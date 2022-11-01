Read full article on original website
Jane’s Addiction Cancel String of Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell Injury
Jane’s Addiction has pulled out of five shows they were scheduled to play on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to frontman Perry Farrell’s unspecified injury. In a statement uploaded by the band on social media, Farrell explained he had sustained an injury “that resulted in my inability to perform” after their Madison Square Garden gig on Oct. 19. “I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” the vocalist wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well...
Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Meeting David Lee Roth: 'What's Wrong With Him?'
Ozzy had questions about David Lee Roth when the two first met in 1978.
Why The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ ‘Stunned’ David Crosby
David Crosby of Crosby, Stills & Nash said Paul McCartney wrote The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" because different kinds of drugs opened his mind.
D.H. Peligro, drummer for 'Dead Kennedys,' 'Red Hot Chili Peppers' dead at 63
Longtime drummer of rock band Dead Kennedys, D.H. Peligro is dead at 63, the group announced on their Twitter. Peligro, born Darren Henley, passed away from "trauma to his head from an accidental fall" in his home in Los Angeles on October 28. Peligro, who had drummed for other bands,...
Ozzy Osbourne once covered a hotel room in the blood of a dismembered shark because he’s Ozzy Osbourne
Tony Iommi recalls the time former Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne pulled a bizarre, bloody stunt involving a sea creature
Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again
Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
Brian Johnson couldn't watch Axl Rose perform with AC/DC
Singer says seeing Guns N' Roses man take his place was too difficult
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
Watch Iggy Pop, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith team up on new single Frenzy
"Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood" says former Stooges leader Iggy Pop of his new single Frenzy
Meet Elegant Weapons, the new Judas Priest/Pantera/Rainbow supergroup
Faulkner, Romero, Brown & Travis: not a high-powered law firm, but metal's newest supergroup, coming our way in 2023
‘Abbey Road’ Was the Only Original Beatles Album Cover to Lack 2 Notable Features
‘Abbey Road’ is an iconic Beatles album cover and it is unique because it lacks two features seen on other covers for the band’s albums
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
Remembering the time Primus performed a slap-bass version of Metallica's Master Of Puppets in the 90s and sent everyone into a funk-metal frenzy
Primus frontman Les Claypool once slapped out Master Of Puppets on his bass at a 1994 show - and it ruled
Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Rock Crossover Performance of Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’
Over 30 years after they brought then-up-and-comers Nirvana on the road for the Blood Sugar Sex Magik tour, Red Hot Chili Peppers performed a cover of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” during a benefit concert for the Silverlake Conservatory of Music over the weekend. The epic rock crossover marks the first time the band has performed the iconic single all together, with guitarist John Frusciante having covered it on his own in the past. Leading the band through the first verse with his face obstructed by a neon fishnet shirt, Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis threw it to Frusciante for the...
John Lennon Said The Beatles Were ‘More Intellectual’ Than the Bee Gees
John Lennon compared The Beatles and the Bee Gees before saying "the middle classes" only started listening to the Fab Four after the publication of a certain article.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Guitar World Magazine
Zakk Wylde says replicating Dimebag Darrell’s playing style is impossible: “It's like if Randy Rhoads played Eruption, it would sound like Randy, not Eddie Van Halen”
The Black Label Society axeman revealed the biggest challenges he's faced preparing for the upcoming Pantera tribute shows – and how using Dimebag’s gear will help his cause. Earlier this year, the guitar world looked on in anticipation when it was confirmed that Pantera’s surviving members Phil Anselmo...
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Picks the 3 Metal Albums That Impacted Her the Most
Despite releasing their first album in 2009, Halestorm have actually been around since the late '90s, so they've witnessed a lot of changes in heavy music over the years. During an interview with Sweden's RockSverige, frontwoman Lzzy Hale named the three metal albums that have impacted her the most throughout her career.
Equipment from Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts to go under the hammer in US
Music equipment used at the two recent concerts in tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins are due to go up for auction.A collection of guitars, cymbals and drum skins, signed by musicians who performed at the gigs including Dave Grohl and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, will form part of the sale.The concerts took place in September, one at London’s Wembley Arena and the second at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.Like the two events, proceeds from the sale, organised by Julien’s Auctions, will be split between the charities Music Support and MusiCares, which help musicians in times of...
7 Underrated Led Zeppelin Songs From Deep in the Band’s Catalog
These underrated Led Zeppelin songs prove the band's excellent deep cuts came throughout their career.
