ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Legislation supporting workers, environmental issues goes to Wolf for signature

By Liz Carey
Pennsylvania Business Report
Pennsylvania Business Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n3lx5_0iuLE3EK00

A bill designed to address orphaned oil and gas wells has passed the state legislature.

State Rep. Jim Struzzi (R-Indiana) introduced H.B. 2528, which would allow any Pennsylvania company to bid for contracts awarded by the Department of Environmental Protection to pug oil and gas wells, regardless of the size of the business. The legislation addresses decades-old environmental problems, Struzzi said, and provides jobs for Pennsylvania.

“For far too long, we have basically ignored our orphaned oil and gas wells, which now number somewhere in excess of 200,000, and simply relied on the Department of Environmental Protection, which reduced the list by only 20 over the last two years,” said Struzzi. “Aggravating the situation is local companies who could be addressing the problem being ignored in favor of out-of-state entities, which is a slap in the face to the Pennsylvania worker.”

Struzzi said the legislation would ensure that Pennsylvania companies don’t lose out to out-of-state companies for well-plugging contracts due to arbitrary size requirements. Struzzi said amendments to the bill made in the Senate put the legislation in line with federal guidelines for funding opportunities. Additionally, the legislation increased grant amounts so they could adequately compensate workers with prevailing wages.

“Pennsylvania well-plugging companies deserve a fair shake when it comes to the more than $400 million headed our way from the federal government and targeted at resolving the problem,” Struzzi said. “This is a pro-jobs, pro-small business, and pro-Pennsylvania bill that needs to find its way into law. Gov. Tom Wolf can make that happen.”

The bill passed unanimously in the House, as well as passing in the Senate, and headed to Gov. Wolf’s desk on Oct. 27 for his signature.

The post Legislation supporting workers, environmental issues goes to Wolf for signature appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report .

Comments / 0

Related
Pennsylvania Business Report

New $9M low-interest loans will support job growth, business growth in five Pennsylvania counties

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced more than $9 million in low-interest loans on Wednesday, saying they will support business growth in five counties. The loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), are expected to help businesses create and retain nearly 300 jobs. “My administration and I remain committed to supporting growing businesses across the […] The post New $9M low-interest loans will support job growth, business growth in five Pennsylvania counties appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Senate committee reviews legislation to make PhilaPort a liquified natural gas export terminal

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Senate’s Environmental and Energy Resources Committee heard testimony about legislation that would look into making the Port of Philadelphia a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal. The legislation, authored by state Rep. Martina White (R-Philadelphia), would create a task force to study the issue. The task force would not only look […] The post Senate committee reviews legislation to make PhilaPort a liquified natural gas export terminal appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Legislation creates regulatory framework for automated vehicle technology

Legislation providing a regulatory framework for the testing and deployment of automated vehicle technology moved to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk Thursday for his signature. The state lags in job creation in the tech and innovation industry, partially because of unaccommodating public policy, according to a Brookings Institution report. House Bill 2398 aligns Pennsylvania with more […] The post Legislation creates regulatory framework for automated vehicle technology appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved PECO’s $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. PECO is Pennsylvania’s largest electric and natural gas utility, serving nearly 1.7 million electric customers and more than 545,000 natural gas customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. Its rate increase will be used to offer an additional $500,000 small business […] The post Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Revenues from Pennsylvania natural gas expected to set record high in 2022, report says

Natural gas revenues in Pennsylvania are estimated to reach a record $275 million in 2022, according to a report from the Independent Fiscal Office (IFO) released Tuesday. The report on impact fees estimated 2022’s Impact Fee Revenue and Distributions will see a 17 percent increase ($40 million) over 2019 due to rising prices and more […] The post Revenues from Pennsylvania natural gas expected to set record high in 2022, report says appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Koppers closes on purchase of Missouri company

Koppers, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pittsburgh-based Koppers Holdings, recently closed on its acquisition of Gross & Janes Co., a Missouri-based independent supplier of untreated railroad crossties. Gross & Janes is headquartered in Kirkwood, Mo., and has operations in Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas. In 2021, it reported approximately $50 million in annual sales. “I’m glad to […] The post Koppers closes on purchase of Missouri company appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
MISSOURI STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Manufacturers’ Wage, Salary Survey shows continued demand for skilled labor

The Manufacturers’ Association, based in York, Pa., found in its recent Annual Manufacturing Wage & Salary report that skilled and hourly positions in South Central PA and Northern MD are still in demand to meet customer demand for orders and replace the retiring workforce. The 20th annual survey showed that manufacturers expect to increase employment […] The post Manufacturers’ Wage, Salary Survey shows continued demand for skilled labor appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
YORK, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania Senate approves tax credit program to attract new investment

Legislation aimed at making new resources available to businesses as a way to attract major new investments to Pennsylvania and spur job growth was presented to Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday after Senate passage earlier this week. H.B. 1059 would establish the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy (PA EDGE) tax credit program that […] The post Pennsylvania Senate approves tax credit program to attract new investment appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

State Senate advances legislation aiding farmers with agricultural product deliveries

