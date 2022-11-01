ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome News-Tribune

Supreme Court's conservatives appear ready to end college affirmative action

By Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS, David G. Savage, Los Angeles Times
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMlxL_0iuLETqj00
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, shown in March, spoke in defense of affirmative action during Monday’s arguments. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority sounded skeptical of affirmative action during arguments Monday, questioning why universities should be able to continue using race as a factor in deciding who they admit.

The justices were clearly divided as they heard challenges to the admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The six conservatives said the court in the past had upheld race-based admissions policies as a temporary measure, not permanent. In their comments and questions, they said it may be time for such policies to end.

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh said the court recognized “racial classifications are potentially dangerous and must have an end point. ... Are we there yet?” he asked.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett said she too was concerned about “the end point.” She asked an attorney representing UNC, “Would you defend this in 2040?”

“It never ends,” said Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., because universities have said that “race matters.”

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch said the Civil Rights Act of 1964 states that universities receiving federal funds may not discriminate based on race or ethnicity. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. have been steady opponents of college policies that use race.

But the court’s three liberals argued that affirmative action has been necessary and remains so.

Justice Elena Kagan said the nation’s top universities need racial diversity on campus. These schools are “pipelines to leadership in our society. ... I thought that part of what it meant to be an American is that our institutions are reflective of who we are in all our variety.”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson strongly defended considering a student’s race as one factor in weighing their applications.

Why would universities consider “all of the other background personal considerations, but not race?” she said.

She said it would be a mistake and maybe discriminatory if the high court barred the use of race entirely. She cited a hypothetical example of two students from North Carolina who apply for admission to “honor my family’s legacy.”

The first student says generations of his family graduated from UNC, and the second says her ancestors were enslaved and “never had a chance to attend this venerable institution.”

“Now, as I understand your no-race-conscious admissions rule, these two applicants would have a dramatically different opportunity to tell their family stories and to have them count,” she said. The first applicant could point to his family legacy as a reason to admit him, while the second would be “bound up with race” and not count, she said.

Boston attorney Patrick Strawbridge, representing those seeking to strike down affirmative action, said students of all races can tell their family’s history, but their race should not decide whether they are admitted or not.

“The question is, is that (race) a basis to make decisions about admission of students who are born in 2003? And I don’t think that it necessarily is,” he replied.

The challengers were asking the court to overturn its past rulings that upheld limited affirmative action in college admissions.

Lawyers for the two universities urged the court to stick with its precedents and preserve affirmative action. They were joined by U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar.

Prelogar said a ruling in favor of the challengers would lead a to sharp drop in “racial diversity at many of our nation’s leading institutions,” including corporate America and the nation’s military.

More than 40 years ago, the high court said colleges and universities had a “compelling interest” in having a diverse student body that included Black people, Latinos and Native Americans. And that goal justified using race as a “plus factor” in admissions.

But the court’s conservatives have never agreed with that view of the law. Instead, they have argued the Constitution’s guarantee of “equal protection” as well as the civil rights laws of the 1960s forbid the use of race or ethnicity as a basis for discriminating among students who are seeking admission.

During Monday’s argument, it appeared the six conservative justices would vote against Harvard and UNC because both schools use race in their admissions policies in order to achieve campus diversity. But it was unclear whether the six agree on what comes next.

Can the universities adopt a “race-conscious” policy that seeks to enroll more Black and Latino students by using targeted recruitment and financial aid? Several justices said such a policy makes good sense, even if it is not entirely “race neutral.”

What about relying on essays by students that give extra credit to those who have overcome hardships, including growing up in a low-income neighborhood? That too seemed to have solid support.

The conservative challengers who sued Harvard argued the university should do away with its policy of preferences for children of graduates and big donors — most of whom tend to be white and affluent — and instead devote more time and money to enrolling talented students who come from low-income families, including Black people and Latinos.

Lawyers said Harvard said the university is doing both and does not plan to change.

The justices — conservative and liberal — liked the idea of judging students as individuals through a process that educators call “holistic review.” But they were not entirely in agreement on what that would mean in practice.

The chief justice asked about whether students could seek special consideration if they wrote about their African American heritage.

“If all of a sudden the number of essays that talk about the experience of being an African American in society rises dramatically, will the consequences of that be the same” as giving students credit for being Black, he asked.

Looking ahead, Kavanaugh said the court may struggle to decide what qualifies as a “race-neutral” policy.

Both sides in the cases cited the experience of the University of California after the 1996 ballot measure that prohibited using race or ethnicity in admissions.

The liberals noted the enrollment of Black and Latino students fell sharply at UCLA and UC Berkeley, but conservatives said the UC campuses have succeeded in achieving diversity by making extra efforts to recruit and support students who came from families and high schools in lower-income areas.

The justices will meet privately later this week to debate and vote on the outcome in the two cases, Students for Fair Admission vs. UNC and SFFA vs. Harvard. Jackson will participate in the first case only after recusing herself from the second one because she served on Harvard’s board of overseers.

It will probably be many months before the justices hand down a written decision.

