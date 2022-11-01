ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

The Faces of Medical Malpractice Defense Law – Tanoury, Nauts, McKinney & Dwaihy, PLLC

Faces of DBusiness Law 2022 Special Section

CULLEN MCKINNEY & PAUL DWAIHY – TANOURY, NAUTS, MCKINNEY & DWAIHY, PLLC

38777 SIX MILE RD., STE. 101, LIVONIA, MI 48152 | 313-964-4500 | CULLEN.MCKINNEY@TNMDLAW.COM | PAUL.DWAIHY@TNMDLAW.COM | TNMDLAW.COM

Cullen McKinney and Paul Dwaihy are founding members of Tanoury, Nauts, McKinney & Dwaihy, PLLC, the largest medical malpractice defense firm in Michigan. The business of medicine is the bedrock of their firm and the foundation of your defense, and they understand medicine inside and out.

Cullen McKinney is an experienced, aggressive, and successful attorney who tries cases throughout Michigan. He routinely manages high-profile, multispecialty cases and is consulted on high-exposure claims. He also serves as national counsel and consultant for health care providers nationwide.

Paul Dwaihy has successfully tried medical malpractice cases throughout Michigan. He’s regularly called upon to represent physicians, surgeons, hospitals, and other health care providers in complex medical malpractice litigation. He has significant experience defending health care providers in state licensing investigations.

They’re the best at what they do, and their clients — the health care professionals they represent — are the best at what they do.

