FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
NBC12
Va. family says safety is at risk because of Facebook puppy scam
NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - A woman in New Kent fears for her family’s safety after a hacker took over her mother’s Facebook account. Amy Jackson called 12 On Your Side after dealing with the scammer for about a month. On the fake account, listed as “Teresa Jackson...
5 displaced after mobile home fire on Baldwin Place in Newport News
Crews responded to a residential fire in Newport News early Friday morning.
New stores opening at Williamsburg outlet mall
Just in time for an uptick in holiday shopping, the Williamsburg Premium Outlets has announced the addition of several new stores.
Powerball ticket bought in Newport News wins 50K
According to a press release, the winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven located at 13307 Warwick Blvd.
peninsulachronicle.com
The James Apartments In Williamsburg Filling Up Quickly
WILLIAMSBURG – To realize how well-received the new The James on Merrimac Trail apartments have been, one needs to look at its occupancy. “There may be a couple of units (available),” said Richard Souter, a partner with developer WVS Companies out of Richmond. “But we’re basically fully occupied.”
Virginia Center Commons permanently closes, mall to hold furniture sale
Virginia Center Commons closed its doors permanently on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The mall's closure is part of Henrico County's redevelopment plans.
SNJB offers E-ZPass free toll weekend to celebrate 10th anniversary
According to a press release, the toll-free weekend will take place Nov. 5th and 6th and extends to two-axle vehicles with valid E-ZPass accounts.
13newsnow.com
Locals react to 'Something in the Water' returning to Virginia Beach in 2023
The festival is set for April 28-30, 2023. Passes will go on sale at noon on November 5.
Local pharmacies handle prescription pill shortage
The FDA announced shortages of Adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit disorder and narcolepsy, and of Amoxicillin, a popular antibiotic.
WAVY News 10
Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
Pharrell 'negotiating deal' with Norfolk on Military Circle Mall redevelopment
NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is in initial discussions with Pharrell Williams and his group, the Wellness Circle, on their proposal to redevelop Military Circle Mall, City Manager Chip Filer confirmed Tuesday afternoon. Filer said in a statement that the parties are negotiating terms of a deal...
Two Virginia residents charged with brazenly attempting home invasion in New Jersey
Two Virginia residents are behind bars in Monmouth County, New Jersey for their alleged roles in a brazen attempt at a home invasion and robbery in Marlboro Township earlier this year. Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton, Virginia and Lauren McNeil, 24, of Newport News, Virginia stand accused of orchestrating a...
WAVY News 10
Veterans and Medicare
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you a veteran and need help navigating the Medicare enrollment?. Chenequa Avelino and Andrew Zinkievich are both veterans and they are both from Humana Healthcare. They break down what you need to know about choosing your 2022 Medicare plan. The annual enrollment period runs...
13newsnow.com
Navy aims to buy 5 Columbia-class submarines as a block
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — When the Navy eventually replaces the aging Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, it will be with the upcoming Columbia-class subs. Those new ones are built in part at Newport News Shipbuilding, in a special teaming arrangement with General Dynamic Electric Boat in Connecticut -- similar to what the two companies have done for years with the Virginia-class attack submarines.
Enrollment for toll relief now open
Toll relief has officially expanded to benefit more Downtown and Midtown tunnel drivers. Starting Tuesday, eligible residents can now enroll in the Toll Relief Program.
Something in the Water coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023
Something In the Water is set to make a return to Virginia Beach in 2023.
nomadlawyer.org
Newport News: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Newport News, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Newport News Virginia. Located in Hampton Roads, Newport News is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The city has a population of 186,247. It is the fifth most populous city in Virginia and the 140th most populous city in the United States.
Va. Beach Historic 1760s Home Becomes Veterinary Clinic
Virginia’s carefully-preserved colonial history means that there is a surprising number of circa-1700s homes that still exist, full of architectural details and original wood floors. But we’ve never heard of one operating as a modern veterinary clinic. In Virginia Beach, that’s about to change. Come next year, the...
NBC12
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like Virginia got a small taste of victory after 146,000 tickets sold won prizes. Including a ticket that won $150,000 in Monday night’s drawing. Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.
