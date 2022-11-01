Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Off-Campus Housing Network to connect students with reliable property owners during housing searchThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Fleming ‘coming along’ in breakout third seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Field Hockey: Goldean uses Name, Image, Likeness policy for good causeThe Lantern
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State prepares for Big Ten Tournament beginning ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Look: Video Of Gus Johnson Going To Airport Goes Viral
Some people can't stand to hear the sound of their own voice. Gus Johnson apparently isn't one of them. A commuter captured video (via The Checkdown) of the play-by-play announcer watching footage of his work from Saturday's game between Ohio State and Penn State. The fellow passenger knew this because...
tmpresale.com
For King + Country’s ‘what Are We Waiting For?’ the Tour in Columbus, OH Apr 7th, 2023 – presale code
The presale code for another For King + Country’s ‘what Are We Waiting For?’ the Tour presale is now available. During this presale you will have a fantastic opportunity to order tickets in advance of their public sale!!!. Don’t fail to use this tremendous chance to personally...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Local star looks back on Ohio State visit, ongoing talks with Kevin Wilson, Buckeye offense and more
Local star looks back on Ohio State visit, his on-going talks with Kevin Wilson, the Buckeyes offense and more.
columbusnavigator.com
The World’s Largest Family Ropes Course Is Tucked Away In Hocking Hills
If you are looking for a great way to spend an afternoon with the whole family, you’ve come to the right place. Nestled in Hocking Hills, NevilleBillie Adventure Park is the perfect place to get outside and genuinely enjoy some quality time together. The park offers a variety of...
45-Year-Old Ohio Woman Living In 83-Year-Old Body
She has a rare disease that causes her body to age rapidly.
roadtirement.com
Local Cantina in Dublin, Ohio
The title might be a tad bit misleading. The title refers not to a generic neighborhood Tex-Mex bar and grill but a specific restaurant named “Local Cantina”. It is a part of a chain of thirteen wonderful Mexican restaurant/bar establishments in and around the Columbus, Ohio area. We were out with family and went to the Dublin location.
ESPN
Washington finally shed the name, but 37 high schools haven't
UTICA, Ohio -- On a warm Friday night in September in Midwestern farm country, Neil Snelling rests his elbows on top of a chain link fence in his usual spot beside the bleachers lining the home team's side of his alma mater's football field. Snelling has stood behind the students...
Twitter reacted after Kayden McDonald announced commitment to Ohio State
The tweet Buckeye Nation loves to see - Mark Pantoni. Ohio State Director of Player Personnel Zach Grant.
Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race
With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Tell Me More: Living in Pittsburgh, but working in Granville
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Kevin Mercer lives in Pittsburgh, but works in Granville, Ohio. He never went to college, but once he found Denison University, he simply couldn’t leave. “We have over 100 hanging baskets on campus,” Mercer said as he drives around campus on a golf cart. He’s the grounds and landscape manager at […]
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day is Focused on Beating Northwestern, Miyan Williams Can Thank His Mom for Football and C.J. Stroud is Playing Clutch
Welcome to the Skull Session, Eleven Warriors readers. I'm glad you're here. Ohio State is the No. 2 team in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff rankings. Talk about consistency. Let's have a good Wednesday, shall we?. KEEPING PERSPECTIVE. At 7:20 p.m....
Ohio woman shares battle with rare disease that causes rapid aging
An Ohio woman is 45 years young, but she's living in the body of someone twice her age. Tiffany Wedekind, a Columbus native, is battling a rare disease, but her perseverance is remarkable.
This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
614now.com
Southern biscuits sandwiches and alcohol-infused ice cream highlight the list of exciting new restaurants coming to Columbus
Known for its biscuit sandwiches–like the Food Network-featured Squawking Goat, which combines fried chicken, goat cheese and spicy pepper jelly–Maple Street Biscuit Co. is a breakfast spot you really won’t want to miss. Maple Street Biscuit recently told 614Now that its Columbus opening is tentatively scheduled for December.
WSYX ABC6
Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
landgrantholyland.com
2025 Ohio quarterback to visit the Buckeyes later this month
As the Buckeyes slotted in as the No. 2 team in the country on the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, they also saw an underclassman signal-caller reveal an upcoming stop to the Ohio State campus. Plus, a former Buckeye hoops pledge is headed to an arch-rival program after backing off of his commitment to the scarlet and gray.
CFP Committee explains why Tennessee No. 1 ahead of Ohio State and Georgia
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart has said his Georgia football team has work to do, and the College Football Playoff selection committee agreed. The reigning national champion Bulldogs (8-0) were ranked third behind No. 1 Tennessee (8-0) and No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) in the initial CFP rankings released on Tuesday night.
Three injured in three crashes of cars into buildings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people are being treated for injuries following three separate accidents involving cars hitting buildings in Columbus Wednesday night. The first crash was reported at approximately 6:26 p.m. when a car crashed into Galla Park Steak on the corner of North High Street and East First Avenue. Two people were taken […]
Comments / 1