Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution

By Melina Druga
Pennsylvania Business Report
 3 days ago
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved PECO’s $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates.

PECO is Pennsylvania’s largest electric and natural gas utility, serving nearly 1.7 million electric customers and more than 545,000 natural gas customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. Its rate increase will be used to offer an additional $500,000 small business grant program to qualifying small businesses and to invest more than $300 million annually on infrastructure to modernize and enhance the natural gas system.

“We are committed to delivering safe, reliable, affordable, and clean natural gas service for our customers across southeastern Pennsylvania and are pleased to have arrived at a balanced settlement with our stakeholders,” PECO President and CEO Mike Innocenzo said. “We know bill increases of any kind can be tough and recognize prices are higher overall nationwide, however, the investments included in this filing will support our commitment to providing the critical energy service our customers rely on every day.”

The average residential customer bill would increase by approximately 9 percent, or approximately $8.56 per month, according to the PUC-approved settlement, while the average small commercial customer bill would increase by approximately 4.8 percent, or approximately $20.30 per month.

The new rates take effect on Jan. 1.

