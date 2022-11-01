A sturdy corduroy here, an unshapely cardigan there, perhaps a slip-on school shoe or a crocheted bonnet: Cormio has bucked Milan’s obsession with libidinal glamour ever since it emerged in 2016. But the brand has only recently entered into fashion consciousness, with its frumpish take on adolescence (all sensible skirts and scrawled-on hosiery in sickly combinations of pumpkins and purples) chiming with the likes of Kiko Kostadinov and Chopova Lowena. “I take a lot of inspiration from ‘hideous’ things, and I like to find the comedy in trying to make them feel ‘right’ again,” says Jezabelle Cormio, who was born in New York and grew up in Rome, before heading to Antwerp to study fashion in her early twenties… an experience she describes as “like a mix between RuPaul’s Drag Race and military boot camp.”

1 DAY AGO