Newport News, VA

The James Apartments In Williamsburg Filling Up Quickly

WILLIAMSBURG – To realize how well-received the new The James on Merrimac Trail apartments have been, one needs to look at its occupancy. “There may be a couple of units (available),” said Richard Souter, a partner with developer WVS Companies out of Richmond. “But we’re basically fully occupied.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Veterans and Medicare

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you a veteran and need help navigating the Medicare enrollment?. Chenequa Avelino and Andrew Zinkievich are both veterans and they are both from Humana Healthcare. They break down what you need to know about choosing your 2022 Medicare plan. The annual enrollment period runs...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Navy aims to buy 5 Columbia-class submarines as a block

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — When the Navy eventually replaces the aging Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, it will be with the upcoming Columbia-class subs. Those new ones are built in part at Newport News Shipbuilding, in a special teaming arrangement with General Dynamic Electric Boat in Connecticut -- similar to what the two companies have done for years with the Virginia-class attack submarines.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Newport News: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Newport News, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Newport News Virginia. Located in Hampton Roads, Newport News is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The city has a population of 186,247. It is the fifth most populous city in Virginia and the 140th most populous city in the United States.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC12

Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like Virginia got a small taste of victory after 146,000 tickets sold won prizes. Including a ticket that won $150,000 in Monday night’s drawing. Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.
VIRGINIA STATE

