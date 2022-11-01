Read full article on original website
Allure
Rihanna's Butt-Length Curls and Every Other Work of Hair Art at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
Sound the alarms — the one and only Rihanna is back on the red carpet! The star attended the world premiere of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel and we are so happy to see her and her effortlessly cool style once more. RiRi, who...
'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley is the new queen of daring fashion, from see-through shirts to cutout dresses
From neon outfits to sheer dresses, here are the most daring looks "Sex Education" star Simone Ashley has worn so far.
PopSugar
Lori Harvey Styled a Plunging Hooded Dress With Heels For Beyoncé's Party
Welcoming an A-list group to Yoyo Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. came together to close out Fashion Month in style on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Lori Harvey arrived looking like an Alaïa muse in an archival hooded draped dress in burgundy. Pulled from the label's 1984 archives, it was the perfect match for Harvey's sultry and effortlessly chic style. Featuring a plunging neckline, an open back, and a figure-sculpting skirt, the design ranks high on the list of most memorable looks from the evening. The Skn by LH founder exuded a mysterious air with large, black cat-eye sunglasses and opted for gold YSL bangles and rose-gold hoops as finishing accessories. She carried a small Hermès Kelly bag, which matched her black René Caovilla wrap sandals.
Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year
Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
Paris Hilton Embodies Barbiecore in Corset Dresses, Bodysuits & Slick Heels for InStyle Spain’s October Issue
Paris Hilton brought Barbiecore to life for InStyle Spain‘s October issue. The “Simple Life” star posed for The Morelli Brothers’ lens for her cover shot, wearing a light pink Versace dress. The ensemble referenced both Barbie’s own all-pink wardrobe — a top trend today, dubbed “Barbiecore” — as well as her viral Versace bridal ensemble at the brand’s spring 2023 fashion show. The sleek number featured a low neckline, corset boning and a single gold Medusa medallion accent on its strap. Completing Hilton’s ensemble were sparkling Swarovski crystal bracelets and a collar necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by InStyle España...
Dazed
Jezabelle Cormio is creating frumpy fashions for anarchic teens
A sturdy corduroy here, an unshapely cardigan there, perhaps a slip-on school shoe or a crocheted bonnet: Cormio has bucked Milan’s obsession with libidinal glamour ever since it emerged in 2016. But the brand has only recently entered into fashion consciousness, with its frumpish take on adolescence (all sensible skirts and scrawled-on hosiery in sickly combinations of pumpkins and purples) chiming with the likes of Kiko Kostadinov and Chopova Lowena. “I take a lot of inspiration from ‘hideous’ things, and I like to find the comedy in trying to make them feel ‘right’ again,” says Jezabelle Cormio, who was born in New York and grew up in Rome, before heading to Antwerp to study fashion in her early twenties… an experience she describes as “like a mix between RuPaul’s Drag Race and military boot camp.”
Zoe Saldaña Slips On Louboutin Pumps & Leather Dress for ‘From Scratch’ Special Screening
Zoe Saldaña made a sleek choice to attend Netflix’s “From Scratch” special screening in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Avatar” actress modeled a skin-toned hue leather dress from Fendi’s fall 2022 couture collection. The fitted dress featured a sweetheart neckline and an A-line skirt. She accessorized with a set of EF Collection mini huggie earrings featuring 0.26 carats of diamond and covered in 14k gold. Saldaña also added a couple more sparkling details with an assortment of gold rings from the diamond company Vrai. The actress kept it monochrome with her footwear. Saldaña wore brown Christain Louboutin pumps to complete her look. The...
Angela Bassett Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Embellished Pamella Roland Dress for Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Angela Bassett arrived at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Nov. 1, wearing a form-fitting white dress. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress wore a custom white evening dress with tulle and a crystal-embellished neckline by Pamella Roland. More from WWDCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsWIF Honors Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Journalists Who Broke the Harvey Weinstein Story and More She accessorized the look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings from Gismondi 1754 Jewelry, diamond rings from Nicole Rose Jewelry and a stack of diamond bracelets. She also...
Billy Porter Makes a Dramatic Entrance in Corset Jacket with Thin Gold Chains & Invisible Heels at Lady Gaga’s Dom Pérignon Party
Billy Porter was a fashionably fierce force while celebrating the release of two limited edition champagne bottles with Dom Pérignon at the impressive architectural Sheats Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles on Thursday. The “Pose” actor made a dramatic entrance at the event. Porter appeared on the scene in a...
rubiconline.com
It’s time to hold artists accountable for their damaging actions
Popular public figures span every talent and profession – politicians, athletes, performers, and artists. The list goes on. However, when it comes to the power of fame and international impact, these cherished celebrities and their actions can cause severe emotional pain and confusion. Kanye West, one of the most...
The Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
The Queen Has Arrived: 7 Times Angela Bassett Served Us Royal Fashion
Angela Bassett's style on the red carpet of the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' world premiere is a reminder of all the times she's slayed.
Keke Palmer Pops in Pink Tulle Minidress & Bow-Strap Stiletto Heels at Time 100 Next Gala
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Keke Palmer looked pretty in pink at the Time 100 Next Gala on Tuesday night. Held at the Second Floor in New York City, the event celebrated some of the most influential rising stars and public figures in their fields.
Camila Cabello Masters Grunge Style in Plaid Dress & 6-Inch Heels for ‘The Voice’ Knockout Rounds
Camila Cabello went grunge-style for the first day of the knockout rounds for “The Voice,” which aired last night on NBC. The “Havana” singer is one of the coaches on Season 22 of the singing competition show alongside Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend. Cabello...
Chloë Grace Moretz Pops in Hot Pink ’80s Sweater, Sheer Skirt & Louboutins for ‘The Peripheral’ Screening
Chloë Grace Moretz took ’80s inspiration to new heights for a special London screening of her new sci-fi series, “The Peripheral.” The show, which Moretz stars in alongside Jack Reynor, Gary Carr and Adelind Horan, premieres on Amazon’s Prime Video platform on Oct. 21. While hitting the red carpet at the Odeon Luxe West End for the occasion, the “Greta” actress wore a cropped neon pink sweater with a crewneck silhouette. Adding to the piece’s elegance were lace knit patterns, as well as thinly ribbed hems and cuffs. This was layered over matte black tights, a black striped leotard, and a...
The 2 Artists Shania Twain Thinks Are ‘The Epitome of Vocal Soul’
Shania Twain has expressed her admiration for many artists over the years. Two artists in particular she lauds as "the epitome of vocal soul."
Dressing Harry Styles: How ‘My Policeman’ Costume Designer Annie Symons Created Swimsuits and Bobby Outfits for the Star
To belt or not to belt? That was the question bedeviling Annie Symons, the costume designer of Amazon’s “My Policeman,” when it came to outfitting Harry Styles. In the film, streaming Nov. 4, the pop star plays Tom, a gay constable forced into a loveless marriage in 1950s Brighton. And, you see, it turns out that police officers at the time didn’t wear belts, which was a little bit of a problem for Symons. “I needed Tom to look young, svelte and handsome and prior to introducing a belt, policemen looked a bit like navy blue tree trunks,” says Symons. “I had...
Juicy Couture Is Staging A Y2K-Inspired Comeback With An Unexpected Collaboration
Silly Bandz, Disney Channel Original Movies, non-functional belts slung over low-rise jeans, and frosted hair tips. What do all of these things have in common? You guessed it, they're all famous trends of the 2000s (via Elle). For millennials, looking back at some of these style trends can give you those warm feelings of nostalgia — and if you were a fashion enthusiast way back when, one brand, in particular, might come to mind when you think of the 2000s: Juicy Couture.
In Style
The Shoe Brand Taking Over Hollywood Just Gave Its Best-Selling Styles an Ethereal Makeover
I’m not a floral-print person. My wardrobe is a sea of black clothing, with a few neutrals sprinkled in here and there that I’ll reach for on days I’m feeling, well, adventurous. I don’t own a single blossom-patterned piece, but that’s all about to change thanks to a new collaboration that actually makes me want to plant some flora into my rotation. (Too much? I don’t think so.)
Simone Biles Elevates Daring Cowgirl Costume With Stiletto Boots for Halloween With Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles and her fiancée, NFL football player Johnathan Owens, brought the rodeo to Halloween this year. The Olympic gold medalist wore a cow print ensemble that featured a triangle bralette with detached long sleeves and fringe detailing. She added micro shorts to the look and fishnet stockings matching her leg garters. Biles accessorized with a silver pendant necklace and a black cowboy hat to the look. To match her southern hat, Biles slipped into a pair of black ankle boots. The shoes featured an almond toe and a stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches in height. The solid heels had...
