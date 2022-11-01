Lockheed Martin recently awarded Berwyn-based Triumph Group an agreement to manufacture the brake valve assembly for the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft.

The agreement was awarded to TRIUMPH’s Actuation Products & Services business.

“TRIUMPH is very pleased to continue our long-standing position as the OEM for the Lockheed Martin F-16 brake manifold assembly,” Mike Boland, TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services president, said. “The F-16 is one of the most proven and mission-capable aircraft in use today for countries around the world, and TRIUMPH is proud to continue our role on the program by providing production hardware and operational support for the global fleet.”

Work will be performed at TRIUMPH’s facility in Valencia, Calif.

TRIUMPH’s Actuation Products & Services business designs, develops, manufactures, and supports complex electro-hydraulic and mechanical systems and equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. It services customers around the world from 10 manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Products include actuators, control valves, motors, pumps, reservoirs, and a wide range of mechanical controls for commercial and military aircraft.

TRIUMPH designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls aerospace and defense systems and components for the global aviation industry, including commercial aircraft operators, the military, and original equipment manufacturers.

The post Triumph Group to manufacture brake valve for Lockheed Martin’s assembly of F-16 aircraft appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report .