Variety

Jane’s Addiction Cancel String of Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell Injury

Jane’s Addiction has pulled out of five shows they were scheduled to play on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to frontman Perry Farrell’s unspecified injury. In a statement uploaded by the band on social media, Farrell explained he had sustained an injury “that resulted in my inability to perform” after their Madison Square Garden gig on Oct. 19. “I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” the vocalist wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well...
American Songwriter

Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again

Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
Rolling Stone

Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Rock Crossover Performance of Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Over 30 years after they brought then-up-and-comers Nirvana on the road for the Blood Sugar Sex Magik tour, Red Hot Chili Peppers performed a cover of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” during a benefit concert for the Silverlake Conservatory of Music over the weekend. The epic rock crossover marks the first time the band has performed the iconic single all together, with guitarist John Frusciante having covered it on his own in the past. Leading the band through the first verse with his face obstructed by a neon fishnet shirt, Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis threw it to Frusciante for the...
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies

The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Guitar World Magazine

Zakk Wylde says replicating Dimebag Darrell’s playing style is impossible: “It's like if Randy Rhoads played Eruption, it would sound like Randy, not Eddie Van Halen”

The Black Label Society axeman revealed the biggest challenges he's faced preparing for the upcoming Pantera tribute shows – and how using Dimebag’s gear will help his cause. Earlier this year, the guitar world looked on in anticipation when it was confirmed that Pantera’s surviving members Phil Anselmo...
Loudwire

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Picks the 3 Metal Albums That Impacted Her the Most

Despite releasing their first album in 2009, Halestorm have actually been around since the late '90s, so they've witnessed a lot of changes in heavy music over the years. During an interview with Sweden's RockSverige, frontwoman Lzzy Hale named the three metal albums that have impacted her the most throughout her career.
The Independent

Equipment from Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts to go under the hammer in US

Music equipment used at the two recent concerts in tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins are due to go up for auction.A collection of guitars, cymbals and drum skins, signed by musicians who performed at the gigs including Dave Grohl and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, will form part of the sale.The concerts took place in September, one at London’s Wembley Arena and the second at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.Like the two events, proceeds from the sale, organised by Julien’s Auctions, will be split between the charities Music Support and MusiCares, which help musicians in times of...
