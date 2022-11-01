New tech repair shop provides fast fixes for phones, tablets, laptops and more. November 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // Chula Vista, Calif. - A new electronics repair shop, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, has opened in Otay Ranch at 1392 East Palomar St. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones and more.