The state Senate recently passed legislation assisting farmers with their home delivery of agricultural products. Senate Bill 736 amends Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes to permit farmers to transport agricultural products for home delivery without an additional commercial registration. Currently, farmers need both a farm registered vehicle and a commercial registration. “This legislation […] The post State Senate advances legislation aiding farmers with agricultural product deliveries appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Legislation would protect businesses from unemployment compensation tax increases

The General Assembly recently approved Senate Bill 1083, which now moves to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature. The bill includes a provision intended to protect small employers from unfair unemployment compensation (UC) tax increases. According to Department of Labor and Industry estimates, approximately 2,700 Pennsylvania employers could have their UC tax rate increase because […] The post Legislation would protect businesses from unemployment compensation tax increases appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Legislation would ensure blighted properties are torn down

The state House of Representatives recently approved legislation ensuring funding for the demolition of blighted properties. Senate Bill 439 would amend the Recorder of Deeds Fee Law of 1982 to provide additional county demolition funds. The act established county demolition funds, authorized a special deed and mortgage recording fee in certain counties, and established fees […] The post Legislation would ensure blighted properties are torn down appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania receives $244.9M of federal funding for mine reclamation

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide Pennsylvania with $244.9 million to reclaim abandoned mine lands. The state will use the funding for abandoned mine land remediation projects that reclaim unstable slopes, improve water quality by treating acid mine drainage, close dangerous mine shafts, and restore water supplies damaged by mining. The projects support jobs in […] The post Pennsylvania receives $244.9M of federal funding for mine reclamation appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Legislation would extend environmental liability protections to land banks

The Pennsylvania Senate recently advanced legislation that would amend the state’s Economic Development Agency, Fiduciary and Lender Environmental Liability Protection Act to extend environmental liability protections to land banks. Land banks are governmental entities that acquire vacant, abandoned, and foreclosed properties, often ones subject to environmental liability enforcement, to fight blight and support community redevelopment. […] The post Legislation would extend environmental liability protections to land banks appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Senate Environmental Committee advances several infrastructure, environmental bills, Sen. Yaw announces

The Pennsylvania Senate Committee on Environmental Resources and Energy approved several bills this week promoting fairness in drilling impact fee distribution and stream maintenance measures, state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said Tuesday. In addition to approving several House bills, the committee approved a bill, Senate Bill 1331, sponsored by Yaw, that bans natural gas development […] The post Senate Environmental Committee advances several infrastructure, environmental bills, Sen. Yaw announces appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Liquor board approves $1.8M in grants for Pennsylvania-made malt, brewed beverages

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) recently approved $1.8 million in grants for 21 projects within the beer industry across the commonwealth. Under Act 39 of 2016, the PLCB can approve up to $1 million annually for the development and marketing of the Pennsylvania beer industry and an additional up to $1 million annually for […] The post Liquor board approves $1.8M in grants for Pennsylvania-made malt, brewed beverages appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Brookings: State government must guide Pennsylvania’s innovation-driven economic growth

Re-energizing Pennsylvania’s stagnant innovation economy will take more than a one-off investment, according to a newly released report from the Brookings Institution, as well as “catalytic steps” by the state government. “Having lost its focus on innovation in the last 15 years, the commonwealth needs to refocus on innovation as the best way to unlock […] The post Brookings: State government must guide Pennsylvania’s innovation-driven economic growth appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania coal communities to get $6.9M for economic development

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that coal communities in his state would receive more than $6.9 million for economic development projects. Wolf joined Gayle Machin, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and other Appalachian region governors to celebrate the commission’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) initiative which aims […] The post Pennsylvania coal communities to get $6.9M for economic development appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania waterways critical to state’s economic, energy growth, say panelists

Business and industry groups want to continue leveraging Pennsylvania’s rivers to encourage workforce development, energy growth, and economic development across the state, panelists said on Friday during a joint Pennsylvania Senate hearing. Members from both the Pennsylvania Senate Environmental Resources Energy Committee and the State Senate Labor and Industry Committee delved into the significance of […] The post Pennsylvania waterways critical to state’s economic, energy growth, say panelists appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

State seeks marketing campaigns for hemp products

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development recently opened the application period for proposals from nonprofit marketing and promotion organizations for projects aimed at increasing sales, export or consumer awareness of hemp products. To qualify, projects must have started on or after July 1 and be completed on or before June 30, 2023. Projects […] The post State seeks marketing campaigns for hemp products appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

B. Braun Medical receives $72,500 state grant

The state recently awarded B. Braun Medical, an infusion therapy and pharmacy products company, a $72,500 grant to fund a medical plastics waste recycling pilot project in the Lehigh Valley. Funding will help offset the cost of purchasing recycling collection equipment, preparing a third-party project evaluation report, and project administration. The project will take nonhazardous […] The post B. Braun Medical receives $72,500 state grant appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania Business Report

224
Followers
232
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Pennsylvania Business Report, a publication of Macallan Communications, is your daily must-read source for news about the latest business and policy developments that serve as a catalyst for economic growth in the state of Pennsylvania. Our team of experienced journalists deliver topical articles on issues that shape the business climate and impact the wide array of industries and businesses operating in Pennsylvania today.

 https://www.pennbizreport.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy