of a wave' | Norfolk Police Department will soon welcome new officers to the force
NORFOLK, Va. — Eighteen recruits are ready to proudly wear the Norfolk Police Department badge. For Benjamin Thorpe, it means carrying on the family legacy. “My granddad retired from here," he said. "He did 40 years here. So growing up, I guess in the Norfolk Police Department’s family.”
Va. Beach Historic 1760s Home Becomes Veterinary Clinic
Virginia’s carefully-preserved colonial history means that there is a surprising number of circa-1700s homes that still exist, full of architectural details and original wood floors. But we’ve never heard of one operating as a modern veterinary clinic. In Virginia Beach, that’s about to change. Come next year, the...
A string of thefts at Salvation Army Family Stores and Donation Centers across Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Salvation Army helps thousands of people in need every year. But now they are asking for the community's help to find people stealing from their family stores and donation centers. Salvation Army officials said that since August, they’ve four had break-ins at their stores in...
Powerball ticket bought in Newport News wins 50K
According to a press release, the winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven located at 13307 Warwick Blvd.
Scotty Quixx files $2M lawsuit against Norfolk after being forced to close
The owners of Scotty Quixx as well as the bar and restaurant's landlord is suing the City of Norfolk, demanding their business be allowed to operate again and be awarded up to $2 million in damages.
WAVY News 10
‘Welcome to our park’: Local nonprofit and artist beautify historic community park
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local nonprofit and artist are teaming up to bring new art to a historic park. Virginia Beach’s Seatack community has been around for more than 200 years. Its community park has seen a lot of changes in that time. Now, with a fresh coat of paint on the basketball court, community members want to welcome you to their park.
New stores opening at Williamsburg outlet mall
Just in time for an uptick in holiday shopping, the Williamsburg Premium Outlets has announced the addition of several new stores.
WAVY News 10
Veterans and Medicare
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you a veteran and need help navigating the Medicare enrollment?. Chenequa Avelino and Andrew Zinkievich are both veterans and they are both from Humana Healthcare. They break down what you need to know about choosing your 2022 Medicare plan. The annual enrollment period runs...
Enrollment for toll relief now open
Toll relief has officially expanded to benefit more Downtown and Midtown tunnel drivers. Starting Tuesday, eligible residents can now enroll in the Toll Relief Program.
Virginia Beach City Council members surprised by Something in the Water tickets going on sale
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach native and Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams announced Something in the Water's return to the 757 during his Mighty Dream Forum on Wednesday. Festival organizers already set a date for the last weekend of April and even scheduled a time for tickets to...
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach man's hard loss inspires fresh start
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Melvin Carter, Jr. made a major change following a major tragedy. "Back on December the 18th of last year, my father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," Carter said. "He didn't know that he was sick. We didn't know that he was sick. It's like it...
Comments / 1