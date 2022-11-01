ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police on mayor's security detail engage in shootout while stopping Logan Square robbery

By Megan Hickey
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man picking up his grandson for school was held up by three men in Logan Square on Tuesday morning, when a Chicago police officer assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail witnessed the robbery, leading to a shootout with the robbers.

Police said, around 7 a.m., officers with the mayor's security detail spotted a robbery in progress in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue, near the Bloomingdale Trail, also known as The 606.

CBS 2 is told a nondescript building across the street from the robbery is a city-owned building, and there is often a large police presence on site.

Luis Antonio Zayas said he was on the way to pick up his grandson for school when three men came up to him and forced him out of his car, two of them pointing guns at his head.

"I could do nothing about it," Zayas told CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey.

Zayas said his heart just dropped.

"I can't believe it, what had happened, but that really happened," he said.

Zayas was picking up his 8-year-old grandson for school Tuesday like he does every morning.

He said the three young men who held him at gunpoint took his wallet, just as an on-duty member of the mayor's security detail saw what was happening, and police intervened.

"I'm grateful. I'm grateful to the police that they were there with me too," Zayas said.

Police said both officers and the robbers fired shots.

Zayas said it wasn't clear to him who shot first.

Police said the robbers quickly drove off, and no weapons were recovered at the scene. Plenty of broken glass, bullet holes, and shell casings were left behind.

Police said they don't believe anyone was hit, although one officer suffered minor injuries, and was treated at an area hospital.

Zayas' daughter said she's still rattled, and doesn't understand why the robbers would pick this spot on Monticello — across from a facility often surrounded with cops — to rob her 76-year-old father.

"You see them come in and out every morning. So for someone to target this area, especially since across the street there's so much surveillance, it was probably a very poor choice," Alexandra Zayas said.

Zayas has some bruises — but says he will be fine.  He and his daughter just want the offenders caught.

"I'm grateful because I'm still here," the elder Zayas said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the officers' use of force. The officers involved in the shootout will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