———

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says he doesn’t have a ‘clue’ what diversity means as Supreme Court takes aim at affirmative action

Nearly 20 years ago, the US Supreme Court determined that universities may consider race in their admissions process in an effort to achieve a more diverse campus.But on 31 October, Justice Clarence Thomas – part of the conservative majority on the nine-member court – said he does not have a “clue” what diversity means, while conservative justices repeatedly doubted whether universities would reach an “endpoint” in race-conscious admissions.The 2003 decision in Grutter v Bollinger affirmed that universities can consider race as a factor in the admissions process, upholding decades of precedent to diversify student bodies and expose distinct perspectives...
Fox News

Justice Thomas rejects lawyer’s rationale for using race in admissions for diversity: 'Don't put much stock'

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday dismissed an argument from a lawyer defending race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions and said that he doesn't give much weight to the idea that diversity automatically creates better outcomes. During arguments involving admissions policies at the University of North Carolina (UNC),...
VIRGINIA STATE
Mother Jones

The Supreme Court Is Set to Kill Affirmative Action. Just Not for Rich White Kids.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. When he was eight years old, Michael Wang decided he wanted to go to Harvard. “I don’t know if it’s the Asian stereotype,” he told me, “but I saw it as an avenue to social mobility.” Though he wouldn’t have thought of it in these terms when he was eight, Michael meant the sort of upper-echelon mobility familiar to graduates of elite colleges. Specifically, he wanted to be a neurosurgeon. Because he was that sort of kid, he read several peer-reviewed articles about cloning and checked the authors’ credentials. When he saw that many of the researchers had gone to Harvard, he knew that was the college for him.
UNION CITY, CA
Vox

The Supreme Court discovers that ending affirmative action is hard

The Supreme Court spent an inordinate amount of time on Monday hearing arguments in two cases about affirmative action in university admissions. Virtually nothing said in those arguments is likely to change the final outcome. The six justices appointed by Republican presidents appeared determined from the beginning to implement the...
TEXAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Affirmative action’s use in higher ed hangs in balance at Supreme Court

The future of affirmative action in higher education hangs in the balance as the Supreme Court on Monday hears arguments over race-conscious admissions policies at two prestigious universities. Harvard and the University of North Carolina (UNC) will be defending their use of race — as one of many admissions criteria...
Newsweek

How Affirmative Action Really Works | Opinion

Throughout their history, Yale and other elite, "white only" colleges and professional schools across the country did not admit Black people. However, in the 1960's, to comply with federal law, those white-only colleges took "affirmative action" to address their history of racial segregation.
ARKANSAS STATE
Reason.com

A Remarkable Moment at Oral Argument in the UNC Affirmative Action Case

JUSTICE KAVANAUGH: How are applicants from Middle Eastern countries classified from Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Egypt and the like?. MR. PARK: My understanding is that just like other situations where they might not fit within the particular boxes on the common application, that we rely on self-reporting and we would ask—you know, they can volunteer their particular country of origin.
ALASKA STATE
MSNBC

Supreme Court’s affirmative action cases are a crash course in gaslighting

In the several decades that Republicans have tried to federally outlaw race-conscious school admissions policies that help diversify college campuses, their arguments haven’t gotten any stronger. But times have changed, and Republicans see new opportunity in a Supreme Court that’s chock-full of like-minded conservatives eager to roll back efforts...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Jeremiah Poff says many expect affirmative action to be overruled in 2023

One nonprofit group is working hard to overturn a precedent that allows colleges to use race as a factor when considering applications. If the Supreme Court rules along ideological lines, as many expect, schools will no longer have that option, and there could be consequences, according to the Washington Examiner's education reporter Jeremiah Poff.
The Atlantic

The End of Affirmative Action Would Be a Disaster

In 1961, at the height of the civil-rights era, President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order designed to improve access to opportunity for Black Americans. Government contractors were compelled to “take affirmative action to ensure that applicants are employed, and employees are treated during employment, without regard to their race, creed, color, or national origin.” Six decades on, Americans remain divided over affirmative action. Some believe we do not have enough of it; others believe we have too much of it. And now the debate is about to get even more contentious.
The Hill

Military leaders: Affirmative action is a national security imperative

Of the many issues raised by the contentious affirmative action cases that will be heard by the Supreme Court on Oct. 31, national security would not seem to be among them. Yet that is precisely what a distinguished group of former military leaders argue in an extraordinary friend-of-the-court brief supporting the affirmative action programs of Harvard and the University of North Carolina.
MICHIGAN STATE
POLITICO

The Supreme Court’s affirmative action showdown over college admissions

RACE-CONSCIOUS ADMISSIONS SHOWDOWN — The Supreme Court today will consider unraveling decades of precedent that have allowed colleges to use race in admissions to diversity their campuses. — Starting at 10 a.m., justices will hear arguments in two cases brought forward by Students for Fair Admissions against Harvard University...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

How America Has Changed Since the First Affirmative-Action Case

This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Question of the Week. If you were in charge of...
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
2K+
Followers
781
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy