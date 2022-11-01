Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Large grass fire ignites north of Beatrice
BEATRICE - Crews from seven departments battled a large field fire in southeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon and evening....fanned out of control by strong south winds gusting to nearly 40 miles-per-hour. At abaout 4:00 p.m, a fire was reported having started in a ditch at S. 51st and Hickory Road, near...
News Channel Nebraska
Home damaged, no one injured in Omaha kitchen fire
OMAHA, Neb. - No one was injured in a Monday afternoon kitchen fire in Omaha. According to the Omaha Fire Department, firefighters knocked down the fire shortly before 5:00 p.m. The fire was first located on a kitchen counter before being quickly extinguished. The residents of the home were not...
KETV.com
'Everything was fully engulfed': Wind sends field fire surging across rural counties
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — A field fire jumps through three Nebraska counties Wednesday. Almost a dozen different fire departments responded to the blaze in Washington, Dodge and Burt counties. Firefighters said it was a red flag day for all three counties and while they don't know how this fire...
KETV.com
One person injured after being shocked by power line, taken to hospital with CPR in progress
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — One person was transported to a local hospital with CPR in progress after being shocked by a power line Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Around 4:20 p.m., one person was shocked near E Locust Street and N 22nd Street in Omaha, according to authorities. The...
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska woman may be in danger after disappearing without medication
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Endangered Missing Advisory is in effect across eastern Nebraska as of Thursday morning. Troopers are asking for the public’s help to bring Tiffany Harwood back home. They say the 21-year-old was last seen in Papillion on Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m. She’s about 5’1″...
kfornow.com
Bryan Hospitals Busy, About To Get Busier
Lincoln, NE (November 2, 2022) Lincoln’s Bryan Hospitals have never been busier. During the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak they were caring for 530 to 550 patients at a time. “In the past few weeks we’ve seen ever higher census, where we’re consistently 550 into the 580’s” according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Trapp. “This is a considerable expansion of the Hospital capacity, a stretch on our workforce.”
klkntv.com
Attempted child abduction reported east of Lincoln; parents urged to talk with their kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Eagle Elementary School shared a warning with families after an attempted child abduction was reported this week. Officials say it happened after classes ended on Tuesday. A student told them an older white man with a bald head and a “bigger belly” was following a group of kids.
KETV.com
Crash causes major delays on Dodge Road early Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Dodge Road in Omaha is causing major delays Thursday morning. It happened around 6:30 a.m. the on westbound Dodge Road loop to southbound Interstate 680. A vehicle rolled down the embankment. Officials said one person was critically injured and was transported to an Omaha hospital.
klkntv.com
Third motorcycle crash in less than a week slows Lincoln traffic Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway Tuesday morning following a motorcycle crash in Lincoln. It happened near South 23rd and South Streets just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders blocked off a lane as they checked out the motorcyclist. Right now it’s not clear what led up to...
klkntv.com
One man killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Gage County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train in Gage County on Monday. The crash happened about 2 miles east of Adams around 4:15 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A GMC Sierra, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams,...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
News Channel Nebraska
Accident halts traffic near Auburn on Highway 75
AUBURN- Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a Highway 75 accident between Nebraska City and Auburn. Both directions of traffic were closed between Highway 67 toward Brock and Road 736. Traffic was also being detoured onto Highway 128. Auburn and Peru firefighters responded. There was a collision between two vehicles...
klkntv.com
Man attacked while walking dog in Lincoln; search for three suspects underway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation has been launched after police say a 31-year-old was attacked while walking a dog in Lincoln. Police said this happened near 2nd Street and Folkways Boulevard on Tuesday around 9 p.m. The victim reported that three unknown males came up from behind, hit...
Police: Driver in Nebraska crash that killed 6 was drunk
Police in Nebraska say an investigation into a crash that killed six people last month shows the driver of the car was drunk.
klkntv.com
Meet Ella, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ella is a 3- or 4-month-old long-haired Chihuahua mix looking for lots of love and cuddles. She’s around 5 pounds but will grow to about 15 pounds. If you’re thinking about adopting her, head to Capital Humane Society and meet her. If you’re...
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
News Channel Nebraska
Man ejected from crash on Highway 370 dies at scene
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed Tuesday morning in a rollover crash on Highway 370. At about 4:15 a.m., Sarpy County deputies initially responded to the scene near the intersection of Highway 370 and 36th Street. Bellevue Police said that someone had reported finding an unconscious person in...
News Channel Nebraska
Train, vehicle accident is fatal, near Adams
BEATRICE — The Nebraska State Patrol says a fatal train accident happened Monday, in Gage County at a crossing about two miles east of Adams. A GMC Sierra pickup, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams, was crossing the railroad tracks near South 176th Road and Birch Road at around 4:15 p.m., when it was hit by a train. Niles died at the scene.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Transforming an old water park and convention center in central Omaha
OMAHA — More ventures are poised to fill in the former CoCo Key water park and convention center site northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets. A $2.8 million two-story dental office structure is now to be constructed and connected to the existing New Image Dentistry corner building. Owners say they’re bursting with business, and the addition will include a pediatric dentistry clinic.
1011now.com
Driver has life-threatening injuries after north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in north Lincoln Sunday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at the roundabout at 14th and Superior Streets at 1:35 a.m. According to NSP, a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling...
