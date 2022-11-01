ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crete, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Large grass fire ignites north of Beatrice

BEATRICE - Crews from seven departments battled a large field fire in southeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon and evening....fanned out of control by strong south winds gusting to nearly 40 miles-per-hour. At abaout 4:00 p.m, a fire was reported having started in a ditch at S. 51st and Hickory Road, near...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Home damaged, no one injured in Omaha kitchen fire

OMAHA, Neb. - No one was injured in a Monday afternoon kitchen fire in Omaha. According to the Omaha Fire Department, firefighters knocked down the fire shortly before 5:00 p.m. The fire was first located on a kitchen counter before being quickly extinguished. The residents of the home were not...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Bryan Hospitals Busy, About To Get Busier

Lincoln, NE (November 2, 2022) Lincoln’s Bryan Hospitals have never been busier. During the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak they were caring for 530 to 550 patients at a time. “In the past few weeks we’ve seen ever higher census, where we’re consistently 550 into the 580’s” according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Trapp. “This is a considerable expansion of the Hospital capacity, a stretch on our workforce.”
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Crash causes major delays on Dodge Road early Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Dodge Road in Omaha is causing major delays Thursday morning. It happened around 6:30 a.m. the on westbound Dodge Road loop to southbound Interstate 680. A vehicle rolled down the embankment. Officials said one person was critically injured and was transported to an Omaha hospital.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

One man killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Gage County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train in Gage County on Monday. The crash happened about 2 miles east of Adams around 4:15 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A GMC Sierra, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams,...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accident halts traffic near Auburn on Highway 75

AUBURN- Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a Highway 75 accident between Nebraska City and Auburn. Both directions of traffic were closed between Highway 67 toward Brock and Road 736. Traffic was also being detoured onto Highway 128. Auburn and Peru firefighters responded. There was a collision between two vehicles...
AUBURN, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Ella, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ella is a 3- or 4-month-old long-haired Chihuahua mix looking for lots of love and cuddles. She’s around 5 pounds but will grow to about 15 pounds. If you’re thinking about adopting her, head to Capital Humane Society and meet her. If you’re...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man ejected from crash on Highway 370 dies at scene

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed Tuesday morning in a rollover crash on Highway 370. At about 4:15 a.m., Sarpy County deputies initially responded to the scene near the intersection of Highway 370 and 36th Street. Bellevue Police said that someone had reported finding an unconscious person in...
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Train, vehicle accident is fatal, near Adams

BEATRICE — The Nebraska State Patrol says a fatal train accident happened Monday, in Gage County at a crossing about two miles east of Adams. A GMC Sierra pickup, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams, was crossing the railroad tracks near South 176th Road and Birch Road at around 4:15 p.m., when it was hit by a train. Niles died at the scene.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

Transforming an old water park and convention center in central Omaha

OMAHA — More ventures are poised to fill in the former CoCo Key water park and convention center site northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets. A $2.8 million two-story dental office structure is now to be constructed and connected to the existing New Image Dentistry corner building. Owners say they’re bursting with business, and the addition will include a pediatric dentistry clinic.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Driver has life-threatening injuries after north Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in north Lincoln Sunday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at the roundabout at 14th and Superior Streets at 1:35 a.m. According to NSP, a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy